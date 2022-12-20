 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Law and Crime)   On second thought, let's not kill ALL the lawyers   (lawandcrime.com) divider line
14
    More: Strange, Murder, Capital punishment, Prosecutor, Jury, defendant's alleged motive, South Carolina, alleged parallel scheme, Alex Murdaugh  
•       •       •

491 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Dec 2022 at 2:35 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
harleyquinnical [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Can we have a biopic where this guy is played by Ed Begley Jr?
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Can we kill any of them?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Most of us pegged him early in the stories as they broke as the most probable suspect
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

harleyquinnical: Can we have a biopic where this guy is played by Ed Begley Jr?


I was thinking Anthony Michael Hall but his name's Murtaugh so he's too old for that shiat.
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Someone fill me in, but I've been told that this quote is often used opposite its original meaning, which is that lawyers are the good part of society (or were at the time, anyway).

Wasn't it said by some bad guy that wants to get away with more crimes and he is setting the stage for more lawlessness or sumpthin'?

/alright, off to Google it
 
LordBeavis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why not seek the death penalty and let him plead down to life in prison?  It seems like the prosecution is either making an error or looking out for one of their own.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Dr.Fey: Someone fill me in, but I've been told that this quote is often used opposite its original meaning, which is that lawyers are the good part of society (or were at the time, anyway).

Wasn't it said by some bad guy that wants to get away with more crimes and he is setting the stage for more lawlessness or sumpthin'?

/alright, off to Google it


There's a chance that the headline contains a joke, or makes a reference in a humorous way.
 
cherryl taggart [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

LordBeavis: Why not seek the death penalty and let him plead down to life in prison?  It seems like the prosecution is either making an error or looking out for one of their own.


Not only looking out for one of their own, but hoping to curry favor with the rest of the old money families.  Gonna need donors for that future political run.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Dr.Fey: Someone fill me in, but I've been told that this quote is often used opposite its original meaning, which is that lawyers are the good part of society (or were at the time, anyway).

Wasn't it said by some bad guy that wants to get away with more crimes and he is setting the stage for more lawlessness or sumpthin'?

/alright, off to Google it


Sorta kinda.  They're not using it in its opposite, they just want to kill all the lawyers.

So, maybe using it out of the original context. Or just so happening to use the same six words.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The lawyers are a mixed bag. I say we start by killing all the insurance company executives.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Dr.Fey: Someone fill me in, but I've been told that this quote is often used opposite its original meaning, which is that lawyers are the good part of society (or were at the time, anyway).

Wasn't it said by some bad guy that wants to get away with more crimes and he is setting the stage for more lawlessness or sumpthin'?

/alright, off to Google it


It was Dick the Butcher in Henry VI, part 2. He was a wisecracking henchman of a villain, kind of like The Joker's Bob in Batman.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: The lawyers are a mixed bag. I say we start by killing all the insurance company executives.


And HOA presidents
And HMOs
And meter maids.
And roommates that mix dirty dishes in with the clean ones.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Professional courtesy.
 
freidog
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

So close...
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.