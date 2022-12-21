 Skip to content
(AP News)   National medical director of the UK'S NHS tells people not to get "blind drunk," clearly not seeing the forest of holiday parties for the Christmas trees   (apnews.com) divider line
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, as long as there's no methanol.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Not. My. Supervisor.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Don't get drunk: UK govt urges caution amid ambulance strike

Telling Brits not to get drunk is like telling them not to breathe.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
National medical director of the UK'S NHS tells people not to get "blind drunk," clearly not seeing the forest of holiday parties for the Christmas trees

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stuffy
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Like anyone plans getting drunk and getting into an accident.
 
towatchoverme
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
It's the UK.

"Blind drunk" is the resting state for 1/2 of the population.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Difficulty:

static.tvtropes.orgView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

stuffy: Like anyone plans getting drunk and getting into an accident.


Oh, some people do.  They're just itching to happen to someone else.  It's the only validation they have

/because they're assholes
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Senior leadership figure aims to get ahead of inevitable criticism from all political sides, the media & the general public ahead of the inevitable alcopopalypse. Film at 11 etc.

\blind drunk, no
\nicely drunk, yesh
\* % hic! & *
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Too late.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Is deaf drunk okay?
 
foo monkey
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Drinking's overrated.
 
bittermang
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Is deaf drunk okay?


WHAT?
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Blind drunk is more of a transitory period than a destination.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Is deaf drunk okay?


I want to party with you, mad man
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Dysfunctional Family Christmas - SNL
Youtube -jggM516KOk

/oblig
 
