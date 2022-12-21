 Skip to content
(NPR)   Lies, damn lies, and Chinese covid death count stats   (npr.org) divider line
39
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DeSantis seen furiously taking notes.


/or did Xi steal the idea from him?
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
So, the world pressures to ease restrictions and then complains. Insanity.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"They're not dead yet!"

"They died of starvation... wait. Forget I said that."
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
so, pretty much like most US states?   You can easily find case numbers and hospitalization numbers state by state and county by county, but deaths from Covid are supressed.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
So there's very possibly COVID cases going uncounted during this pandemic.
😳
 
Zizzowop
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

King Something: DeSantis seen furiously taking notes.


/or did Xi steal the idea from him?


Yep, came to say this. Funny how he's trying to sue or something over how Covid was handled, I mean, really dude?
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
they lie about everything
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
China: Has bleeding compound fracture. Farkers: That's nothing, in the U.S. we stubbed our toe!
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Yep. Also, for everyone who spent the last 2 years wailing about " LOOK AT THE DATA! We're doing worse than everyone else! China and even Russia are better at this than us! Even India is keeping deaths lower!"

They're all completely lying out their asses and we're not, you morons.
 
AeAe
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
China has around 1.3 bn population. Several million dying is relatively a small percentage.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Weaver95: So there's very possibly COVID cases going uncounted during this pandemic.
😳


Alwayshasbeen.jpg
 
asciibaron
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
i'm recovering from Covid i got while at work.  who do i report having it to?
 
Farkenhostile
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
How very republican of them.
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
It's crazy how these regimes claim far fewer Covid deaths, yet excess mortality across the board has been far worse in these places (China, Russia, Brazil, India, etc) over the past 2 years than in the US and Western Europe. One may be in danger of thinking they were completely full of it on the subject and always had been.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
COVID must break into your home and stab you in your sleep or it doesn't count.
 
YabbaDabbaDouchebag [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
IIRC, for most of 2020 and 2021, China's official COVID death toll remained below 10,000.

In the country where the virus was born. Where people were dying in the streets.

The US toll is officially more than 1 million, but it's likely twice that because of politicians. Russia's numbers were very low for a while, and then they spiked. North Korea hasn't broken a dozen even though Lil Kim has likely caught it multiple times.

I hope the history books get the actual count one day so future generations can put some kind of check against pointless ambitions such as political careers.It's supposed to be serving the public good, not a get-stupidly-rich-scheme.

/I'm a sweet summer child
 
jso2897
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: so, pretty much like most US states?   You can easily find case numbers and hospitalization numbers state by state and county by county, but deaths from Covid are supressed.


Second thread this morning dedicated to blaming self-inflicted American problems on China.
They're a convenient target when you are looking to offload responsibility.
But the problem with blaming the consequences of your own shortcomings on others is that you end up going through the same scenarios, over and over again.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

King Something: DeSantis seen furiously taking notes.


/or did Xi steal the idea from him?


Florida was on the cutting edge of not reporting covid statistics.
 
YabbaDabbaDouchebag [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
It's a conspiracy theory that because the US was part of the consortium of partners at the Wuhan lab that (1) the virus was a biological attack; and (2) we were in on it.

Some "globalist depopulation" scheme.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

King Something: DeSantis seen furiously taking notes.


/or did Xi steal the idea from him?


ih1.redbubble.netView Full Size
 
AeAe
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

YabbaDabbaDouchebag: It's a conspiracy theory that because the US was part of the consortium of partners at the Wuhan lab that (1) the virus was a biological attack; and (2) we were in on it.

Some "globalist depopulation" scheme.


Right-wing propaganda
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

YabbaDabbaDouchebag: It's a conspiracy theory that because the US was part of the consortium of partners at the Wuhan lab that (1) the virus was a biological attack; and (2) we were in on it.

Some "globalist depopulation" scheme.


Sounds like a variant of the chem trails conspiracy.
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

YabbaDabbaDouchebag: IIRC, for most of 2020 and 2021, China's official COVID death toll remained below 10,000.

In the country where the virus was born. Where people were dying in the streets.

The US toll is officially more than 1 million, but it's likely twice that because of politicians. Russia's numbers were very low for a while, and then they spiked. North Korea hasn't broken a dozen even though Lil Kim has likely caught it multiple times.

I hope the history books get the actual count one day so future generations can put some kind of check against pointless ambitions such as political careers.It's supposed to be serving the public good, not a get-stupidly-rich-scheme.

/I'm a sweet summer child


This is way simpler than anyone thinks it is.

