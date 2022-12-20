 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(National Today)   Today is National Flashlight Day. Not sure how to celebrate   (nationaltoday.com) divider line
27
    More: Amusing, Winter solstice, Solstice, winter solstice, Incandescent light bulb, National Flashlight Day, Flashlight, good working flashlight, longest night  
•       •       •

161 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Dec 2022 at 5:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



27 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
IronTom [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Shine a laserpointer?
 
IronTom [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Oh, wait, that doesn't make sense.  A laser is not generally conceived of as a flashlight.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Flash Light
Youtube 0wBqWb43y6I
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Probably wait until it gets dark, or  stay inthe basement all day.

You will figure it out.
 
brax33 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
I read that as fleshlight and got excited for a minute... What a letdown!
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Ohhhh....flashlight.

Nevermind.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

brax33: I read that as fleshlight and got excited for a minute... What a letdown!


Isn't every day National Fleshlight day?
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
One of the better thing I bought is a wall mounted, motion detecting 'foot light'. And by wall mounted I mean you can stick it anywhere.
Another is right by the bed side I can get up to pee and not have to turn on the lights, and the other one goes in the closet and turns on when it detects a 'hot body' or motion.

https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B082XL9C3W/ref=ppx_yo_dt_b_search_asin_title?ie=UTF8&th=1
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trik
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not sure how to celebrate

Blow those annoying horns people blow at sporting events.
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Trik: Not sure how to celebrate

Blow those annoying horns people blow at sporting events.


Vulvas?
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/0wBqWb43y6I]


this is how you celebrate it.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Redh8t: Trik: Not sure how to celebrate

Blow those annoying horns people blow at sporting events.

Vulvas?


Delores?
 
Summoner101
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I can think of something

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Trik: Not sure how to celebrate

Blow those annoying horns people blow at sporting events.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Creoena [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Flashlight day?  Those things are dangerous.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Grim Fandango Remastered - This little light of mine
Youtube jtjJ5Ml9SlM
 
Numberlady2
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Creoena: Flashlight day?  Those things are dangerous.

[Fark user image 300x187]


how do you differentiate between a suspicious flashlight and a regular one?
 
strapp3r
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
EVERYDAY is DIY fleshlight day!

Fark user imageView Full Size


/Nana's gonna need to fold her christmas hand-towels with a mallet next week
 
Creoena [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Numberlady2: Creoena: Flashlight day?  Those things are dangerous.

[Fark user image 300x187]

how do you differentiate between a suspicious flashlight and a regular one?


Well if you follow cop logic, the flashlight is black, therefore it's suspicious
 
Nimbull
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
*click click*

Ooooh..

*click click*

Ahhhh.....

*click click*

Yay!
 
General Tom Foolery
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Numberlady2: Creoena: Flashlight day?  Those things are dangerous.

[Fark user image 300x187]

how do you differentiate between a suspicious flashlight and a regular one?


Does it vibrate?
 
Golden Brown Delicious
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
*sees headline*

"Hmm. Fleshlight jokes?"

*reads thread*

mr_burns_excellent.gif
 
solobarik
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Numberlady2: Creoena: Flashlight day?  Those things are dangerous.

[Fark user image 300x187]

how do you differentiate between a suspicious flashlight and a regular one?


That flashlight is black, duh
 
jdlenke
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Oh... flashlight with an A. I'll be in my bunk.
 
uberalice
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
hey, did anyone else read that as fleshlight?
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Your father wanted you to have this when you were old enough, but your uncle wouldn't allow it. I've kept it here with my dildos.

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.