(ABC News)   Headline:"DEA seized enough fentanyl to kill every American in 2022". Thankfully 2022 is almost over so there's hope that the DEA will not have enough time to follow through and kill us all   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
johnphantom
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Yeah but that is statistically only one year. Could they kill all Americans in 2023, too?
 
abbarach
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

No, they'll be too busy having panic attacks that they claim are skin-contact fentanyl overdoses.
 
TheraTx
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
IMPEACH THE DEA!
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
yeah okay press X to doubt, the people saying it's enough to flatten the population are probably the same ones that go into shock if they think they've had skin contact with it.

It's not ricin ffs.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I'm surprised at the enduring demand for something that supposedly kills everyone that touches it.
 
the_rhino
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I like that every fent haul is "enough to kill every man, woman, and child".  Those poor LEOs must be so cash-starved they have to resort to nonsense like that to hope they get more money in the next budget.
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Ship it to the red states--they love that crap and they're the only 'real' Americans

//But they're the ones who don't want to do anything about it.
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
50 million pills seized, over 300 million Americans...

I can die from 1/6 of a tablet?
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Really? Between both continents that's over 1 billion people!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
This is an outrage. Its practically an act of war.
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
(No, I didn't read past the first image)
 
starsrift
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Well, yes, but you have to space it out among uses. It's like water. There's probably enough fresh water in America to drown every American.

Showering with fentanyl is probably not quite the answer. It's not that much like water, of course....
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

I found a picture of it.

Fark user imageView Full Size

/ Police logic
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Someone needs to help these cartels out with their business model.  It seems to me like killing every single American would reduce future profits.  That's why they don't make the big bucks like the guys in the DEA.
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

The kids call it "chalk"
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

I thought kids called it breakfast?

/  going to hell, be back never.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

There isn't a problem with fentanyl in Central or South America. The cartels aren't so interested in money that they poison their own. The bottom line is the precursor for fentanyl comes from China under their blessing. You never hear anything about this, and as long as the Chinese are allowed to do this unchecked, we will continue to have more than 100,000 Americans dying of opiates a year.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
i.postimg.ccView Full Size
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Those people would just find some other weird dangerous way to get high. This is entirely a demand issue.
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Opium War II: American Boogaloo
 
johnphantom
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

We didn't have 100,000 people dying a year before.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

It's kind of like all those girls high school track meets that are dominated by transgender teen boys.  You never hear anything about this, but it happens all the time.
 
vevolis
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
You know, if we all hold our breath long enough, there is enough 'not oxygen' to kill every person in America. Spooky stuff.
 
Farkonaut
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Border and Customs agents seized a couple pills from a carry on, and when they pressed the owner, they were told it was Generic Fentanyl. Agents turned the Bottle of pills over the local authorities who turned over the 4 pound box of drugs to local testing facilities to verify what they are.  The Lab reported that the 500 LBS of material they received was indeed generic Fentanyl. Having been confirmed, local authorities were credited with stopping the illegal import of enough Fentanyl to kill every man woman and child in the Nation.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

So do you know China is the source of fentanyl, and we do nothing about it?
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Chinese people aren't coming here and lighting their glass pipes, these people make their own choices.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Why do people think that's not a thing?  There are transdermal patches for lose dose Fentanyl that come with a litany of warnings.
 
Moopy Mac
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

The United States of America.
Canada.
United Mexican States.
Republic of Guatemala.
Federal Republic of Brazil.
Argentine Republic.

Hope that helps.
 
alex10294
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

The people don't really want fentanyl, it's just the cheapest thing.  First, it's synthetic, which means no having to threaten farmers or grow poppies.  Second. It's so potent that you can smuggle a single kilo of the pure chemical and keep all the addicts in a city high for days.  It's also so cheap that you can try to smuggle it 10 times, succeed 1 time, and not even worry about the other 9.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Americans just can't get enough of that super yummy fentanyl.
 
Moopy Mac
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

The countless experts saying that it is not scientifically possible from the fetanyl found on the streets? Would that be enough?
 
johnphantom
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Educate yourself:

https://www.brookings.edu/research/china-and-synthetic-drugs-control-fentanyl-methamphetamines-and-precursors/

Even though China placed the entire class of fentanyl-type drugs and two key fentanyl precursors under a controlled regulatory regime in May 2019, it remains the principal (if indirect) source of U.S. fentanyl. Fentanyl scheduling and China's adoption of stricter mail monitoring has created some deterrence effects. Instead of finished fentanyl being shipped directly to the United States, most smuggling now takes place via Mexico. Mexican criminal groups source fentanyl precursors - and increasingly pre-precursors - from China, and then traffic finished fentanyl from Mexico to the United States. Scheduling of fentanyl and its precursors in China is not sufficient to stem flows to the United States.
 
abbarach
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Because the police aren't seizing trandermal patches?
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

We can really stick it to them by not using those drugs, but Americans make the choice to every single day.
 
Buttforce [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Yeah, this is what always cracks me up about these press releases.  The claim is hard to believe because it is functionally impossible.
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Eh, I made a good run at it. I'm probably not going to solve cold fusion or cure cancer. Going out via Fentanyl overdose seems like it wouldn't be the worst way to go.
 
Fooshards
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Anyone else remember when Maersk shipping reported they found a 23-ton shipment of fentanyl on their ship?

Mexico seizes fentanyl on Maersk boxship | TradeWinds (tradewindsnews.com)

Napkin math on that is 11.5 billion fatal doses, if accurate.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

You obviously don't understand addiction. Again, educate yourself.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Oh totally.  I've suggested bombing China, but for whatever reason the stupid public health experts are focused on harm reduction, addiction treatment, and narcan distribution.  Those guys are idiots.
 
frankb00th
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

You can die from looking at it too long.
 
Mock26
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Inhalation:
"Industrial producers of fentanyl use time-weighted average occupational exposure limits (OEL-TWA) for alfentanil (1mcg/m3), fentanyl (0.1mcg/m3), and sufentanil (0.032mcg/m3) to limit exposure. At the highest airborne concentration encountered by workers, an unprotected individual would require nearly 200min of exposure to reach a dose of 100mcg of fentanyl. The vapor pressure of fentanyl is very low (4.6×1 0−6 Pa), suggesting that evaporation of standing product into a gaseous phase is not a practical concern."

Dermal exposure:
"However, incidental dermal absorption is unlikely to cause opioid toxicity. If bilateral palmar surfaces were covered with fentanyl patches, it would take ∼14min to receive 100mcg of fentanyl (using a body surface area of 17,000cm2, palm surface area of 0.5%, and fentanyl absorption of 2.5mcg/cm2/h). This extreme example illustrates that even a high dose of fentanyl prepared for transdermal administration cannot rapidly deliver a high dose."

https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/15563650.2017.1373782
 
rzrwiresunrise
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
This "enough fentanyl to kill everyone in the universe" thing is now dumber than "the six of us have a thousand years experience in the field" thing.
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
But that just means that infinity% more has actually made it into America!!!  Open boarders!!11!!!1

/yes, there are Derpublicans stupid enough to believe this.
 
Hoopy Frood
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Goodbye, Lydia.

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

How many non-fatal doses? ...As I have to imagine that that's the usual way people administer it.

/We should report alcohol smuggling the same way: Enough alcohol was recovered to kill 7000 people (if directly injected into the brain stem)
//I'm gonna level with you: I have no idea how much it would take to kill a person if injected into their brain, but I'd wager some farker does know.
 
