(Twitter)   Take a look around. Are we sure it didn't?   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I don't know.  I remember 2012 being pretty bad.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Too bad it didn't.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
PHIL
DON'T LIE TO US
STAHP
 
waxbeans
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
/
I just watched This Is The End. So this is funny as fark.  What a dark movie. Jfc.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Nice try. I know I'm in The Bad Place.
 
whitroth
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Children, all of you. The Rapture (tm) was supposed to happen 13 Sept. 1989.
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

whitroth: Children, all of you. The Rapture (tm) was supposed to happen 13 Sept. 1989.


i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
fredbox [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: whitroth: Children, all of you. The Rapture (tm) was supposed to happen 13 Sept. 1989.

[i.gifer.com image 250x250]


That movie SUCKED.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
World will be fine

People may all die

But the world will be fine
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

stevenvictx: World will be fine

People may all die

But the world will be fine


Or to put it another way:

"The planet is fine.  The PEOPLE are f**ked!"  ~  G. Carlin
 
Bith Set Me Up [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: I don't know.  I remember 2012 being pretty bad.
[Fark user image image 259x385]


They're right, we were warned and yet people still saw that sucky movie.
 
SMB2811
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: I don't know.  I remember 2012 being pretty bad.
[Fark user image 259x385]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I like shadowrun too, but I don't believe it's really going to ever actually come true.
 
Cheron
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Look we had a little virus and after about a year came up with a solution, a vaccine. Unfortunately, the stupid people got infatuated with horse suppositories and dragged things out. When it became apparent that the world was ending we came up with a solution. We just didn't tell the stupid people. A couple of extra episodes of The Bachelor and guy from the Apprentice making noise completely distracted them. They never noticed.

You must remember it was in all the print media
 
ElwoodCuse
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
There is a theory which states that if ever anyone discovers what the universe is for and why we are here, it will instantly disappear and be replaced by something even more bizarre and inexplicable.

There is another which states that this has already happened.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The world didn't end with a big kaboom.
It's dying slowly in a vortex of suck.
REPENT NOW, HEATHENS!!
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: I don't know.  I remember 2012 being pretty bad.
[Fark user image 259x385]


Woody Harrelson was the only one involved with that movie that realized it was a comedy.
 
Felkami
‘’ less than a minute ago  

ElwoodCuse: There is a theory which states that if ever anyone discovers what the universe is for and why we are here, it will instantly disappear and be replaced by something even more bizarre and inexplicable.

There is another which states that this has already happened.


Honestly this happened about 5 minutes ago. You don't remember it because you were created with false memories of The Before Times.
 
