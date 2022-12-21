 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Liverpool Echo)   Kind dad offers to fix the pipes for free, now his phone wouldn't stop ringing. Some probably asking if he also fixes the cable   (liverpoolecho.co.uk) divider line
22
    More: Giggity, Liverpool, people's burst pipes, Plumbing, Martin Tsang, Metropolitan Borough of Wirral, self-employed plumber, kind person Martin, comments of his posts  
•       •       •

1751 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Dec 2022 at 11:20 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



22 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Does he also shop at Food and Stuff?
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"My mom says you can clean her pipes anytime, just call, okay, Mr. Roberts?"
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DJ SNEAK FEAT. BEAR WHO - FIX MY SINK
Youtube cRUjg1NN9dU
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ma question I have is do these recipients of his benevolence not have enough money to keep the heat on sufficiently to prevent this pipes from freezing? If not, why not? There seems to be an underlying community economic problem here.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nonetheless, good on this guy.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've seen enough Judge Judy to know that someone is going to sue him for poor work.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's a kind plumber who is also a dad.  Why when mention he is a dad when it has 0 relevance to the story.
He is also likely:
A son
A husband
A business owner
An uncle

He could also be:
A gamer
A pot smoker
An alcoholic
A criminal

None of these are relevant....why single out that he's a dad.

Singling out the mom at the airport was a mom was relevant to the storey since her losing her kids was critical to what happened.  The fact that this man had sex without protection means nothing.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll cheer this guy on from a distance...

/no, money down!
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LarryDan43: I've seen enough Judge Judy to know that someone is going to sue him for poor work.


No good deed goes unpunished.  Lots of people sued for free work or helping someone in trouble.
Really a messed up world we live in.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ragin' Asian: Ma question I have is do these recipients of his benevolence not have enough money to keep the heat on sufficiently to prevent this pipes from freezing? If not, why not? There seems to be an underlying community economic problem here.


Err - the article directly states he was going to people's houses who couldn't afford to turn the heat on.  So, yes?
 
Explodo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thats the very best advertising he could have ever done.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

ctighe2353: He's a kind plumber who is also a dad.  Why when mention he is a dad when it has 0 relevance to the story.
He is also likely:
A son
A husband
A business owner
An uncle

He could also be:
A gamer
A pot smoker
An alcoholic
A criminal

None of these are relevant....why single out that he's a dad.

Singling out the mom at the airport was a mom was relevant to the storey since her losing her kids was critical to what happened.  The fact that this man had sex without protection means nothing.


Have I mentioned I'm a new dad?

It adds nothing to the thread, but there, I said it anyway.

Now go be mad.
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: ctighe2353: He's a kind plumber who is also a dad.  Why when mention he is a dad when it has 0 relevance to the story.
He is also likely:
A son
A husband
A business owner
An uncle

He could also be:
A gamer
A pot smoker
An alcoholic
A criminal

None of these are relevant....why single out that he's a dad.

Singling out the mom at the airport was a mom was relevant to the storey since her losing her kids was critical to what happened.  The fact that this man had sex without protection means nothing.

Have I mentioned I'm a new dad?

It adds nothing to the thread, but there, I said it anyway.

Now go be mad.


y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
AlwaysRightBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

ctighe2353: He's a kind plumber who is also a dad.  Why when mention he is a dad when it has 0 relevance to the story.
He is also likely:
A son
A husband
A business owner
An uncle

He could also be:
A gamer
A pot smoker
An alcoholic
A criminal

None of these are relevant....why single out that he's a dad.

Singling out the mom at the airport was a mom was relevant to the storey since her losing her kids was critical to what happened.  The fact that this man had sex without protection means nothing.


Maybe put down the coffee for a while.
 
Fasces Breaker
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
... you can imagine where it goes from there.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
looks like he's been laying a lot of pipe
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: ctighe2353: He's a kind plumber who is also a dad.  Why when mention he is a dad when it has 0 relevance to the story.
He is also likely:
A son
A husband
A business owner
An uncle

He could also be:
A gamer
A pot smoker
An alcoholic
A criminal

None of these are relevant....why single out that he's a dad.

Singling out the mom at the airport was a mom was relevant to the storey since her losing her kids was critical to what happened.  The fact that this man had sex without protection means nothing.

Have I mentioned I'm a new dad?

It adds nothing to the thread, but there, I said it anyway.

Now go be mad.


Mazel tov!
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
 No good deed goes unpunished.
 
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

ctighe2353: LarryDan43: I've seen enough Judge Judy to know that someone is going to sue him for poor work.

No good deed goes unpunished.  Lots of people sued for free work or helping someone in trouble.
Really a messed up world we live in.


I remember you from a few days ago? Probably from a student loan thread or something.
Fark user image
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Oh, spanner, 'cross the Mersey...
 
Rindred
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Isn't this the plot from "Brazil?"
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.