(Guardian) Well this is quite a plot twist in the Musk "stalker" story
59
Too-Tall [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Damn. I had guessed the stalker was going to turn out to be a process server trying to serve Elon.
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
coffeetime [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The more he says and does, the more he becomes:

Austin Powers - It's a Huge/GIANT/ENORMOUS.....DICK/PECKER/PRIVATES/WANG/WILLIE
Youtube K1JgMxRm--0
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This dude is a farking lunatic. Like he's really insane.
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Exile On Beale Street: [pbs.twimg.com image 468x311]


Man we really ARE doing the old memes today
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So.... that sounds like one hell of a lawsuit in the making.
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

bloobeary: So.... that sounds like one hell of a lawsuit in the making.


Add it to the pile.
I expect Elon's plan is to fire all the lawyers so that the lawsuits go away and he can ignore them.
 
Sawdust and Mildew [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Last night, car carrying lil X in LA was followed by crazy stalker (thinking it was me)

Fark user imageView Full Size


I didn't know Lil Nas X was Elon's kid.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
So... the call is literally coming from inside the house.
 
Nuff Said McFarky
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

cameroncrazy1984: Exile On Beale Street: [pbs.twimg.com image 468x311]

Man we really ARE doing the old memes today


Well then let's post a more up-to-date version!

img.thedailybeast.comView Full Size


https://www.cnn.com/2022/10/12/us/trump-supporter-false-flag-fire-minnesota-camper/index.html
 
kb7rky
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I'll take "This Never Happened" for $2000, Mayim...
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Were any of any of the involved bots?
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
It was these guys again, wasn't it?

blazingpress.comView Full Size
 
ehm1217 [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Guy's really earning that Chief Twit title
 
SalivaDoorDeli
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: So... the call is literally coming from inside the house.


i0.wp.comView Full Size
 
twonky [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
That's amazing just as Elon was getting upset about his location getting revealed a stalker just happens to start stalking and chasing him. Wow what a coincidence.
 
germ78
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
My thought at the time was that his stalker was a plant. Imagine my surprise as that outcome might be more likely.

/my surprise-  :-|
 
scanman61
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"Elon lied" isn't really a plot twist, subby
 
germ78
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Also, in before the Musk defenders come in to say "tHeY wErE sTaLkInG hIs KiDs!!!11!"
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

twonky: That's amazing just as Elon was getting upset about his location getting revealed a stalker just happens to start stalking and chasing him. Wow what a coincidence.


Gotta lay the foundation before you can build the new laws.
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

germ78: Also, in before the Musk defenders come in to say "tHeY wErE sTaLkInG hIs KiDs!!!11!"


A kidnapped musklet would probably get in the car and say "DRIVE!"
 
Olympic Trolling Judge
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

make me some tea: This dude is a farking lunatic. Like he's really insane.


Elon or the Uber Eats guy?
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The man said he was a delivery driver for UberEats, the Washington Post reported, and "made several bizarre and unsupported claims, including that he believed [Grimes] was sending him coded messages through her Instagram posts; that Musk was monitoring his real-time location; and that Musk could control Uber Eats to block him from receiving a delivery order."

This guy said this crazy shiat to the Washington Post. Maybe everyone involved is crazy.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Elon Musk isn't an anagram of moron liar but it's close enough.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Sawdust and Mildew: Last night, car carrying lil X in LA was followed by crazy stalker (thinking it was me)

[Fark user image 425x425]

I didn't know Lil Nas X was Elon's kid.


He's not, Elon got him pregnant
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Archie Goodwin: Elon Musk isn't an anagram of moron liar but it's close enough.


Lone Skum
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
To be fair though, if the guy was really a rogue former security detail employee then he probably is familiar with Elon's routes and frequent locations.

/a lot more familiar than some farking airport codes will give you
 
ISO15693
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The art le details are wild and confusing, but the guy who claimed Grimes was using coded Instagram messages to direct his behavior makes me think he was just schizo.

I didnt read anything in the article that would imply that Musk knowingly misrepresented anything. But who knows.
 
ISO15693
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
*article
 
Steakzilla
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

germ78: My thought at the time was that his stalker was a plant. Imagine my surprise as that outcome might be more likely.

/my surprise-  :-|


The article was kind of confusing...  I thought they meant that the security person accused the "stalker" of following him and attacked him first.  Not necessarily making the "stalker" not one but making the security guy the aggressor.
 