Look at 2020 & 2021 excess mortality over the years immediately prior. That is a simple, accurate comparative measure of COVID's impact on a nation-by-nation basis. Covid was THE driver of almost all of that mortality. And it shows exactly how completely full of lies the numbers claimed by China, Russia, India, Brazil, and many other smaller nations were.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
If you can't trust an oppressive, tyrannical government that has killed millions of its own people since its inception, who can you trust?
 
NearCanuck
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

AeAe: China has around 1.3 bn population. Several million dying is relatively a small percentage.


I mean, a million out of 330 million is a small percentage too.

No big deal?

Play it again, Sam?
 
jerryskid
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I consider the statistics out of china the way I do with the statistics from red states like floriduh. Same liars, different language, except one group is full of traitors who deserve death.

I feel sorry for the Chinese people.
 
groppet
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: "They're not dead yet!"

"They died of starvation... wait. Forget I said that."


They fell down some stairs on to some covid.
 
Devo
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
https://www.bbc.com/news/57932699

Did the US fund virus research in Wuhan? Yes according to BBC.

My two cents:

1) Conspiracy theorists have rallied around this known fact to claim the virus was man made. Some think it was released on purpose and down the rabbit hole.
2) My thought is we fund virus reserach elsewhere because it is cheaper, we want to be privy to the findings, and we can't do everything here around stem cells ect..  because Jesus.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
We nail door shut and they die. It's a mystery.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Not to give China any excuses, but the headline should be:

China Everybody limits how they define it defines COVID deaths in official count

You think the counts from every other country are exact? They're not. Not here, probably not too many other places, either.

In a couple more years, we'll find out by how much various entities around the world undercounted COVID deaths. We'll see unusual bumps in the numbers of shiat like "pneumonia" and it'll become clearer who's been lying. They won't call it lying, of course.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

jso2897: Stud Gerbil: so, pretty much like most US states?   You can easily find case numbers and hospitalization numbers state by state and county by county, but deaths from Covid are supressed.

Second thread this morning dedicated to blaming self-inflicted American problems on China.
They're a convenient target when you are looking to offload responsibility.
But the problem with blaming the consequences of your own shortcomings on others is that you end up going through the same scenarios, over and over again.


This is also the eleventy billionth thread about another country that self-hating thread shiatters insist on making about the US
/US exceptionalism ladies and gentlemen!
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
On Wednesday, China reported no new COVID-19 deaths and in fact subtracted one death from the overall toll, lowering it to 5,241

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Devo: https://www.bbc.com/news/57932699

Did the US fund virus research in Wuhan? Yes according to BBC.

My two cents:

1) Conspiracy theorists have rallied around this known fact to claim the virus was man made. Some think it was released on purpose and down the rabbit hole.
2) My thought is we fund virus reserach elsewhere because it is cheaper, we want to be privy to the findings, and we can't do everything here around stem cells ect..  because Jesus.


We find viral research in Asia because tracking has shown that globally many new cold & flu varieties arise there & spread outward.

This conspiracy theory however's been pretty well debunked. The earliest-tracked isolates of SARS-CoV2 were found in wipe-samples taken from butcher tables and live animal cages in a primary wet market of Wuhan where wild-caught random species of all sorts are sold. Further, the first tracked human cases radiate in a cluster centered around this same market. Thirdly, other novel varieties of viral infections (mostly colds and flus) have been genotyped and tracked back to these similar markets in many cities across Asia. This is an entirely-normal way for a novel viral pathogen to arise.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Are they sure the deaths aren't suicide because they lost WoW?!?!?
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
*fund
 
severedtoe
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Devo: https://www.bbc.com/news/57932699

Did the US fund virus research in Wuhan? Yes according to BBC.

My two cents:

1) Conspiracy theorists have rallied around this known fact to claim the virus was man made. Some think it was released on purpose and down the rabbit hole.
2) My thought is we fund virus reserach elsewhere because it is cheaper, we want to be privy to the findings, and we can't do everything here around stem cells ect..  because Jesus.


from that article only $600K made it to that lab in Wuhan.  i dunno how much research that can buy over there, but stateside that would not even cover the TI allowance to set up the lab.
 
kendelrio
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
So is there a difference between dying WITH Covid vs dying FROM Covid?
 
phoenixdan
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

YabbaDabbaDouchebag: It's a conspiracy theory that because the US was part of the consortium of partners at the Wuhan lab that (1) the virus was a biological attack; and (2) we were in on it.

Some "globalist depopulation" scheme.


what's the point in actively killing off your income stream?
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
(Sorry, my map was sideways)

On Wednesday, China reported no new COVID-19 deaths and in fact subtracted one death from the overall toll, lowering it to 5,241

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
