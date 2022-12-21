 Skip to content
(MSN)   You are free after 25 years on death row. You beat the rap of six murders, including one triple homicide. You are set to receive a few million in damages for prosecutorial misconduct. Out of respect you go to a friends funeral. What could go wrong?   (msn.com) divider line
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This the Philly guy?


I'm betting it was one of the cops he was suing.
Or even the old DA
 
Jeebus Saves [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
img-s-msn-com.akamaized.netView Full Size


Clearly this was a targeted shooting.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All the cops had to do is what they do with all other black death row inmates who were later exonerated, say "Eff you, ain't payin'". Didn't have to shoot the guy.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But just imagine, how happy we was, right before being shot, thinking he was free and about to get a big windfall of money.

Some people might say he died happy.

Provided he didn't suffer when he was shot first.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Alanis Morrissette's head must've just exploded.
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did I miss the part of this article where they had some details on what happened?
 
dk47
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Police are yet to arrest anyone for the murder and it is not yet clear why Williams was a target. "  LOL this was an assassination.  Somebody heard he got out and took revenge.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DOCTORD000M: Did I miss the part of this article where they had some details on what happened?


Was there a tiny "read more" hidden between the ads?
 
RedfordRenegade
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That poor man. In prison all them years, sounds like he had a huge target right on his forehead the whole time.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

spongeboob: This the Philly guy?


I'm betting it was one of the cops he was suing.
Or even the old DA


dk47: "Police are yet to arrest anyone for the murder and it is not yet clear why Williams was a target. "  LOL this was an assassination.  Somebody heard he got out and took revenge.


Pretty much the thread.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DOCTORD000M: Did I miss the part of this article where they had some details on what happened?


Yeah, if I were to speculate just from this article... I'd have to believe nobody witnessed the the crime in the mid day light of 2:20pm... at an event with other people.

No description of where the shot came from, whether or not anyone could even see the gun(wo)man... just that it happened exactly at 2:20pm...somehow.

I'm sure there must be another article somewhere with more so I'm gonna' head out and find something...
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jeebus Saves: [img-s-msn-com.akamaized.net image 691x415]

Clearly this was a targeted shooting.


The only way he could make it more targeted:

moneyinc.comView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: The only way he could make it more targeted:


whiskey.coolcherrycream.comView Full Size
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jeebus Saves: [img-s-msn-com.akamaized.net image 691x415]

Clearly this was a targeted shooting.


Escaped Jaffa.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On the up side millions of privileged people will rest easy this evening with their guns in their nice homes. In a land built on the backs of slaves.  Woot the American dream. What a white Christmas 🎄 ❄ ❄ ❄
 
oyster_popsicles
‘’ 1 hour ago  

grokca: Jeebus Saves: [img-s-msn-com.akamaized.net image 691x415]

Clearly this was a targeted shooting.

Escaped Jaffa.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ace in your face [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whelp, looks like someone thinks he did it.
 
Xanlexian [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cdn.shopify.comView Full Size
 
letmenot
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Maybe if they took him to Back-of-the Head university hospital, he would have made it.
 
fat_free [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size


R.I.P.
 
Oliver Twisted
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

dk47: "Police are yet to arrest anyone for the murder and it is not yet clear why Williams was a target. "  LOL this was an assassination.  Somebody heard he got out and took revenge.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AlwaysRightBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

waxbeans: On the up side millions of privileged people will rest easy this evening with their guns in their nice homes. In a land built on the backs of slaves.  Woot the American dream. What a white Christmas 🎄 ❄ ❄ ❄


Thanks, that cheered me up about my lot in life!
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
This is Fark we are going to need to know if he was up to date on his vax  before we discuss whether this was a loss or not.
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: This is Fark we are going to need to know if he was up to date on his vax  before we discuss whether this was a loss or not.


Oh STFU.
 
DogNamedBox
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

waxbeans: On the up side millions of privileged people will rest easy this evening with their guns in their nice homes. In a land built on the backs of slaves.  Woot the American dream. What a white Christmas 🎄 ❄ ❄ ❄


It will be a white Christmas. I think the snow will hit all areas just not the "privileged " areas.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

DOCTORD000M: Did I miss the part of this article where they had some details on what happened?


Better article, though you got the gist of it already.
https://www.inquirer.com/news/philadelphia-exoneree-christopher-williams-fatal-shooting-funeral-20221220.html

He'd been out for about 2 years, building his carpentry business, building his life & reconnecting with family, was in a funeral procession for another inmate wrongfully convicted, and just as he stepped out of the car was shot in the head.  I read 4 articles and there are no details about whether it was a rifle from a distance, somebody walked up, witness reports, nothing.
 
Catsaregreen
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

waxbeans: On the up side millions of privileged people will rest easy this evening with their guns in their nice homes. In a land built on the backs of slaves.  Woot the American dream. What a white Christmas 🎄 ❄ ❄ ❄


CSB: My great-great-great-grandfather was a Cherokee Indian. And, guess what? He owned a black slave (according to Ancestor.com).

Also, please name me one country that wasn't built with slave labor.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

dk47: "Police are yet to arrest anyone for the murder and it is not yet clear why Williams was a target. "  LOL this was an assassination.  Somebody heard he got out and took revenge.


