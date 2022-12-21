 Skip to content
(NJ.com)   Police arrest a teen near Ferris High School for possessing a knife, singing "Twist and Shout" too loudly, and being absent 9 times   (nj.com) divider line
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
That was darnn non-specific. It's clear I'm supposed to assume a crime has occurred but they don't really explain why.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Klippoklondike [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"Oh, he's very popular Ed. The sportos, the motorheads, geeks, sluts, bloods, wastoids, dweebies, dickheads - they all adore him. They think he's a righteous dude."
 
jsmilky
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
A juvenile armed with a knife was arrested Monday afternoon after he was chased from the area of Ferris High School to a nearby shopping center, police said radio transmissions.
 
delysid25
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Devolving_Spud: [Fark user image image 498x211]


Try not to accrue any more absences in the parking lot!!!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

edmo: That was darnn non-specific. It's clear I'm supposed to assume a crime has occurred but they don't really explain why.


Jersey person checking in.

Its illegal to have a knife on you in public over a certain size or certain types (i forget what it is what, i'm not a crazy knife guy) without a purpose.

If your purpose is, "I work on a loading dock, and open boxes and on my way to work" you are cool. If its, "I was doing yard work, had a folding knife on me, ran down to the garden center and forgot it was on my belt" you are cool (I've been that guy who wondered why i got a strange look in Best Buy, which i popped into right after the garden center, and realized i had one prominently on my belt i forgot about).

If its, "I like to cosplay crocodile dundee", you may actually have a defense our courts are pretty reasonable.

If its "fark you, knives are cool and swords are too hard to carry around" you will have problems.
 
Bith Set Me Up [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
School Police: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)
Youtube KgwqQGvYt0g
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Teen with a knife?  Are you sure he wasn't singing "Twist and Scream" instead?

Louis Chalif - Twist And Scream - Slumber Party Massacre 3 [Restored by Gilles Nuytens]
Youtube 1yCh_HKL-V8
 
Snort
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

LineNoise: edmo: That was darnn non-specific. It's clear I'm supposed to assume a crime has occurred but they don't really explain why.

Jersey person checking in.

Its illegal to have a knife on you in public over a certain size or certain types (i forget what it is what, i'm not a crazy knife guy) without a purpose.

If your purpose is, "I work on a loading dock, and open boxes and on my way to work" you are cool. If its, "I was doing yard work, had a folding knife on me, ran down to the garden center and forgot it was on my belt" you are cool (I've been that guy who wondered why i got a strange look in Best Buy, which i popped into right after the garden center, and realized i had one prominently on my belt i forgot about).

If its, "I like to cosplay crocodile dundee", you may actually have a defense our courts are pretty reasonable.

If its "fark you, knives are cool and swords are too hard to carry around" you will have problems.


What about throwing stars?  How a New Jersey Ninjas affected by this unfair legislation?
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Oh, also there are special rules around schools\school property and for people under 18 (I believe).

The gotcha with schools in NJ is that we are very decentralized (which is a feature, not a bug) in how our schools work, so unless you go to South Jersey, or dwell among the hill people, chances are, you are a good football throw away from school property of some form.

If its your home, or you are there with permission from the owner, or in transit to it, it USUALLY supersedes that portion of the law in most cases.
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Snort: What about throwing stars?  How a New Jersey Ninjas affected by this unfair legislation?


The law may have changed, its been like 25 years, but I knew a friend of a friend in college who got into a world of hurt over them.

He was exactly the kind of person who you would expect to walk around with throwing stars.
 
