(Jalopnik)   Giant Bow Market Is Slowing Down.
    Interesting, Automobile, giant red bows, sellers of car bows, Sales of those giant bows, Automotive industry, number of cars, bow-cession, Wall Street Journal  
1101 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Dec 2022 at 2:35 PM (1 hour ago)



beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Blunderbuss:
denix.esView Full Size

Blunderbus:
bloximages.chicago2.vip.townnews.comView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mom, are you cheating on dad?!?!
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jalopnik tries to be The Onion and fails?
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

beezeltown: Blunderbuss:
[denix.es image 850x566]
Blunderbus:
[bloximages.chicago2.vip.townnews.com image 800x420]


Technically the top one is a Denix so it isn't a blunderbuss, but a prop.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NM Volunteer: beezeltown: Blunderbuss:
[denix.es image 850x566]
Blunderbus:
[bloximages.chicago2.vip.townnews.com image 800x420]

Technically the top one is a Denix so it isn't a blunderbuss, but a prop.


media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I somehow doubt car sales are lower than the last two years. By God, we're gonna worry that recession into existence, one way or the other.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bought only tiny little bows the size of half dollars this year.

I'm giving mostly small packages this year.

/except for one gift
//that one comes in a box
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bughunter: I bought only tiny little bows the size of half dollars this year.

I'm giving mostly small packages this year.

/except for one gift
//that one comes in a box


Don't forget the three steps.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Michael Rudolph, president of Car Bow Store in Warminster, Pa

I'm struggling with this not being an Onion article.
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Thank God like 10% of the US GDP is allocated toward the US federal giant bow strategic reserve.
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The automaker that comes out with an electronically stripped down line of cars that are significantly simpler and cheaper and more affordable than your typical modern assembly line vehicle (without compromising safety, obv.) will probably be hailed as a "revolutionary."
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Louisiana_Sitar_Club: NM Volunteer: beezeltown: Blunderbuss:
[denix.es image 850x566]
Blunderbus:
[bloximages.chicago2.vip.townnews.com image 800x420]

Technically the top one is a Denix so it isn't a blunderbuss, but a prop.

[media0.giphy.com image 200x181]


I'm not wrong though.
 
alywa
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
There's no cars on the lots to give as spontaneous gifts.  A bow on a "will be here in 4-6 months" vehicle isn't as nice.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

KRSESQ: The automaker that comes out with an electronically stripped down line of cars that are significantly simpler and cheaper and more affordable than your typical modern assembly line vehicle (without compromising safety, obv.) will probably be hailed as a "revolutionary."


Subaru wanted to charge me $700 to replace a busted motor that controls the drivers side window. I asked how much it would cost to just tear the farking thing out and replace it with a hand crank.
 
p51d007
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Vehicles are "too expensive".   If they would take about 3/4 of the electronic garbage off, perhaps
they wouldn't be as expensive.  I don't need a butt warmer, heated steering wheel, electric seats,
and a 14" flat screen to run a vehicle.  Just added waste and due to "chip shortages" increases
the price.  (along with the dealer markups)
 
bittermang
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

edmo: I somehow doubt car sales are lower than the last two years. By God, we're gonna worry that recession into existence, one way or the other.


That's how we've caused every other one
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: beezeltown: Blunderbuss:
[denix.es image 850x566]
Blunderbus:
[bloximages.chicago2.vip.townnews.com image 800x420]

Technically the top one is a Denix so it isn't a blunderbuss, but a prop.


Everything's a prop if you... wait a minute.
 
robodog
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Maybe $10-20k "market adjustment" fees will be going away on vehicles that people want to buy like EVs and useful range PHEVs.
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
These commercials have always croggled me.  Who the hell makes a major purchase commitment like a new vehicle without looping in their spouse?
 
robodog
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: KRSESQ: The automaker that comes out with an electronically stripped down line of cars that are significantly simpler and cheaper and more affordable than your typical modern assembly line vehicle (without compromising safety, obv.) will probably be hailed as a "revolutionary."

Subaru wanted to charge me $700 to replace a busted motor that controls the drivers side window. I asked how much it would cost to just tear the farking thing out and replace it with a hand crank.


Hand cranks actually cost the OEMs more these days because they're buying window motors in such high volume. Btw just buy a motor from a junkyard and install it yourself, it's not a hard job, though you'll probably want to buy some extra plastic clips, at least a few always break when pulling the door panel.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Maybe if they adjuster the APER, it would be more of a December to Remember.

December to Remember Car Commercial - SNL
Youtube WcEylCwkSxE
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

robodog: Maybe $10-20k "market adjustment" fees will be going away on vehicles that people want to buy like EVs and useful range PHEVs.


I also hope people remember who the dealers were who were engaging in price-gouging , both via ADM and by tacking on thousands of dollars in useless dealer accessories like "paint protection", VIN etching, "fabric protection" (a couple of $10 cans of Scotch Guard), and so on.

I think those dealers are having their last hurrah before the internet renders them irrelevant.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

robodog: HotWingConspiracy: KRSESQ: The automaker that comes out with an electronically stripped down line of cars that are significantly simpler and cheaper and more affordable than your typical modern assembly line vehicle (without compromising safety, obv.) will probably be hailed as a "revolutionary."

Subaru wanted to charge me $700 to replace a busted motor that controls the drivers side window. I asked how much it would cost to just tear the farking thing out and replace it with a hand crank.

