(CNN)   Today's the Winter Solstice - here comes the science AND pagan rituals   (cnn.com) divider line
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Blessed be!
 
OccamsWhiskers
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The reason for the season.
 
tommyl66
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
Merltech
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Gee, it's like Christ Mass was scheduled around this time of year for some odd reason.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

OccamsWhiskers: The reason for the season.


IO SATURNALIA!
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
It's all uphill from here with the length of the day until this time in June.
 
Farker Soze
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

OccamsWhiskers: The reason for the season.


Praise Axial Tilt
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tranquil Hegemony [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Oft forgotten and overshadowed by Saturnalia is the birthday of Sol Invictus, the Unconquered Sun: December 25th. The emperor Aurelian attempted to institute the cult of Sol as a Roman-friendly alternative to the burgeoning spread of Christianity. It was too little, too late, but we kept the feast day I guess.
 
Duck_of_Doom [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Happy Solstice!

Since I can't embed the video, here's an upcoming stream of sunrise at Stonehenge
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Two days until Festivus
 
KimHoppes [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Solstice Blessings!

In our hillbilly pagan tradition, I got the kids nerf guns and 2000 rounds of foam darts.

Let the Wild Hunt begin!

And from now through eternity, me picking up the foam darts.  🤣
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
People Against Goodness And Normalcy
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
What a winter Solstice may look like.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Is this where we romanticize the Salem witch trials?
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: It's all uphill from here with the length of the day until this time in June.


Wibbly-wobbly Time Hill

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Now is the winter of our disco tent.

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I Need The Sun (2015 mix)
Youtube feiSMA76TPM


I suffer from SAD. So I wrote this song.
 
Md37 [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Make sure that you leave out your shoes and a gift for Krampus tonight. He will be by to see if you remembered him or not.
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Damnit, Fark! Where are the links to the scantily clad nubiles in the snow doing things that will surely give them frostbite and hypothermia if it weren't so staged!?

/SO disappointed...
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Md37: Make sure that you leave out your shoes and a gift for Krampus tonight. He will be by to see if you remembered him or not.


Someone posted this yesterday and I found it hilarious so I'm reposting it

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

ajgeek: Damnit, Fark! Where are the links to the scantily clad nubiles in the snow doing things that will surely give them frostbite and hypothermia if it weren't so staged!?

/SO disappointed...


media.tenor.comView Full Size


/it's a start
 
Chompachangas [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Solstice
Youtube _Ev0xiOKvZI
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Did somebody say, "skyclad"?
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

ajgeek: Damnit, Fark! Where are the links to the scantily clad nubiles in the snow doing things that will surely give them frostbite and hypothermia if it weren't so staged!?

/SO disappointed...


bardown.comView Full Size
 
asmodeus224
‘’ less than a minute ago  
all christian elements of 'christmas' is pagan

for a group that hates pagans, they sure a super pagan

😂
 
