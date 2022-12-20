 Skip to content
(TMZ)   Woman loses track of her children at Miami airport, solves problem by throwing computer monitor at nearest ticket agent   (tmz.com) divider line
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Hopefully she'll end up on the no-fly list too.
 
North_Central_Positronics [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
She was trying to hit the reindeer cosplayer.   This a war on Xmas, I tell you! 

imagez.tmz.comView Full Size
 
Bith Set Me Up [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
"Home Alone": Florida Woman edition
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Remember back when all those monitors would have been CRTs? That would be crazier.
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Uchiha_Cycliste: Remember back when all those monitors would have been CRTs? That would be crazier.


They're teaching that at airports now? DeSantis was right!
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Exile On Beale Street: Uchiha_Cycliste: Remember back when all those monitors would have been CRTs? That would be crazier.

They're teaching that at airports now? DeSantis was right!


That's so crazy it must be true. I bet the illuminati are involved.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Was the suspect dressed appropriately for the flight?
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
woman reportedly launched into her tirade after noticing her kids had walked away from the gate without telling her.

They probably had a good reason for walking away from her.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA     "The woman reportedly launched into her tirade after noticing her kids had walked away from the gate without telling her."

The kids didn't 'walk away'. They escaped.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Uchiha_Cycliste: Remember back when all those monitors would have been CRTs? That would be crazier.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
buravirgil
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Jake Havechek: woman reportedly launched into her tirade after noticing her kids had walked away from the gate without telling her.

They probably had a good reason for walking away from her.


It takes a TSA to raise a child.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Hulk smash.
 
