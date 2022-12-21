 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   "Hey Carl, I don't think that truck will make it over that railroad crossing." "Oh relax, Earl, what's the worst that could happen?" Meanwhile, off in the distance, a train whistle blows   (local3news.com) divider line
15
•       •       •

15 Comments
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
original video-
no local tv news fluffing- just the money shot

https://twitter.com/sah2m/status/1605268767948275713
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Winterlight [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

elvisaintdead: original video-
no local tv news fluffing- just the money shot

https://twitter.com/sah2m/status/1605268767948275713


Even more footage, including the derailment: https://twitter.com/rawsalerts/status/1605306216141537282
 
Biscuit Tin [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
A truck on the track
Was one simple hack
To derailment
Which happened on Tuesday
 
Manfred J. Hattan
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Pardon me, boys...
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

elvisaintdead: no fluffing- just the money shot


That was satisfying.
 
TWX
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
TFA was wrong.  That is not a barrier.  That's a bridge beam.

I wonder how long it took to manufacture that beam.  The project it was slated for is going to be set-back at least the time to produce another, and possibly quite a bit longer if the administrative overhead to get the new one ordered isn't instant, and also if the manufacturer has room in their schedule to actually do the work without bumping other commitments.

A replacement beam could end up costing far more than the original if the manufacturer is reluctant to shift their other work around.
 
TWX
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Winterlight: elvisaintdead: original video-
no local tv news fluffing- just the money shot

https://twitter.com/sah2m/status/1605268767948275713

Even more footage, including the derailment: https://twitter.com/rawsalerts/status/1605306216141537282


Yeah if you see something like this, leave the area.  Don't sit there in traffic like these people did as a drailment happens next to you.  They were lucky that the trees were able to help entangle the cars so they didn't spread wider.
 
Trik
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Johnny Cash - Folsom Prison Blues (Official Audio)
Youtube AeZRYhLDLeU
 
Ed Grubermann [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

TWX: TFA was wrong.  That is not a barrier.  That's a bridge beam.

I wonder how long it took to manufacture that beam.  The project it was slated for is going to be set-back at least the time to produce another, and possibly quite a bit longer if the administrative overhead to get the new one ordered isn't instant, and also if the manufacturer has room in their schedule to actually do the work without bumping other commitments.

A replacement beam could end up costing far more than the original if the manufacturer is reluctant to shift their other work around.


And then there's all the freight on teh train that got damaged, and the freight cars, and the tracks... That's an expensive farkup.
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Ed Grubermann: TWX: TFA was wrong.  That is not a barrier.  That's a bridge beam.

I wonder how long it took to manufacture that beam.  The project it was slated for is going to be set-back at least the time to produce another, and possibly quite a bit longer if the administrative overhead to get the new one ordered isn't instant, and also if the manufacturer has room in their schedule to actually do the work without bumping other commitments.

A replacement beam could end up costing far more than the original if the manufacturer is reluctant to shift their other work around.

And then there's all the freight on teh train that got damaged, and the freight cars, and the tracks... That's an expensive farkup.


Not to mention the two people who were transported to local hospitals with injuries.

Lucky there weren't more.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"What happens when an unstoppable force meets an immovable object?"
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Manfred J. Hattan: Pardon me, boys...


Chattanooga Boo-Boo.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: "What happens when an unstoppable force meets an immovable object?"


Tides.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Railways are a 19th century infrastructure that has returned value without rival, but capitalism makes no provision or regulation to appreciate a minuscule fraction of their profits for modernization.
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

