(Out There Colorado)   "Higher than acceptable" methamphetamine levels in air ducts close Colorado public library disappointing the speed reading patrons   (outtherecolorado.com) divider line
32
32 Comments
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Along with vote for or against thumbs, there should be a button to nominate a headline for Headline of the Month
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait there is an acceptable amount 😳 🤔
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sensitive yet dangerous
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Huh. I wonder what the acceptable level of meth in the bathroom air vents is. You'd figure "any" to be too much, but apparently not. I guess that's why I'm not a public health employee or whoever monitors that stuff.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
What is the acceptable level of bathroom duct methamphetamine?

/asking for a friend
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
What a waste of meth.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: What is the acceptable level of bathroom duct methamphetamine?

/asking for a friend


As long as the patrons and staff are at spun and not spegat
 
Quigley_Wyatt
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
This is why it is important to do regular screening for anything dangerous...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

tembaarmswide: [Fark user image image 468x263]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Quigley_Wyatt: This is why it is important to do regular screening for anything dangerous...
[Fark user image 425x177]


it is far more common to find spores, molds, and funguses in the ducts.
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
So a bunch of homeless meth addicts were regularly smoking meth in the restrooms enough that it started to leave residue there. Got it.
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: tembaarmswide: [Fark user image image 468x263]

[Fark user image 240x320]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

RandomInternetComment: So a bunch of homeless meth addicts were regularly smoking meth in the restrooms enough that it started to leave residue there. Got it.


or the other patrons.... or the employees.
 
Wasilla Hillbilly
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I should check my air ducts for illicit substances
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I read that as pigeons and thought yeah, that tracks.
 
SaturnShadow
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Huh...Boulder isn't really the first place to come to mind in Colorado when I think of meth. gg
 
BeesNuts [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Wait there is an acceptable amount 😳 🤔


In Colorado?  Probably.
 
Evil High Priest
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Wait there is an acceptable amount 😳 🤔


That's my take! Yay, I learned something today!
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

sensitive yet dangerous: Huh. I wonder what the acceptable level of meth in the bathroom air vents is. You'd figure "any" to be too much, but apparently not. I guess that's why I'm not a public health employee or whoever monitors that stuff.


I think from a HAZMAT angle we're talking about a PEL, Permissible Exposure Limit. Basically every HAZMAT will have a PEL even if its down to PPB.

I am not looking up the methamphetamine PEL while at work but I would not be shocked if one exists.

/hazmat worker, HAZWOPER certified for over a decade
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

sensitive yet dangerous: Huh. I wonder what the acceptable level of meth in the bathroom air vents is. You'd figure "any" to be too much, but apparently not. I guess that's why I'm not a public health employee or whoever monitors that stuff.


If there are "acceptable levels" of rodent droppings and insect parts in food, why not "acceptable levels" of meth in the air vents?
 
Toxophil
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Evil High Priest: waxbeans: Wait there is an acceptable amount 😳 🤔

That's my take! Yay, I learned something today!


There's an acceptable amount of rat feces in your breakfast cerial. Untill we meet again!
* exits on purple panther
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

RandomInternetComment: So a bunch of homeless meth addicts were regularly smoking meth in the restrooms enough that it started to leave residue there. Got it.


Colorado's finest.
 
lilith.dis
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

RandomInternetComment: So a bunch of homeless meth addicts were regularly smoking meth in the restrooms enough that it started to leave residue there. Got it.


I live in the Denver area and the homeless drug addicts hang out at the libraries all day so they can use the bathrooms.  The library near my house had a playground that used to be full of kids every day but the addicts took it over.  Plus someone mysteriously set it on fire in the middle of the night.
 
Chompachangas [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Isn't there an amphetamine shortage, too? Is it labor/supply chain or is it the DEA thinking they know best? Apparently there can only be so many prescriptions for stuff like Adderall out in the wild at once because Jesus and stuff.
 
Chompachangas [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Oops. Sorry y'all.
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

RandomInternetComment: So a bunch of homeless meth addicts were regularly smoking meth in the restrooms enough that it started to leave residue there. Got it.


Pretty much.  Denver's big library near the city & county building had to start stocking Narcan/Naloxone due to a rash of overdoses in the bathroom.  Boulder's library in TFA is right off the Boulder Creek trail near a couple of popular parks for homeless.  Not too far from good places to panhandle as well.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Toxophil: Evil High Priest: waxbeans: Wait there is an acceptable amount 😳 🤔

That's my take! Yay, I learned something today!

There's an acceptable amount of rat feces in your breakfast cerial. Untill we meet again!
* exits on purple panther


🤮
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
People had to be smoking it. Gross.

/ Everyone knows you shoot up meth, duh.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

SaturnShadow: Huh...Boulder isn't really the first place to come to mind in Colorado when I think of meth. gg


Sounds like Colorado Springs
 
Russ1642
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
That's something people measure? Why? Just what was happening that they took a sample of the dust in the air ducts and had it tested for meth? When was the last time you tested your air ducts for meth?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

tembaarmswide: Quigley_Wyatt: This is why it is important to do regular screening for anything dangerous...
[Fark user image 425x177]

it is far more common to find spores, molds, and funguses in the ducts.


Yeah, but snorting those is bad for you
 
ShutterGirl
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
What is an acceptable amount? And if they spent money to find out in testing, they should spend a grant on finding out the damage meth can cause to the books
 
Displayed 32 of 32 comments

