(CNN)   "Once in a generation storm" set to wreck the country for the 7th time this year   (cnn.com) divider line
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Subby, if we're specifically talking about human generations, you'd have a very good point. It would be very odd to have a once in a HUMAN generation storm hitting for the seventh time in a single year when a human generation tends to cover about a 20-30 year period before the next generational period begins. But there's no mention anywhere in this particular article about what sort of creature we're actually talking about when it comes to a "generation." Fruit flies, for example, have a generational period of only 10-12 days. That means the average year brings about almost 40 generations of fruit flies -- so if only seven of them experienced this storm, it's hardly notable at all. And perhaps we should be talking more about the adverse effects of a storm like this on the fruit fly population. Think about being a fruit fly and trying to survive something like this. I mean, how are your tiny little wings even going to work when it gets that cold? You only think about yourself, that's the real problem here. You and your privileged human existence.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
You see what happens when you steal the election from President Trump and his Magic Sharpie? It was the only talisman capable of thwarting Obama's Weather Dominator.
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Meanwhile in livable places it will be high 70's and sunny on Christmas.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I just got back from the store and it is hell out there. Just a ton of people and the beer guy is busting his ass trying to keep the stock up. For a Tuesday around 1 pm it was really busy.

I got enough food for 1 week, and enough beer for just about that. Now my goal is to not leave the house until after Christmas. All the craziness can happen all around me, just not in this house.
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Gonna be -9 by 8am here in Denver tomorrow.

/Picked up a big space heater for my old house.
 
atomic-age
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Wadded Beef: Gonna be -9 by 8am here in Denver tomorrow.

/Picked up a big space heater for my old house.


I have to go to work at the temperature nadir. :(
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Can someone please bully this storm into giving New Mexico some snow?
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I took Friday off.  Tomorrow should be fun to drive in though.  My first Wisconsin winter with AWD.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Lol, Portland, OR passes it's agility save, takes half damage.

/riiight on the edge of the storm.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
the National Weather Service is calling a "once in a generation type event" that will cripple travel on some of the busiest travel days of the year.

The left's war on Christmas is succeeding this year.
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
-30° tonight, a high of -12° tomorrow.  Par for the course here.
 
Qellaqan
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Ringshadow: Can someone please bully this storm into giving New Mexico some snow?


It's supposed to get cloudy on Friday. That's weather too.

Got decent rain a week or two ago at least in ABQ.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
So much for global warming.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
