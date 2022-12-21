 Skip to content
(Deccan Herald)   Keep calm and don't call an ambulance in the UK today unless you really can't carry on   (deccanherald.com) divider line
rideaurocks
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Sucks, but we need to pay people adequately for the work they do. I wouldn't put up with a tenth of what healthcare workers endure daily

Support workers. Support fair wages
 
basicstock
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Here's the number to dial if you need an ambulance.
The IT Crowd - Series 1 - Episode 2: New emergency number
Youtube HWc3WY3fuZU
 
Subtonic
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
BEHOLD THE WAGES OF SOCIALIZED HEALTHCARE AND COLLECTIVE BARGANING! BE WARNED AMERICA! TONIGHT, ON HANNITY!
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"Hello, I'm dying"
"F*ck you. Pay me"
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Aren't nurses also walking out along with workers from other industries? Hope Americans look at this and consider a general strike for a living wage. Would be easier with unions, though.
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

basicstock: Here's the number to dial if you need an ambulance.
[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/HWc3WY3fuZU]


Came for this...
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
How's that brexit thing working out?

/in the distance putin chuckles
 
