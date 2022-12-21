 Skip to content
(KUCI)   Today's 4-hr serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave has been preempted for The 4th Annual A pastFOWARD Family Christmas: The 12" version. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #417. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
PROGRAMMING NOTE:

First of all, if you're new here, WELCOME! We hope you stick around, and we hope you post.

There are several ways to catch the show:

You can catch it straight from the KUCI 88.9FM website:

https://kuci.org/wp/listen/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on TuneIn:

https://tunein.com/radio/KUCI-889-FM-s35860/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Streema:

https://streema.com/radios/KUCI_88.9FM

(note: the app for Streema is "Simple Radio")

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Radio Garden:

http://radio.garden/listen/kuci/A58GSAOF

Lastly, we stream live on iTunes. Just open iTunes and look for live radio streaming, and search for us, KUCI 88.9FM.

A couple notes:

We unfortunately cannot podcast or post show recordings, so if you miss the broadcast, you miss it - it's an FCC thing (seriously).

But we post a text playlist after the show at the bottom of the thread, and we also post a YouTube playlist after the show here:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWLmRhgwtylQbd_QUxmgFeA/playlists

And if you hear a song that you just can't wait until the end of the show (or the end of the block) to find out what it was, the playlist is also live-Tweeted here:

https://twitter.com/socalnewwaver (no account or sign in needed to view)

Lastly, and most importantly, this is a non-politics, non-bad news thread. We're here for the music, we hope you are too!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cheers you beautiful lot
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Standing' Eagerly anticipating...
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hello all
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
buenas tardes a todos!

I have an anniversary dinner this evening. I can't skip it, because it's my anniversary :(

feel free to message me every track that I miss in the Love and Rockets hour.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Hi everybody.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Happy anniversary
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I'm here, but frozen.
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Hello world!
 
BourbonMakesItBetter [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

I saw photos from Vancouver this morning. Assuming you're seeing something similar?
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

L&R hour is being replaced by all Siouxsie while I do cartwheels through the ice that is my front yard.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Yup, we're pretty much just Vancouver South
 
CarnySaur [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"YOU WILL BE VISITED BY THREE GOTHS...  I MEAN PENGUINS..."
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

There's a short video making the rounds on the bird app of people "driving" in Van this morning that's kinda fun*.

* fun.. assuming you are not there or need to get somewhere there rn.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

I'm about to text my boss "NOPE" And besides, 4hrs of pF for the xmess show.
 
BourbonMakesItBetter [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

We always like to make fun of Vancouver getting paralyzed by a snowfall, but it doesn't make sense for them to maintain the same level of snow removal equipment as cities that see regular heavy snow. And they certainly don't get the chance to practice driving in it annually. Not that Toronto drivers were any better at it.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
currently traveling so presence in the thread and in the twitters will be extremely limited.

but merry christmas to you hooligans and hooliganettes.

/halfway expecting the boss spooled up four hours of italo disco in my absence
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Seattle drivers are worse.
 
