(AP News)   385,000 tons of coal stolen in Mongolia. Police describe thief as overweight man with long white beard dressed in red muttering "Very naughty indeed" over and over   (apnews.com) divider line
6 Comments     (+0 »)
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Well fortunately for China, the locals out there have a long history of pacifism and non-violence hampering their protest efforts.  At least fighting is unlikely as a response from Mongols
 
i_dig_chicks
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
385,000 tons of coal,what do you get?
 
basho
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

There is no nice list. Ever.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Seems a bit light for TFG.
 
jsmilky
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

i_dig_chicks: 385,000 tons of coal,what do you get?



owe my soul to the company store
 
shinji3i
‘’ less than a minute ago  

basho: [Fark user image image 474x350]
There is no nice list. Ever.


Dr. Zoidberg and Gohan would disagree.
 
