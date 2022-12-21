 Skip to content
(People Magazine)   Mom help someone is cyberbullying me   (people.com) divider line
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Surprisingly, this is not an Elon Musk story.
 
oldfool
‘’ 1 hour ago  
San Jose Mercury News always reminds me of Gary Webb, sad what happened to him.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is normal and not at all crazy town
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Buried In Cyberspace
Youtube NHwR0ZH4ixo
 
Bannanaslug
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Somewhere a potential South Park script has to be thrown in the trash now since this craziness happened in real life.
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size

/I don't get to pull this one out much anymore.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone stole subby's commas.
 
6nome
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanksgiving is gonna be awkward from here on out.
 
ElwoodCuse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://knowyourmeme.com/memes/tyler-the-creators-cyber-bullying-tweet
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She dun goofed. They backtraced it.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ivo Shandor: Surprisingly, this is not an Elon Musk story.


I saw the headline and thought exactly that same thing. Sorta dissappointed now.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
349 pages of shiat?  That's not just someone that farked up, that's whacked out obsession
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Clearly some people actually have loving parents.  I'm jealous 😫
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DOCTORD000M: She dun goofed. They backtraced it.


The internet police?
 
jmr61
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I read that story and have no idea what really happened.
 
scrumpox
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Am I the only one seeing it?
thefamouspeople.comView Full Size
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
She's 42?

media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
stuffy
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
My what a lovely paywall you found subby.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Bannanaslug: Somewhere a potential South Park script has to be thrown in the trash now since this craziness happened in real life.


For every thing we hear about like this, there are dozens or hundreds we never hear about.
 
IamAwake
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I thought paywall links were not allowed?  This thing wants me to log in to that local news site.
 
powhound
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
JFC
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

DOCTORD000M: She dun goofed. They backtraced it.


Should have hid behind seven proxies
 
brianmidkiff2
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Subby somehow forgot ALL the punctuation.
 
moto-geek
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

scrumpox: Am I the only one seeing it?
[thefamouspeople.com image 850x708]


I think so, yeah.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

yakmans_dad: Someone stole subby's commas.


Taking out 'is' would also make sense (albeit poor grammar) here.
 
MikeBoomshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Bannanaslug: Somewhere a potential South Park script has to be thrown in the trash now since this craziness happened in real life.


South Park throws scripts away?
 
Veloram
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

yakmans_dad: Someone stole subby's commas.


To be fair, they didn't specify who mom should help in this situation
 
Night Train to Wakanda
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

ajgeek: [i.kym-cdn.com image 473x355]
/I don't get to pull this one out much anymore.


Please don't do that. Her farking life is a sadistic tragedy and not enough time has passed to make it a comedy.
 
hammettman
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

6nome: Thanksgiving is gonna be awkward from here on out.


Every day after school will be awkward after the school fires mom and then she'll spend her days stewing until daughter gets home.  A pleasant "How was school today?" will not be in the cards.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

IamAwake: I thought paywall links were not allowed?  This thing wants me to log in to that local news site.


Often happens because it's a paywall that standard blockers handle so no one sees it in the submission process
 
johnny queso
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

scrumpox: Am I the only one seeing it?
[thefamouspeople.com image 850x708]


more tom petty mixed with vincent sciavelli and a bit of john zorn.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

johnny queso: vincent sciavelli


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Begoggle
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Night Train to Wakanda: ajgeek: [i.kym-cdn.com image 473x355]
/I don't get to pull this one out much anymore.

Please don't do that. Her farking life is a sadistic tragedy and not enough time has passed to make it a comedy.


Not his problem.
Therefore it's funny.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

steklo: johnny queso: vincent sciavelli

[Fark user image image 442x464]


just switched to sanka
 
Night Train to Wakanda
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Night Train to Wakanda: ajgeek: [i.kym-cdn.com image 473x355]
/I don't get to pull this one out much anymore.

Please don't do that. Her farking life is a sadistic tragedy and not enough time has passed to make it a comedy.

Not his problem.
Therefore it's funny.


Did the death of your mom. But we still don't talk about how much dick she took on the way down.
 
Some Farking Lurker
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Is the NEA running an exchange program with the Catholic Church? The number of "Kid farked by teacher" articles in the "related stories" section is disturbing.
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Can someone give those of us that are paywalled a cliff-notes summation of wtf tfa is about?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Night Train to Wakanda: ajgeek: [i.kym-cdn.com image 473x355]
/I don't get to pull this one out much anymore.

Please don't do that. Her farking life is a sadistic tragedy and not enough time has passed to make it a comedy.


So, it was wrong to laugh?
 
