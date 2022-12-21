 Skip to content
(NL Times (Netherlands))   Can't afford to charge your Tesla with today's electricity prices? Just hook that sucker up to a UFO   (nltimes.nl) divider line
13
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Bootstrapper busted in Bootstraat boosting juice.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
but i have been told many times here on Fark that charging an EV car is free.
 
maniacbastard
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

asciibaron: but i have been told many times here on Fark that charging an EV car is free.


It is at my house in the summer during the day.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
That's gotta be like... under 1kw of charge. See ya in 50 hours when you're good man 👍
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

asciibaron: but i have been told many times here on Fark that charging an EV car is free.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
He got charged alright.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Was Elvis involved? It's always Elvis.

Ray Stevens - "I Saw Elvis In a U.F.O." (Live)
Youtube Qtf7UbzCPz8
 
Marcos P
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

asciibaron: but i have been told many times here on Fark that charging an EV car is free.


Hyundai gives me free Charge Point and I got three free years of DC at Electrify America.

:P
 
asciibaron
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

maniacbastard: asciibaron: but i have been told many times here on Fark that charging an EV car is free.

It is at my house in the summer during the day.


how much did that setup cost?
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Should have tried Noord-Holland or skip across the border to Bielefeld.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

edmo: asciibaron: but i have been told many times here on Fark that charging an EV car is free.

[Fark user image 225x225]


look at EVERY EV car thread.
 
jiggitysmith
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
There are lots of places to charge for free.  There are lots of places that charge for it.

Charging at home costs money.  Charging during off-peak at home costs less money.

That about covers it.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

asciibaron: but i have been told many times here on Fark that charging an EV car is free.


It can be, target has 2 free hours and so does Costco as well as a handful of other places like great adventure.
I have solar, the solar was not free but I got a 30% federal rebate and it's paid off so I can charge my car and my electric bill is always $15.
It was like pre-paying 8 years of electric and 4 years of gas and getting them both free for life since in 50 years when I'm dead they will still be producing more than 80% and by then my 12 seer AC and other appliances will be more efficient.... and the kids will have moved out reducing my useage.

So yes it can be free, even getting solar was 0 out of pocket, bridge loan at 0% to cover rebate and on bill financing, started saving day 1.
 
