(The Hill)   Jesus Christ, where is everyone?
RogueWallEnthusiast [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Away from god-botherers?
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So soon when people claim not all Christians are Evangelicals, that's going to be untrue?
 
Muta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Churchgoing and belief in God stand at historic lows, despite a megachurch surge

Perhaps the majority of Christians don't like the commercialization of their religion and see it for the hypocrisy that it is.
 
anuran
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The small local businesses are all giving way to lowest common denominator big box outlets.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh look, that thing we said was going to happen is now actually happening.
Go figure.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
TorontoTonto
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RogueWallEnthusiast: Away from god-botherers?


No. Away from organ.
Fark user image
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, maybe when your central tenet is a seething hatred of other humans that dare live contrary to your own beliefs and is causing people to not just walk, but RUN, away from your church, a period of self-reflection and change may be in order?

No? Yeah, that's what we thought.

DIAF.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Muta: Churchgoing and belief in God stand at historic lows, despite a megachurch surge

Perhaps the majority of Christians don't like the commercialization of their religion and see it for the hypocrisy that it is.


That's actually not far off.
I think people are tired of the hypocrisy and abuse these churches foster and have finally realized that those toxic people will never change. That's why they're leaving.
Just a guess on my part tho.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Which is why the hucksters and the grifters are going Sofa King hard now. They've GOT to attract those last griftable idiots to them in order to squeeze out the last sweet, sweet, sweet dollop of sugar, before turning to NFTs or the pagans.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Worshiping a golden calf?

ihare.org
 
cfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's "The Hill" so I don't expect them to do any actual research but I'd love to know how many of the non-denominational churches are actually Southern Baptist. Around here the vast majority are.
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
comb.io
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I and many others have been saying that Christianity is in decline for a while now....but we were laughed at, insulted and ignored.
Now the things we said were happening are too far along to ignore anymore, and suddenly nobody is laughing.
I seem to be getting a lot more death threats tho. Probably just a coincidence.
 
synithium
‘’ 1 hour ago  
More snacks for me!!!!

//got any dip?
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TorontoTonto: RogueWallEnthusiast: Away from god-botherers?

No. Away from organ.
Fark user image image 346x750


Can you blame us ?

Fark user image
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weaver95: I and many others have been saying that Christianity is in decline for a while now....but we were laughed at, insulted and ignored.
Now the things we said were happening are too far along to ignore anymore, and suddenly nobody is laughing.
I seem to be getting a lot more death threats tho. Probably just a coincidence.


It's been in decline since before you were born.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The megachurch experience is full of all sorts of positive feeling group dynamics. It's part of the evolution of religion in a free market. It's like going to a winning sportball game, you feel a rush for your team, even if the other side doesn't show.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For centuries now Christian church has been less about Jesus and more about the church interpreting the Bible (lying) to justify their behavior.  The biggest shift though might be the move away from lying to control everyone and toward creating a hateful division from the people they can't control.

The Christian church would be somewhat more convincing if they drop the Bible almost entirely and brought selfless Jesus back.
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Churches went all-in on embracing politics as part of the post-70's culture wars. Interest, belief, and attendance have been in decline ever since. It has poisoned so many places.

For many churches, now it's the death spiral. Average parishioner age above 50. Few to no kids or families in the pews. Ever-more extremist & judgmental "get off my lawn"rhetoric from the pulpit & bible study groups pouring poison into parishioners' ears. An unwelcoming, exclusionary, or clubby atmosphere where it's clear who's in charge and who isn't. Those who adhere to love & generosity & moderation quietly bow out and disappear, leaving the jerks as the only voice in the room to run the place.
 
saywhonow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Megachurches aren't about God. They're about money and power. The surge is because others want to be close to the power.
 
alywa
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hear me out here... perhaps if churches actually helped people, stayed the fark out of politics, didn't demonize anyone who isn't a Cis-White-Herternormative Conservative and actually taught the gospel of kindness, generosity, being good to neighbors and helping the least among us, they wouldn't be in this situation.

"Conservative" god-botherers have ruined any hope of church attendance for multiple generations now.  fark 'em
 
johnphantom
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weaver95: Muta: Churchgoing and belief in God stand at historic lows, despite a megachurch surge

Perhaps the majority of Christians don't like the commercialization of their religion and see it for the hypocrisy that it is.

That's actually not far off.
I think people are tired of the hypocrisy and abuse these churches foster and have finally realized that those toxic people will never change. That's why they're leaving.
Just a guess on my part tho.


