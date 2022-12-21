 Skip to content
(NPR)   One American car maker's entry-level model prices have stayed remarkably consistent over the past 50 years   (npr.org) divider line
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Pride of my collection is a 2002 New York Toy Fair Ferrari F1
Never released to public
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
They get great mileage...

but god help you if you're a piece of trim at ground level....
 
whidbey
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Matchbox always lasted longer. The wheels on Hot Wheels tended to wear out first.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

whidbey: Matchbox always lasted longer. The wheels on Hot Wheels tended to wear out first.


Cause they were built for speed
 
buravirgil
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Another step closer NPR takes to be indistinguishable from Forbes magazine.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
TaTonka!

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
