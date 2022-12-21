 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Victoria News)   Snow-blowing unicorn returns   (vicnews.com) divider line
12
    More: Amusing, Sooke Facebook page, Facebook, Unicorn, First appearance, Facebook post, Sufjan Stevens, Google, Sooke-sation  
•       •       •

904 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Dec 2022 at 5:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's certainly more colorful than the T-Rex costume I've got.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What about a blowjobbing unicorn?
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Petey4335
‘’ 1 hour ago  
After a long day of snow blowing, does it provide us with ice cream goodness?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MythDragon: What about a blowjobbing unicorn?
[i.pinimg.com image 236x330]


I'm not gay but
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

waxbeans: MythDragon: What about a blowjobbing unicorn?
[i.pinimg.com image 236x330]

I'm not gay but


What a not gay butt may look like

Fark user imageView Full Size


/makes you wish, though
 
Summoner101
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Snowblowing make him horny or does he snowblow because he's horny?
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


Snowblowing unicorn?
 
Salmon
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I liked Sooke better when it was full of pot heads.
 
whidbey
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Sooke would be a great place to spin out on the icy streets today.  : )
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Salmon: I liked Sooke better when it was full of pot heads.


As a former Vancouver Island resident, I'm pretty sure that the Venn diagram of pot head and snow blowing unicorn is a perfect circle in Sooke.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

MythDragon: What about a blowjobbing unicorn?
[i.pinimg.com image 236x330]


I'd plow it.

Then I'd clear his driveway.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: [encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 739x415]

Snowblowing unicorn?


th.bing.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.