Yeah the hypocrisy of Christianity was always apparent. It is just that no one wants to think about it and want to embrace the "Love everyone" bullshiat cover. What has driven the young away is current politics. Christianity has taken over the Republican party and we are at war, whether you accept that or not. The war is over liberty vs conservatism, and they are winning.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

saywhonow: Megachurches aren't about God. They're about money and power. The surge is because others want to be close to the power.


Christianity has *always* sought political power. They learned that lesson early - corrupt local government and control the courts, and the rest will follow.
 
Azz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm just here to tell people like Joel Osteen to lube up a baseball bat wrapped with barbed wire and shove it up his ass

/I know wrapping the baseball bat with barbed wire negates the lubing
//suck it
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fairy tales get old after a while. The story loses it's punch. New advancements in technology and science are more acceptable for the public. Not saying it puts a wedge into anything, but without the proof of a supreme being, then perhaps people are wising up and actually thinking religion isn't what it's cracked up to be.

Nah.

People are probably getting too lazy to pick up the family and head off to church. Too much of a chore.
 
Merltech
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a shame...
 
Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



Graphs like this are why people don't believe in God.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Typical big megachurches coming in, pushing all the mom n pop churches out. It's hard for them to compete. Why would you go to a local church where you can't get away with putting less than 10 bucks in the collection plate when you can go to the WalChurch and they are cool with putting in a buck twenty seven?
 
DoBeDoBeDo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You mean doing everything BUT follow the teachings of Jesus isn't working out well for organizations that claim to follow the teachings of Jesus?

Huh, who would have guessed?
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This thread never stood a chance.
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wildcardjack: The megachurch experience is full of all sorts of positive feeling group dynamics. It's part of the evolution of religion in a free market. It's like going to a winning sportball game, you feel a rush for your team, even if the other side doesn't show.


As much as he doesn't exist the concept of Satan, and worshipping his evil works, is center stage at every evangelical church.
 
tnpir
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Muta: Churchgoing and belief in God stand at historic lows, despite a megachurch surge

Perhaps the majority of Christians don't like the commercialization of their religion and see it for the hypocrisy that it is.


I would like to believe that's a possibility. But I doubt it.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Churchgoing and belief in God stand at historic lows, despite a megachurch surge

I'm thinking it's because of the megachurches.
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As someone who was raised secular, who has only been to church on purpose about 10 times in my life, who has never feared hell, or worried about demons, or tricked myself into "feeling" God, let me tell all of you nones and newly minted atheists -- you're on the right track. This stuff never made sense to me, even as a little kid, and it makes even less sense now.
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

GregInIndy: Churches went all-in on embracing politics as part of the post-70's culture wars. Interest, belief, and attendance have been in decline ever since. It has poisoned so many places.

For many churches, now it's the death spiral. Average parishioner age above 50. Few to no kids or families in the pews. Ever-more extremist & judgmental "get off my lawn"rhetoric from the pulpit & bible study groups pouring poison into parishioners' ears. An unwelcoming, exclusionary, or clubby atmosphere where it's clear who's in charge and who isn't. Those who adhere to love & generosity & moderation quietly bow out and disappear, leaving the jerks as the only voice in the room to run the place.


My younger sister and brother-in-law are still church going, at a fairly benign protestant denomination. The church is in the process of calling a new pastor after the old one died as a spry young 82 year old. The congregation is out of touch and confused at why the few families under 35 are all united in wanting a pastor who will openly perform LGBTQ weddings and work towards getting services in Spanish. Neither of those are doctrinally banned, but they're not priorities for a congregation of maybe 60 people... in a college town of 65,000 people.

My suggestion was find another progressive church in the nearby area and split the cost of a pastor. Alternate service times and make up the difference with apostolic ministers/deacons from the laypeople. THAT would never fly, but whatever. They're trying.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

SurfaceTension: As someone who was raised secular, who has only been to church on purpose about 10 times in my life, who has never feared hell, or worried about demons, or tricked myself into "feeling" God, let me tell all of you nones and newly minted atheists -- you're on the right track. This stuff never made sense to me, even as a little kid, and it makes even less sense now.


Question - have you ever considered any non christian religions?
Just a suggestion. You might find something worth a look.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Weaver95: I seem to be getting a lot more death threats tho


media.tenor.com
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Mega churches / MAGA churches, hard to tell the difference.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Weaver95: I and many others have been saying that Christianity is in decline for a while now....but we were laughed at, insulted and ignored.
Now the things we said were happening are too far along to ignore anymore, and suddenly nobody is laughing.
I seem to be getting a lot more death threats tho. Probably just a coincidence.


