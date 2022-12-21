 Skip to content
(Defector)   Just in time for Christmas, it's the 2022 Hater's Guide to the Williams Sonoma Catalog. Pour yourself an artisanal eggnog, grab some $45 peppermint bark and enjoy   (defector.com) divider line
Arachnophobe [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
That's a nOodle maker.

Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Williams Sonoma peppermint bark is great, but there is no way I'm spending that much on it.

So, over the past few years, my family have tried different brands and come up with a winner. Macy's. It goes on sale every other week and tastes just as good.

So there you have it, the guy with the Homer Simpson profile pic recommends Macy's Peppermint Bark. There will be a tin available at the Christmas party.
 
Kirkenhegelstein [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I ... I own some of these things.  I'm sorry.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'd like to think that a French oven is when you shart under the covers, instead of merely farting.

Heh!
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It didn't let me read it
 
Doctor Funkenstein
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a buttplug.

OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Doctor Funkenstein: That's a buttplug.

Guess who's coming for Christmas.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Thanks for reminding me. I need to pick up some of this.
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A hundred bucks for the hot coca sampler?  Pass.
 
IDisME
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Abox: It didn't let me read it


No need.  It's a large ad for the Williams-Sonoma Catalog.  No matter what the author says.

Turn off Javascript.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I can't taste the difference between fresh pasta and pasta from a box.
 
ChimpMitten
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I ordered a cast iron double burner griddle from WS (they had the best price on the one I wanted) and after the delivery being delayed about three weeks after the two week delivery date the package finally showed up and it was a $600 merino wool blanket instead of the griddle

I just said fark it and am going to give the blanket to my mom for christmas.  Ordered the griddle from the manufacturer and it showed up a week later.
 
El Mariaski
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I used to work for an e-commerce company and one of my clients was Saks Fifth Avenue. The shiat they peddled was bonkers. You could buy entire overpriced Thanksgiving feasts through their site. They had an $11,000 crocodile skin purse. It cost so much because each crocodile had its own personal dermatologist. (Yes, this is real.) They would sell a few of these each month.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I have a Jura.  Would only not get the one in the catalog because my next one will be built in.

Using the container that looks like it is unpasteurized milk is a nice touch for the photo.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

I literally just finished making some chocolate bark.   It's the easiest Xmas treat you can make.  I don't use peppermint candy, but chopped pistachios and freeze-dried strawberries with white chocolate, topped with vanilla salt and pink peppercorns (on some, some are freaked out by the peppercorns).   The vanilla salt I make in a coffee grinder with chopped up vanilla bean a that Himalayan pink salt (the large kind, not already ground salt.   You can throw anything you want in it, while it's melted.

I was team Sur La Table over WS for years.   Then I realized I had every little kitchen doo-dad already so I quit.  Bit I still get wistful when I go to Seattle.  It was always my first stop.  My husband still kids me as we approach town, "Are we going to that kitchen store?  You're so cute when we go."
 
susler
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

TY
 
Gravitationally Challenged [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Who the heck pays over $400 for a chocolate colored, porcelain covered, cast iron pot? You can get a perfectly good one on Amazon for $50.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Christ, everything looks like a buttplug or dildo to you peop--yeah, that's a buttplug. And if it wasn't, it will be.
 
flamark [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I was there yesterday and the checkout clerk asked me if I wanted some Smeg. I said, "Wut"?
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Gravitationally Challenged: Who the heck pays over $400 for a chocolate colored, porcelain covered, cast iron pot? You can get a perfectly good one on Amazon for $50.


I got one on sale at WS a few years ago. It was less than (not by much) $200. It is big, durable and good for all kinds of meals.

I also have a Tramontina Dutch oven that is very nice and a good, cheaper alternative to Le Crueset.
 
patrick767
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Kirkenhegelstein: I ... I own some of these things.  I'm sorry.


Frothy Panties
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Well...

I do own that pasta maker and it's pretty awesome; and homemade pasta is pretty easy to make (ratio of about 100g of flour to one egg). Yeast? There's no yeast in pasta, and I can make several servings of pasta in about an hour. And, there is a difference in taste and texture. Drew is an idiot. (No...not that Drew)

Pizza Oven. That's not a bat idea. Conventional ovens usually do not get above 500 degrees, and you need those high temperatures to get that crispy/chewy crust. We have an outdoor propane one that's pretty simple to use. Also, pretty easy to make and kinda fun.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I don't know, these don't look too bad

Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Honey...The Christmas Tree tchotchke turned brown..Should we throw it out?
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The holiday destination for poor people? I'll be over here at Neiman Marcus. We developed a laser entry field that can peruse your bank account and keep you out.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

User name checks out with a certain familiarity on the subject...
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Hopefully he doesn't just come once a year
 
