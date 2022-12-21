 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC Philadelphia)   You win $1.6 million with a royal flush at a progressive poker table. What do you tip the dealer? Apparently $77,000   (nbcphiladelphia.com) divider line
19
    More: Spiffy, New Jersey, New Jersey woman, 74-year-old woman, Atlantic City casino, Gambling, New York City, highest amount, Monmouth County  
•       •       •

488 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Dec 2022 at 12:41 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
harleyquinnical [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Wow.  Tipping the dealer $77k?  That's most generous, despite the tips being pooled.  That makes for a merrier Christmas for all the dealers.  Giving all the other players $100 each is just as cool of her.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She handed out $100 to every other gambler who was there, at least 25 people at the time.

And they all put it on Red 7 and lost.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At a truly progressive poker table, everyone would share equally.
 
dbrunker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
$77,000?!  That's not even a 15% tip!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dbrunker
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madman drummers bummers: She handed out $100 to every other gambler who was there, at least 25 people at the time.

And they all put it on Red 7 and lost.


Did Red 7 even do anything besides standing by?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's nice she's being generous with her winnings.
Hope she remembers to save enough for the taxes, if she continues her generosity.
 
recondite cetacean
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And now the dealer made the news and has to report every penny. Nice job, news.

NOT
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Only 77k against 1.6million; or just under five percent.

That's new money for you.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Billy Liar: At a truly progressive poker table, everyone would share equally.


After Bernie Sanders takes his cut.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
unbelver
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

recondite cetacean: And now the dealer made the news and has to report every penny. Nice job, news.


What's the extra tax on $308?  (If you read the article, tips are pooled across all 250 dealers at the casino)
 
LordBeavis [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: At a truly progressive poker table, everyone would share equally.


What IS a progressive poker table?  I understand the word in the political and non-political context but I don't in the poker context.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

LordBeavis: Billy Liar: At a truly progressive poker table, everyone would share equally.

What IS a progressive poker table?  I understand the word in the political and non-political context but I don't in the poker context.


Generally, it means a jackpot that grows larger the more people bet. A progressive jackpot.

You see it on slot machines pretty frequently, but some table games have it too. I'm thinking this wasn't an actual poker table, but a blackjack-style table game that uses poker rules.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

LordBeavis: Billy Liar: At a truly progressive poker table, everyone would share equally.

What IS a progressive poker table?  I understand the word in the political and non-political context but I don't in the poker context.


It's a regular poker, but minorities and women can play?
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: LordBeavis: Billy Liar: At a truly progressive poker table, everyone would share equally.

What IS a progressive poker table?  I understand the word in the political and non-political context but I don't in the poker context.

It's a regular poker, but minorities and women can play?


And the word "stud" has been banished.
 
Chagrin
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

LordBeavis: Billy Liar: At a truly progressive poker table, everyone would share equally.

What IS a progressive poker table?  I understand the word in the political and non-political context but I don't in the poker context.


You can make a secondary bet that you'll get something like a royal flush. The casino records all of those secondary bets that lose and creates a jackpot from it.
 
phimuskapsi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

unbelver: recondite cetacean: And now the dealer made the news and has to report every penny. Nice job, news.

What's the extra tax on $308?  (If you read the article, tips are pooled across all 250 dealers at the casino)


That's assuming the dealers collectively made no tips that entire day other than that one. Dealers make quite a bit in tips, just watch some of the table games like craps or blackjack, I bet in an hour most clear $20 at least. That's $120k a day when pooled. Add in the $77k and you are looking at ~$200k split 250 ways, that's $800. Not bad for a single day of work.
 
Corn_Fed [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: It's nice she's being generous with her winnings.
Hope she remembers to save enough for the taxes, if she continues her generosity.


At the rate she's going, it'll all be gone by tax time.
 
robodog
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: It's nice she's being generous with her winnings.
Hope she remembers to save enough for the taxes, if she continues her generosity.


With winnings over $5k the casino takes out the taxes before transferring the funds to you along with a W-2G.
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.