By whom, the family members of his alleged victims, the retired DA, the retired cops?

Also, how many guys are running around with a gigantic keratosis on their forehead that could be mistaken for him?  Either it was clearly him or that was some fantastic fabricated evidence against him.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"Police are yet to arrest anyone for the murder and it is not yet clear why Williams was a target."

That right there should tell you everything you need to know.
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

xanadian: Alanis Morrissette's head must've just exploded.


The bar is closed!
/ain't gettin no liquor tonite
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

spongeboob: This the Philly guy?


I'm betting it was one of the cops he was suing.
Or even the old DA


I'm guessing old fashioned street justice. Six murders? There are still going to be relatives that remember.
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: This is Fark we are going to need to know if he was up to date on his vax  before we discuss whether this was a loss or not.


Hey look, you managed to perfectly translate the sound of a hot dog fart into text. Neat.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Well at least he didn't have to suffer life in the USA anymore.
 
0z79
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Catsaregreen: waxbeans: On the up side millions of privileged people will rest easy this evening with their guns in their nice homes. In a land built on the backs of slaves.  Woot the American dream. What a white Christmas 🎄 ❄ ❄ ❄

CSB: My great-great-great-grandfather was a Cherokee Indian. And, guess what? He owned a black slave (according to Ancestor.com).

Also, please name me one country that wasn't built with slave labor.


Huh, same with my family.. only it was grandma and she was Choctaw. Met great-great-great grandpa on the Trail of Tears.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

dk47: "Police are yet to arrest anyone for the murder and it is not yet clear why Williams was a target. "  LOL this was an assassination.  Somebody heard he got out and took revenge.


Some cop, most likely
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

xanadian: Alanis Morrissette's head must've just exploded.


it's like getting shhhaawwwt
when you're just out of jail
 
pheelix
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

oyster_popsicles: grokca: Jeebus Saves: [img-s-msn-com.akamaized.net image 691x415]

Clearly this was a targeted shooting.

Escaped Jaffa.

[Fark user image 498x276] [View Full Size image _x_]


Must have been a disgrace of a system lord for him to mangle the mark on his forehead like that.

Stargate SG-1 - Jaffa Jokes
Youtube wbqtF91IE1k
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: This is Fark we are going to need to know if he was up to date on his vax  before we discuss whether this was a loss or not.



Wow, you twisted that logic so hard blood dripped out of it?

Now do hunter biden's laptop.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

xanadian: Alanis Morrissette's head must've just exploded.


You're right, that's not any more ironic than anything in that song.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Noticeably F.A.T.: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: This is Fark we are going to need to know if he was up to date on his vax  before we discuss whether this was a loss or not.

Hey look, you managed to perfectly translate the sound of a hot dog fart into text. Neat.


Narrator: But it wasn't a fart, poop came out.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Mugato: xanadian: Alanis Morrissette's head must've just exploded.

You're right, that's not any more ironic than anything in that song.


google "Irony of the fates"
 
Chompachangas [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Jfc man.
 
Misch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: spongeboob: This the Philly guy?


I'm betting it was one of the cops he was suing.
Or even the old DA

dk47: "Police are yet to arrest anyone for the murder and it is not yet clear why Williams was a target. "  LOL this was an assassination.  Somebody heard he got out and took revenge.

Pretty much the thread.


Philly police only "solve" about 40% of gun homicides. DA's office gets convictions on 90% of them. So obviously the problem is in the DA's office, and that's why Krasner was impeached...
 
deadsanta
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
First you want to say a relative of one of the original victims shot him, but then you see he was at the funeral of a jailhouse friend, so there's that whole angle.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Yet the prosecutor who mishandled whatever, is still walking around and ready for their next case
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Mugato: xanadian: Alanis Morrissette's head must've just exploded.

You're right, that's not any more ironic than anything in that song.


Wesley used to greet people with a head butt, and had a permanent mark on his head. 
Wesley Willis - Alanis Morissette
Youtube woQXdsI_i3E
 
jtown
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
FFS!  An automatic slideshow that presents a paragraph of text every few seconds?  I'm'a shoot somone!
 
JungleBoogie
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Someone clearly thought he guilty of something.

I'd be curious to see a neutral listing of the facts in this case.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

JungleBoogie: Someone clearly thought he guilty of something.


Yeah, he MUST be guilty of something so fark him.
 
radioactive-hamster
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Halfabee64: dk47: "Police are yet to arrest anyone for the murder and it is not yet clear why Williams was a target. "  LOL this was an assassination.  Somebody heard he got out and took revenge.

By whom, the family members of his alleged victims, the retired DA, the retired cops?

Also, how many guys are running around with a gigantic keratosis on their forehead that could be mistaken for him?  Either it was clearly him or that was some fantastic fabricated evidence against him.


That's the thing, the article makes it sound shocking but my first thought are his supposed victims, since he wasn't found innocent, just that the prosecutor farked up. The next it anyone that he pissed off in prison, before we get to the cops and DA since they're still protected for the most part because they were doing their job 25 years ago and attempting to prove malfeasance after all this time would be near impossible.

He'd be broke though. Google is showing a bill for wrongfully imprisoned payments back in August, but I don't see any movement on it so he'd have to sue the state or petition the Pennsylvania Legislature for compensation.
 
