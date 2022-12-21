 Skip to content
(Metro)   ♫ Deck the beard with baubles of folly... fa-la-la-la-la, la-la-la-la ♪   (metro.co.uk)
    Christmas ornament, Guinness World Records, Joel Strasser of Kuna, world record  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That was actually quite disturbing.
 
jimjays
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kids, this is why you never allow yourself to pass out at a party.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
ottebx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There should not be a world record for this.
 
RedfordRenegade
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I saw a video one time where a lady had more balls on her chin than that and she didn't get no award.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 1 hour ago  
someone needs a cockpunch
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Too many.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
HIPSTERIFFIC!!!

metro.co.ukView Full Size
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Bauble-beard: 'I festooned my facial hair! What's for lunch?'

Wife of BB: 'Soup - and runny pudding for dessert.'
 
groverpm
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Meh. I broke the record for baubles in my pubes, but they didn't want to know.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

groverpm: Meh. I broke the record for baubles in my pubes, but they didn't want to know.


They're probably a bunch of A-merkins, what do they know?
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Tomorrow I'll wear 711 ornaments. Crap. I have to teach my face how to grow a beard.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Tomorrow I'll wear 711 ornaments. Crap. I have to teach my face how to grow a beard.


Nae problemo:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cwheelie
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The decline of the British empire....
 
