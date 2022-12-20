 Skip to content
(BBC) Elmo to step down as Twitter CEO "when he finds someone foolish enough to take the job", i.e. the next time he looks in the mirror (bbc.co.uk)
kermit the forg [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
It's gonna be Jared Kushner, isn't it?
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Pay me $500,000,000 a year for three years and I'll undo all of Elmo's farkery and run it exactly as it was before he tanked it.
 
giantmeteor [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
He's just so stupid. Outside of his pathetic fanboys, no one could possibly take him seriously at this point. If I were a Tesla shareholder, I'd be looking for the door.
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
No one's gonna buy his shiatty ass broken website if he's still attached to it.  He's gonna have to give up on that fantasy.
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

giantmeteor: He's just so stupid. Outside of his pathetic fanboys, no one could possibly take him seriously at this point. If I were a Tesla shareholder, I'd be looking for the door.


you and everyone else.


 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

markie_farkie: Pay me $500,000,000 a year for three years and I'll undo all of Elmo's farkery and run it exactly as it was before he tanked it.


That sounds like a smart thing to promise.

Which means you're automatically disqualified from the job...
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Who'd be dumb enough to take the job
 
DarnoKonrad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As they say, you bought it, you broke it.  Or is that the other way around?
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In related news, Elmo to remain Twitter CEO until he dies trying to reach Mars.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Buying Twitter was the absolute worst thing Elon Musk has ever done. It's certainly destroyed the mythology musk had built for himself and without that mythology to cover the gaps, Elon musk's empire is now in trouble.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
"The world will look up and shout 'Save us!' and I'll whisper...'no.'"

 
AtomPeepers
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Drew have a major announcement about the future of fark.

And we're all not getting our own trading cards. Although that would be cool if there are not some bullshiat NFTs.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Nintenfreak: giantmeteor: He's just so stupid. Outside of his pathetic fanboys, no one could possibly take him seriously at this point. If I were a Tesla shareholder, I'd be looking for the door.

you and everyone else.

[Fark user image image 696x623]


I really dislike graphs that don't start the y-axis at zero so they can distort gains or losses.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I'm sure Musk is gonna do something like put Vince McMahon in charge
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
How many scaramuccis is this? Then again, he actually has to step down and not just claim he's going to before we can really figure that out.
 
Professor Science [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I found Jack Dorsey's response to the suggestion that he come back:
The Simpsons: Ray Patterson Victory Speech: You're Screwed, Thank You, Bye
Youtube p2THgnbpgsM
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
He's going to want someone to do the same things he was doing, but (somehow) not fail at them.

What's Jack Dorsey doing these days?
 
drxym
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
In other words - "I don't like the result of the dumbass poll I put up so I'm going to stay on". And he'll change the rules so only his blue tick sycophants can vote to ensure the result goes the way he wants in future.
 
drxym
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Nintenfreak: giantmeteor: He's just so stupid. Outside of his pathetic fanboys, no one could possibly take him seriously at this point. If I were a Tesla shareholder, I'd be looking for the door.

you and everyone else.

[Fark user image 696x623]


It definitely seems bold for the CEO of an electric vehicle company to shiat all over his best sales demographic by going fullbore MAGA derp.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
If we just taunt him more, as a collective, won't he hold on just to show the haters?

I kind of want to see what happens to a $44B temper tantrum. You know, see it all play out. I mean, I know that there are jobs at stake, and a lot invested in the platform, but it's not like if it gets shuttered those people won't take their experience to other gigs, and I'm sure that the equipment, with a nice refurb will go somewhere that needs 'em.
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I'm sure he'll have no problem finding a new CEO now that the tech staff, sales staff, legal department, and financial services department have been gutted, the company is so disorganized financially that they're behind on the rent for their own headquarters, the FTC is looking for any excuse to issue massive fines, and a billion dollar interest payment is coming due.

Sounds like Hairplugs is just looking for a fall guy. You know, someone he can push in front of the Saudi bone saw.
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Nobody can save Twitter now.  Even if Musk says he'll step down, there's no way he'll stop meddling behind the scenes.  He got high on his own supply and drunk on global moderation power.

The advertisers who left will never come back.

But above all, Musk has been revealed to be a complete moron and a fraud.

Everyone who fellated this guy for so long when he told obvious lie after obvious lie should STFU forever.

Stop goddamn hero worship.
 
odinsposse
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Nintenfreak: No one's gonna buy his shiatty ass broken website if he's still attached to it.  He's gonna have to give up on that fantasy.


He's not selling it. He's stepping down as the public face of Twitter. Someone else will then get yelled at for all the decisions Musk is still making.
 
Eastern Airlines
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Social media is a loaded gun. The more you say, the more you expose. 40 or 50 years ago the exposure could be silenced or redacted from paper.  Not now.

/I'm old
//Elmo JUST realized how costly arrogance can be
///slashies
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
So...

Muskmelon will step down as CEO the way OJ Simpson will never stop looking for his wife's killer?
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Cool job listing. You get to be a figurehead while Phony Stark destroys the company and blames you for it.

