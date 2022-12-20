 Skip to content
(Bangor Daily News)   Torn from the pages of the Bangor Daily News: Snow-walking caterpillars are the latest example of Maine's extreme weather   (bangordailynews.com) divider line
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Found one:
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How exactly do they avoid freezing?
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yellow underwing moths are a relatively recent invasive species in Maine, according to Dill. They are native to Europe and first showed up in Maritime Canada and New England in the 1970s.

~50 years is "relatively recent"?
 
macadamnut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NathanAllen: How exactly do they avoid freezing?


Nanotechnology.  Do you even read Stephen King?
 
eclecticman666 [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

macadamnut: NathanAllen: How exactly do they avoid freezing?

Nanotechnology.  Do you even read Stephen King?


King would have them burrow into the stomachs of harvested townfolk.
 
