 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Mirror.co.uk) Weeners Thumpety thump thump thumpety thump thump look at Frosty go, rule 34 edition   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
20
    More: Weeners, Snowman, Melting, Erection, Snowball, dad's inventive snowy creation, Laughter, else entirely - with Geoff, The Snowman  
•       •       •

1107 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Dec 2022 at 12:05 PM (42 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Bad Mr. Frosty....

th.bing.comView Full Size
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
It's shaped like a thingy!
 
miscreant
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Nobody builds a snowman like that.  The f*ck kind of bullsh*t is this?

/hehehehehehepenis
 
miscreant
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Nurglitch: It's shaped like a thingy!


*shakes tiny fist*
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
*sigh*

/unzip
 
Merltech
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Needs more Viagra.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"Cheeky"
F*ck off, limeys.
 
Unoriginal_Username
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The Guys Who Wrote Frosty The Snowman
Youtube HKzXXEsLSO0
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
It's weird how the slightly melted snowman lost the scarf and decorations, became less dirt-encrusted, and apparently was relocated to an entirely different yard. Just one of those wacky things that totally, hilariously, actually happen.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image image 700x484]


Are they supposed to be zombies or something? Adjusting the stick arms to be straight and out front would have been a better idea.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

miscreant: [external-content.duckduckgo.com image 236x224]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pwnzor
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Frosty II: Electric Boogaloo
 
Quigley_Wyatt
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Spartapuss: steklo: [Fark user image image 700x484]

Are they supposed to be zombies or something? Adjusting the stick arms to be straight and out front would have been a better idea.


I assume it was a take on a Calvin and Hobbes snowman cartoon

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
It kinda looks like the one on the right. I blame Calvin.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.