Our household knows it far too well, as well. My sister and i are both athiest/agnostic/w/e, parents are both still christian but have lapsed out of being church-going for about a decade and a half now. At that point their specific church, which we had been raised in (not important exactly what denomination it was) was coming down hard-ish on parishoners to comply with their yearly tith payments. We were going through a really tough financial period (my how times have changed, he says with bitter sarcasm) and my parents were desperatly trying to reason with the preacher in one of his home visits (that's a thing with our church, scheduled visits to parishoner homes) about how finances are really tough, how we were really struggling to just survive and asking for some sort of help from the church, which was supposed to be a community that helped each other. Dude just half crooked-smiled, shook his head and repeated the tired lines of how important tithing is (we all know that one).

A few weeks later we were driving around the city (we were still rather new-ish to the place, so we liked to go around and just drive down random roads we've never been down, when we happened to drive past the specific preachers home. Could easily fit 10 of our own homes inside the property, with enough room for a pool, nice new cars out in front, the whole shebang.

Strangely, for some reason, they stopped going to church after that.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

SurfaceTension: As someone who was raised secular, who has only been to church on purpose about 10 times in my life, who has never feared hell, or worried about demons, or tricked myself into "feeling" God, let me tell all of you nones and newly minted atheists -- you're on the right track. This stuff never made sense to me, even as a little kid, and it makes even less sense now.


My parents made me go to Sunday school to please my grandmother. After two weeks they asked me what I thought and I told them all the kids were stupid because they actually believed the stories. To me it was all Mother Goose stuff.

They never sent me back.
 
Fista-Phobia
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Arby's. Roast beef sale.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Mega churches are PACs that like physical intrusion.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Unfortunately, the ones that are left are the most crazy/zealous.
 
Brigandaca
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
UK a bit ahead in the "can we get rid of this pointless fantasy crap" at 37% saying "no religion" in 2021 census. This is now the largest single group when the religions are split into their various brands.  Reckon we will get to above 50% in the next decade.

But encouraging stuff from the US.
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: Churchgoing and belief in God stand at historic lows, despite a megachurch surge

I'm thinking it's because of the megachurches.


Religion is as much of a market as anything else. Megachurches can be thought of the exact same way as big-box electronics stores or Target/Wal-Mart, down to the same effects. In seeking that broad appeal for big congregations they go hard on blandness & splashy stage presence. My cousin runs the A/V boards at his megachurch in CA and their normal services are no different from any other stage/musical extravaganza.

All his social media posts highlighting the services somehow look completely and pathetically bland & boring while also being morally judgmental, cruel & awful. Who wants to see a weekly staged performance of actors, singers, and dancers describing what a irredeemably awful person both you and all those Evil Liberals are?
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
They said to do your own research.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Megachurches were an early sign of religious grifting. Now you have prosperity gospel and all other kinds of crap topped off with video and pictures of "christians" going to a GOP convention and basically bowing down to a golden calf of Donald Trump in actual golden calf form before going in to the main event of bowing down to the huckster himself.

Church and religion in America is just one big tax scam. It's only purpose is to provide one or more select people with tax free income for cars, jets, and god knows what else. It's wrong and even the Bible stated Mark 12:17 'Then Jesus said to them, "Give back to Caesar what is Caesar's and to God what is God's." And they were amazed at him.' Basically pay your damn taxes, quit griping about it, and move on.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

GregInIndy: Churches went all-in on embracing politics as part of the post-70's culture wars. Interest, belief, and attendance have been in decline ever since. It has poisoned so many places.

For many churches, now it's the death spiral. Average parishioner age above 50. Few to no kids or families in the pews. Ever-more extremist & judgmental "get off my lawn"rhetoric from the pulpit & bible study groups pouring poison into parishioners' ears. An unwelcoming, exclusionary, or clubby atmosphere where it's clear who's in charge and who isn't. Those who adhere to love & generosity & moderation quietly bow out and disappear, leaving the jerks as the only voice in the room to run the place.


I'd imagine we'll still have people like mainstream Methodists and Episcopalians - the "We're still doing the social conscience thing on the whole" denominations.  But a lot of those, many of the churchgoers treat it more as a social club than anything - belief is often thin on the ground barring a small core group of serious faithful.  The social club aspect is too useful in a lot of cases to discard entirely regardless of faith would be my guess, but that is just a guess*

/not to imply that those are the only two denominations that do that mostly
//they're just the two obvious mainstream ones that are known for it
///and yes, theoretical Methodist leadership is in conflict with the "Let's not be assholes" philosophy
////and they're getting told to go fark themselves on a regular basis - in a more Flanders-esque polite fashion generally but they are

*: I am not a religionist of any sort, and IDGAF - it just seems to be what is happening as far as I can tell
 
jgilb
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
No need to go to church when everyone worships super heroes.
Save is from ourselves Avengers.
 