/Give me an ironclad 3 year contract and a million dollar per year salary and I'm in.
 
Heraclitus
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Snooper!
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I don't think Elon is having as much fun with Twitter as he thought he was gonna have.  Now that it's turning into actual work (and his reputation is sucking mid), musk apparently believes he can just hit the eject button and let someone else clean up after him.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Summoner101: Nintenfreak: giantmeteor: He's just so stupid. Outside of his pathetic fanboys, no one could possibly take him seriously at this point. If I were a Tesla shareholder, I'd be looking for the door.

you and everyone else.

[Fark user image image 696x623]

I really dislike graphs that don't start the y-axis at zero so they can distort gains or losses.


What good does adding a bunch of white space and compressing the actual curve do?

Nobody does it that way for a reason.

You could just hold up a blank piece of white paper under the curve and pretend they charted it to zero. Same effect.

/Works with scientific charts for a living
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: If we just taunt him more, as a collective, won't he hold on just to show the haters?

I kind of want to see what happens to a $44B temper tantrum. You know, see it all play out. I mean, I know that there are jobs at stake, and a lot invested in the platform, but it's not like if it gets shuttered those people won't take their experience to other gigs, and I'm sure that the equipment, with a nice refurb will go somewhere that needs 'em.


That reminds me of one point in the pandemic, after the vaccines were out and were doing their job pretty well, when the right-wing derp-sphere was blaming all the Libs for all the anti-vaxxers dying of covid, because all the libs kept telling them to get vaccinated to save themselves and their loved ones, so of course they'd not do it out of spite, as the libs knew would happen. Thus all the R voting anti-vaxxers dying is a result of the libs trying to save their lives.

This thing on twitter with elmo has exactly the same energy to it
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

The Third Man: markie_farkie: Pay me $500,000,000 a year for three years and I'll undo all of Elmo's farkery and run it exactly as it was before he tanked it.

That sounds like a smart thing to promise.

Which means you're automatically disqualified from the job...


I'm going to have to see your code.
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
That vote's already done. It's gonna be Snoop.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Lol now he looks weak for backing down from the woke haters.

Fkn pussy.
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Who'd be dumb enough to take the job


Someone who wants lots of money and has no shame or scruples.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Summoner101: I really dislike graphs that don't start the y-axis at zero so they can distort gains or losses.


FIXED IT!
Much better!


 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Someone in a Mike Duncan comment thread referred to him as Elongabalus, and I almost put Dr Pepper through my nose.
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

AtomPeepers: Drew have a major announcement about the future of fark.

And we're all not getting our own trading cards. Although that would be cool if there are not some bullshiat NFTs.


That might be the best way to handle "Oh fark" next big downturn- an entire set of Fark collectible cards.  (NOT NFTs, actual physical cards)

Think of collecting the whole set
The Squirrel
The Slatted Chair
You'll Get Over It
Drunken Server Maintenance
The UFIA

Any many more!
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: Lol now he looks weak for backing down from the woke haters.

Fkn pussy.


I'm actually surprised Elon decided to back off directly running Twitter. Ego like that I was expecting him to ride the company all the way down to the bottom.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

kermit the forg: It's gonna be Jared Kushner, isn't it?






It could be Kushner, or a Saudi Prince, or a sanctioned Kremlin propagandist. Or somebody else, but they'll still be calling the shots.
 
dumbobruni
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: Pay me $500,000,000 a year for three years and I'll undo all of Elmo's farkery and run it exactly as it was before he tanked it.


Pay me $100,000,000 for just one year and I'll give the world what they really want from Twitter.
 
Sword and Shield [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Cool job listing. You get to be a figurehead while Phony Stark destroys the company and blames you for it.

/Give me an ironclad 3 year contract and a million dollar per year salary and I'm in.


Million, no.

I'm 40, my wife is 45. Assuming we each have 40 years left, and I'd want enough for us to live comfortably throughout... factor in getting another job will be nigh impossible with the "got blamed for killing Twitter" rep...

3 years, 4 million post tax a year. Invested well we'd be chilling in Berkeley watching Twitter burn.
 
saywhonow
‘’ 1 minute ago  
His name will be melon husk and he'll run a lucrative hydrogen car business and a deep sea exploration company who's mission will be to colonize the Mariana trench
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ less than a minute ago  

thealgorerhythm: markie_farkie: Pay me $500,000,000 a year for three years and I'll undo all of Elmo's farkery and run it exactly as it was before he tanked it.

Pay me $100,000,000 for just one year and I'll give the world what they really want from Twitter.


Unlimited Yoga Pants pics?
 
Muta
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Glockenspiel Hero: AtomPeepers: Drew have a major announcement about the future of fark.

And we're all not getting our own trading cards. Although that would be cool if there are not some bullshiat NFTs.

That might be the best way to handle "Oh fark" next big downturn- an entire set of Fark collectible cards.  (NOT NFTs, actual physical cards)

Think of collecting the whole set
The Squirrel
The Slatted Chair
You'll Get Over It
Drunken Server Maintenance
The UFIA

Any many more!


Oil hits the anus
Nixon you dolt!
Pickle in the butt
 
