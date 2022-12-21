 Skip to content
(Metro)   New cop math: 🍀 = 🍓 = 🐶 = 🍪 = your kid is a dope fiend   (metro.co.uk) divider line
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
And don't even get them started on those evil jelly bracelets.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
🖕
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I am shocked, shocked, that kids develop coded language. This is truly a new phenomenon.
 
I sound fat
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Someone got paid to make this graphic
 
Marcos P
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
🍆 🍑
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The implication is, of course, you have FAILED as a parent and there will be consequences.
 
Armchair_Invective
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
What is the emoji translation for "This journalist is a hapless twit?"
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I remember when rainbow parties were a thing.

Not that I actually got invited, just remember the pearl clutching.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
💩
 
sigdiamond2000
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
One of the few good things about the internet is that it's proved the British are just as dumb if not dumber than Americans.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

qorkfiend: I am shocked, shocked, that kids develop coded language. This is truly a new phenomenon.


In my day we got 420 on our beepers and knew to meet up.
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The kind of people that would listen to this shiat are the kind of people who shouldn't have kids.

/Rainbow parties, Jenkem, fentanyl candy, Satan!
//+ACAB, don't forget.
 
scanman61
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Armchair_Invective: What is the emoji translation for "This journalist is a hapless twit?"


The CNN logo?
 
hlehmann
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
There's a reason that intelligent people aren't permitted to be cops.
 
FIFTEEN BOXES
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Our kids being on dope is a problem?

Probably makes the terrible twos and the teenage years much easier.
 
TWX
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Marcos P: 🍆 🍑


You forgot 💦, 😢, and 👶
 
sigdiamond2000
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Snapper Carr: 💩


Jenkem!
 
johnny queso
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
(  @  )(  @  )
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I'm almost 40, just getting into kandi bracelets, and I remember the panic over kandi and jelly bracelets and "rave culture" ooOOoOOooOoOoo.

Give me a break. DARE lied to us. We know DARE lied to us. And we're all so over it.

/seeing Excision in January
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: The implication is, of course, you have FAILED as a parent and there will be consequences.


Well yes, but that is always true anyway.
 
groppet
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
And they all worship satan because they read Harry Potter!
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Oh, bloody 'ell. Remember when this was Internet acronyms? Every time a colloquial usage popular with the current generation emerges on any subject, any subject at all, it's automatically spun to drugs, Satanism, or both.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Oh, bloody 'ell. Remember when this was Internet acronyms? Every time a colloquial usage popular with the current generation emerges on any subject, any subject at all, it's automatically spun to drugs, Satanism, or both.

[Fark user image 465x465]


lol
 
Rev. Skarekroe
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mangoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Religious people who don't like drugs confuse me. It's like when someone who loves music says drugs are bad. Like really? Everything you hold dear exists because people got farked up. Sure, you on drugs is probably bad. But other people aren't as farked up as you.
 
Katwang
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Here is a telltale sign that your parents are on drugs.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
What the hell is NOS, and where can I get some?
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
 Anything edible=Cannabis
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle: What the hell is NOS, and where can I get some?


A reasonably common energy drink available in most stores, or a semi-explosive gas that can supercharge your car briefly.

Your call which you need.
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Earthworm Jim Jones [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I've told my toddler many a times, you can sell it all you want, just don't use it.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

sigdiamond2000: [Fark user image image 425x477]


Why is that a screenshot of a youtube video?
 
