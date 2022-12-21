 Skip to content
(WTOP)   Big black mama accused of trespassing, fled unclothed down the highway, and apprehended by police following a foot chase. You know how this is gonna end... wait, correction: Big black llama. I got nothing   (wtop.com) divider line
    More: Murica, Fairfax County, Virginia, stray llama, much-faster llama, Fairfax County, animal protection police, English-language films, county's Police Department, frenetic foot chase Sunday  
Rip_Rufus
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Was it Ralph the Wonder Llama?
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
A one-L lama, he's a priest.
A two-L lama, he's a beast,
But I bet your silk pajama, there ain't no 3-L lllama.

(Well, actually there is, it's a big fire).
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Stay classy, Fark.
 
Dave2042
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

rnatalie: A one-L lama, he's a priest.
A two-L lama, he's a beast,
But I bet your silk pajama, there ain't no 3-L lllama.

(Well, actually there is, it's a big fire).


The Llama is a wooly sort of fleecy hairy goat,
With an indolent expression and an undulating throat
Like an unsuccessful literary man.

And I know the place he lives in (or at least- I think I do)
It is Ecuador, Brazil or Chile- possibly Peru;
You must find it in the Atlas if you can.
The Llama of the Pampasses you never should confound
(In spite of a deceptive similarity of sound)
With the Llama who is Lord of Turkestan.
For the former is a beautiful and valuable beast,
But the latter is not lovable nor useful in the least;
And the Ruminant is preferable surely to the Priest
Who battens on the woful superstitions of the East,
The Mongol of the Monastery of Shan.
 
jso2897
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

whatshisname: Stay classy, Fark.


Lighten up, Francis.
You'll get over it.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
This is a classy place tho.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I was hoping for a big, black camel. Because everyone needs some good BBC sometimes!
 
Salmon
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"Send the llama's family our way"

Yeeeeeah right, I've seen enough not-a-cop memes to know not to fall for this shiat.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
A blast from the past:

Llama Song (with official MP3)
Youtube KMYN4djSq7o

... llama llama duck...
 
