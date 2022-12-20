 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   What I suggest to combat your depression is keeping busy, taking up a hobby perhaps. Jogging, dancing, hiking, setting forest fires, something like that   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
An eyewitness positively identified Bartels' truck, a Burgundy 2021 Ford F-250, with blackout package...

Depression and insecurity.
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

little big man: An eyewitness positively identified Bartels' truck, a Burgundy 2021 Ford F-250, with blackout package...

Depression and insecurity.


It's no merlot bro-ham.
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I read an article yesterday that suggested drinking pickle juice. For muscle spasms and cramps but they tossed in a 'might help with anxiety'...
 
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA:  "...Bartels, who ran unsuccessfully in 2007 to be Greenfield Township's fiscal officer,...Investigators gave Bartels a map with all of the recent unsolved arson fires marked on it, and asked him to draw checkmarks next to the fires he started and Xs next to those he didn't, the complaint continues. Bartels drew check marks next to 26 fires, it says, and Xs next to nine..."

Fark user imageView Full Size

"I'm good at math," shrugged the depressed dispatcher.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On a serious note, I really hate this time of year. It never gets better. I'm always alone. I avoid people because I am not confident I can keep the mask on without it going askew, exposing the emptiness within.

Other than that, did you enjoy the Nutcracker?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Some people find rhythm guitar to be quite relaxing...

Blue Oyster Cult: Burnin' For You
Youtube ipqqEFoJPL4
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: On a serious note, I really hate this time of year. It never gets better. I'm always alone. I avoid people because I am not confident I can keep the mask on without it going askew, exposing the emptiness within.

Other than that, did you enjoy the Nutcracker?


I said in another thread about how we don't Xmas in the 35yrs since my mother passed, but when she was alive she taught dance and dragged me to the Nutcracker... on Broadway, in the Sanger theaters in New Orleans, Mobile, and Pensacola, local prodo's, school recitals...

overall, I like it, the music really makes it
 
almejita
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Biafra agrees:
Forest Fire
Youtube YoKf7bLxkNQ
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Nothing stopping you from doing all the above... hiking into the wilderness, setting a forest fire, jogging away, then dancing in victory.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
So he tried to be a politician too.
I would not be surprised if he was a former cop or tried and failed to be a cop.
 
SalivaDoorDeli
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
This always cheers me up:

The Prodigy - Firestarter (Official Video)
Youtube wmin5WkOuPw
 
Godscrack
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
And all this time, conservative right wingers were trying to report all forest fires were being started by 'illegal immigrants'.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
So, he was a waterman?

images3.memedroid.comView Full Size
 
foo monkey
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Exercising to cure depression is like smiling more to look prettier.  It might work, but f*ck you.
 
