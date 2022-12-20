 Skip to content
Someone's grandma is selling their house
    former model home features, hardwood floors, Basement, sprinkler system  
posted to Main » on 20 Dec 2022 at 11:04 PM



59 Comments
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That looks like it smells like mothballs, butterscotch candy, and cat food.
 
The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Burn it. All of it.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
There's enough there to stock three Goodwills..
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

markie_farkie: That looks like it smells like mothballs, butterscotch candy, and cat food.


And Ben-Gay. Don't forget the Ben-Gay.
 
AllyOop [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I think everyone's gramma lives in this house and is selling it.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Might have had Aunts at one time
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I immediately thought of her, for some reason. 
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AllyOop: I think everyone's gramma lives in this house and is selling it.


Or died in it and wasn't discovered for a few weeks because life got in the way.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 1 hour ago  

markie_farkie: That looks like it smells like mothballs, butterscotch candy, and cat food.


nailed it.
 
pup.socket
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Float bathrooms, integer bedrooms.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
George Carlin - Stuff
Youtube 4x_QkGPCL18
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This thing is one cheap piece of Amazon lighting away from a conflagration.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Grandma's cat collection outgrew that particular house?
 
johnny queso
‘’ 1 hour ago  
makes me want to burns things
 
johnny queso
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse: Burn it. All of it.


there were 13 posts when i commented.  i suppose i could've made an attempt to read them
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 1 hour ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Outside looks fine, though I don't like the garage door being the first thing you see when you visit. But I actually feel bad for grandma's relatives, who will be the one cleaning out that mess. Been there a couple times before.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
COVID19 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i killed her
// as punishment for her decorating choices
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I didn't catch it the first time with all that clutter, but the embroidered sign above the bed says "Bone Zone."
 
thesharkman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Boy that real estate agent has done a heck of a job with staging
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnny queso: The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse: Burn it. All of it.

there were 13 posts when i commented.  i suppose i could've made an attempt to read them


You've been here long enough to know better.
 
badscooter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Marc Maron - Haunted Dolls
Youtube 2yOs0PYqRQk
 
fatalvenom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I told my grandfather he needs to clean-up after his dead wife. Lazy 94yo's. They don't want to work. Sheesh.
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Next week on "Hoarders"...
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You don't like how the real estate agent staged it?
 
Excelsior
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ChrisDe: I didn't catch it the first time with all that clutter, but the embroidered sign above the bed says "Bone Zone."


Wow, I thought you were joking!


/made you look
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Demetrius: Next week on "Hoarders"...


It's cluttered, but not disorganized and filthy.

Hoarders generally have a complete breakdown and can't even bear the thought of parting with their snot, garbage, soiled underwear, and rotting food.

That house has none of that vibe going on.
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Holy shiat.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a good thing she has ADT. What would her grandkids do if those valuables were stolen?
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

badscooter: [YouTube video: Marc Maron - Haunted Dolls]


seinfeldism.comView Full Size
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fist step in staging is to move everything out.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whatshisname: You don't like how the real estate agent staged it?


I'm thinking the realtor did a lot of work just making a path to walk through before they took photos. This is probably the cleaned up, tidy version.
 
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's like the Queen of Grandma's home.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dealing with deceased relative's house now.

Feeling so very very lucky, bookmarking for when it feels overwhelming.
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wildcardjack: Fist step in staging is to move everything out.


We had a very small house and the realtor took out about half the furniture.
It looked so much bigger, but there were few places to sit down.
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

markie_farkie: Demetrius: Next week on "Hoarders"...

It's cluttered, but not disorganized and filthy.

Hoarders generally have a complete breakdown and can't even bear the thought of parting with their snot, garbage, soiled underwear, and rotting food.

That house has none of that vibe going on.


Next week on "OCD Hoarders"...
 
davebarnes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Karen Williams is 75. She was born on Dec 31, 1946."
So, likely a grandma.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: I didn't catch it the first time with all that clutter, but the embroidered sign above the bed says "Bone Zone."


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Excelsior
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
OCD much?

Just look at all those dildo cozies


/At least they won't leave rings on the nightstand?
 
Ravage [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: Demetrius: Next week on "Hoarders"...

It's cluttered, but not disorganized and filthy.

Hoarders generally have a complete breakdown and can't even bear the thought of parting with their snot, garbage, soiled underwear, and rotting food.

That house has none of that vibe going on.


My parent's house it is papers.  Stacks and stacks of papers. Junk mail that "may be important" so mom won't let anyone throw it away (the alzheimer's doesn't help).   The garage is full of tools and parts that dad won't get rid of because they are/could be useful.

It's going to be a major PITA in a few years when mom passes and dad is alone (or passes soon after).

/Now I'll go have a sad.
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: Fist step in staging is to move everything out.


You take this love.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: I didn't catch it the first time with all that clutter, but the embroidered sign above the bed says "Bone Zone."


I can actually envision this guy living in that house as some kind of bachelor pad.
bing.comView Full Size
/Kenneth Bone, undecided voter of 2016. Never forget!
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

AllyOop: I think everyone's gramma lives in this house and is selling it.


This cracked me up. Thanks.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

pup.socket: Float bathrooms, integer bedrooms.


Open that closet door, and IEEE!
 
Boe [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: markie_farkie: That looks like it smells like mothballs, butterscotch candy, and cat food.

And Ben-Gay. Don't forget the Ben-Gay.


Icy Hot
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Ravage: My parent's house it is papers.  Stacks and stacks of papers. Junk mail that "may be important" so mom won't let anyone throw it away (the alzheimer's doesn't help).   The garage is full of tools and parts that dad won't get rid of because they are/could be useful.


I have heard that taking pictures of the "stuff" helps in letting go of the "stuff"

they still can look at the picture of the roosters that adorned every door frame in the house and the rooster shaped fan in the kitchen they owned. They can enjoy the memories associated with it via the pictures. All the while that volume of stuff is gone. It is now contained and minimized to a scrap book with a lot less dusting protocol.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
If my girlfriend got her way, this would be her house. She buys knick-knacky bullshiat and tries to cover every open surface with it, and when the surfaces are full, she leaves them in their packaging and shoves them wherever she can find a gap.

It's also not far from her aesthetic, she likes vintage and French antique.

She's only 32.
 
Any Pie Left
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I know the smell of those pictures
 