Hand cranks actually cost the OEMs more these days because they're buying window motors in such high volume. Btw just buy a motor from a junkyard and install it yourself, it's not a hard job, though you'll probably want to buy some extra plastic clips, at least a few always break when pulling the door panel.


I kind of figured that but it was my big moment to be crotchety.

Luckily I bought their service package when I got the car, which somehow the admin "forgot" to account for when doing billing. Most service parts are covered for me so that got corrected.

Seriously though, I'd rather have a hand crank.
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

robodog: Hand cranks actually cost the OEMs more these days because they're buying window motors in such high volume.


They're also harder to design and manufacture around the modern requirements for side-intrusion protection and such.
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: Maybe if they adjuster the APER, it would be more of a December to Remember.

[YouTube video: December to Remember Car Commercial - SNL]


GotDAMN that is so freaking awesome I'm so many levels!
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

edmo: I somehow doubt car sales are lower than the last two years. By God, we're gonna worry that recession into existence, one way or the other.


According to banks, who generally give out things like car loans, saw a 16% decrease in car sales. Mostly because they are expensive as fark now, and interest rates are going higher.
 
DaAlien
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

robodog: HotWingConspiracy: KRSESQ: The automaker that comes out with an electronically stripped down line of cars that are significantly simpler and cheaper and more affordable than your typical modern assembly line vehicle (without compromising safety, obv.) will probably be hailed as a "revolutionary."

Subaru wanted to charge me $700 to replace a busted motor that controls the drivers side window. I asked how much it would cost to just tear the farking thing out and replace it with a hand crank.

Hand cranks actually cost the OEMs more these days because they're buying window motors in such high volume. Btw just buy a motor from a junkyard and install it yourself, it's not a hard job, though you'll probably want to buy some extra plastic clips, at least a few always break when pulling the door panel.


Eh, maybe. I replaced a window motor in a Ford some years back, and that required drilling a 1" hole in the sheet metal on the inside of the door so I could get at one of the bolts (yes, that was the "official" procedure in the service manual).
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

DaAlien: robodog: HotWingConspiracy: KRSESQ: The automaker that comes out with an electronically stripped down line of cars that are significantly simpler and cheaper and more affordable than your typical modern assembly line vehicle (without compromising safety, obv.) will probably be hailed as a "revolutionary."

Subaru wanted to charge me $700 to replace a busted motor that controls the drivers side window. I asked how much it would cost to just tear the farking thing out and replace it with a hand crank.

Hand cranks actually cost the OEMs more these days because they're buying window motors in such high volume. Btw just buy a motor from a junkyard and install it yourself, it's not a hard job, though you'll probably want to buy some extra plastic clips, at least a few always break when pulling the door panel.

Eh, maybe. I replaced a window motor in a Ford some years back, and that required drilling a 1" hole in the sheet metal on the inside of the door so I could get at one of the bolts (yes, that was the "official" procedure in the service manual).


I did it on an old Camry. Didn't feel to bad mangling things since it was realllllly old. Wasn't that hard though. My neighbor who was a mechanic got me the parts at cost so around $160
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: KRSESQ: The automaker that comes out with an electronically stripped down line of cars that are significantly simpler and cheaper and more affordable than your typical modern assembly line vehicle (without compromising safety, obv.) will probably be hailed as a "revolutionary."

Subaru wanted to charge me $700 to replace a busted motor that controls the drivers side window. I asked how much it would cost to just tear the farking thing out and replace it with a hand crank.


Just buy the part online and replace it yourself. I've replaced both of the ones in my truck and it only takes 30 minutes or so and that includes the time spent watching the YouTube video.
 
TheOtherDub
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

beezeltown: Blunderbuss:
[denix.es image 850x566]
Blunderbus:
[bloximages.chicago2.vip.townnews.com image 800x420]


That's not a Blunderbus... *THIS* is a Blunderbus (we're still living with it)
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Harry Wagstaff: HotWingConspiracy: KRSESQ: The automaker that comes out with an electronically stripped down line of cars that are significantly simpler and cheaper and more affordable than your typical modern assembly line vehicle (without compromising safety, obv.) will probably be hailed as a "revolutionary."

Subaru wanted to charge me $700 to replace a busted motor that controls the drivers side window. I asked how much it would cost to just tear the farking thing out and replace it with a hand crank.

Just buy the part online and replace it yourself. I've replaced both of the ones in my truck and it only takes 30 minutes or so and that includes the time spent watching the YouTube video.


Subaru makes even the simplest things difficult. My Outback is in the shop getting a #%+*€|>\%#! headlight replaced. Meanwhile, I can fox my Toyota in less than 5 minutes
 
hughesrep
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: Michael Rudolph, president of Car Bow Store in Warminster, Pa

I'm struggling with this not being an Onion article.


Warminster is in the neighborhood of the tony Philly suburbs. A place like Doylestown or Newton Square probably end up being the bulk of their sales, but those towns wouldn't actually want the car bow warehouse in the vicinity.
 
bigbadideasinaction
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

bittermang: edmo: I somehow doubt car sales are lower than the last two years. By God, we're gonna worry that recession into existence, one way or the other.

That's how we've caused every other one


Hey, gotta get that in full swing before 2024 for those sweet sweet tax breaks/handouts from the GOP.
 
BeesNuts [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

AND MY AXE!
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.