Steakzilla
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

ISO15693: The art le details are wild and confusing, but the guy who claimed Grimes was using coded Instagram messages to direct his behavior makes me think he was just schizo.

I didnt read anything in the article that would imply that Musk knowingly misrepresented anything. But who knows.


Better article:  In a Tuesday statement, police in South Pasadena said that the incident involved a member of Musk's security team, whose vehicle hit the car of a man he alleged was following him.

https://www.nbcnews.com/tech/tech-news/california-police-say-member-elon-musks-security-team-suspect-stalker-rcna62664
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

make me some tea: This dude is a farking lunatic. Like he's really insane.


He's sleeping at twitter. I'm suspicious that he's wearing tissue boxes as slippers too.
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Does anyone have proof Elon Musk and Alex Jones aren't the same person?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

cameroncrazy1984: Exile On Beale Street: [pbs.twimg.com image 468x311]

Man we really ARE doing the old memes today


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Archie Goodwin: Elon Musk isn't an anagram of moron liar but it's close enough.


Fark user image
 
jso2897
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Steakzilla: ISO15693: The art le details are wild and confusing, but the guy who claimed Grimes was using coded Instagram messages to direct his behavior makes me think he was just schizo.

I didnt read anything in the article that would imply that Musk knowingly misrepresented anything. But who knows.

Better article:  In a Tuesday statement, police in South Pasadena said that the incident involved a member of Musk's security team, whose vehicle hit the car of a man he alleged was following him.

https://www.nbcnews.com/tech/tech-news/california-police-say-member-elon-musks-security-team-suspect-stalker-rcna62664


Well, Musk has stated recently that he has become a "conservative", so I would expect the violent, criminal aggression that is normal and customary from conservatives from him and his minions.
 
MBooda
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
So he didn't wake up in an ice-filled bathtub with a note telling him to get dialysis immediately?
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Well, I guessed at the time that Elmo was involved in a hit and run and was trying to cover up his location, but this is weirder. Cool.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Richest guy and he can't even plant a fake story that the cops will go along with.
What a loser.
 
MBooda
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Creepy Lurker Guy: Archie Goodwin: Elon Musk isn't an anagram of moron liar but it's close enough.

[Fark user image 281x73]


Leon kums
 
Olympic Trolling Judge
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Richest guy and he can't even plant a fake story that the cops will go along with.
What a loser.


He tried to bribe them with a free month of Twitter Blue. They didn't bite.
 
gaspode
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Rich people's 'security' (i.e. hired thugs) think they can order people around in public places, because they work for a rich asshole.

Amazing to think of one actually being charged for the assaults they routinely carry out to be honest.
 
Hickory-smoked
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

germ78: Also, in before the Musk defenders come in to say "tHeY wErE sTaLkInG hIs KiDs!!!11!"


Do we even have any Elon stans here? There are a few alt-righters who take a contrarian position on everything, but I can't remember even them showing up in these threads.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

ISO15693: The art le details are wild and confusing, but the guy who claimed Grimes was using coded Instagram messages to direct his behavior makes me think he was just schizo.

I didnt read anything in the article that would imply that Musk knowingly misrepresented anything. But who knows.


Not sure if it was in this article, but the misrepresentation was Musk claiming that his real time location was doxxed prior to the incident, when the reality was the information he was trying to suppress was where his plane landed the day before and over 25 miles away. And he used that lie to kick a bunch of journalists off Twitter and rile up his mob of weird nerds.
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
IT WAS STAGED
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Grimes, whose real name is Claire Boucher, lives in a house near the gas station where the altercation occurred, the Post reported.

Cool. There's a realistic chance I've held my breath while walking past Grimes out of concern that she smells as bad as she looks.
 
ISO15693
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Steakzilla: ISO15693: The art le details are wild and confusing, but the guy who claimed Grimes was using coded Instagram messages to direct his behavior makes me think he was just schizo.

I didnt read anything in the article that would imply that Musk knowingly misrepresented anything. But who knows.

Better article:  In a Tuesday statement, police in South Pasadena said that the incident involved a member of Musk's security team, whose vehicle hit the car of a man he alleged was following him.

https://www.nbcnews.com/tech/tech-news/california-police-say-member-elon-musks-security-team-suspect-stalker-rcna62664


Which guy was the crazy guy hearing secret coded messages from grimes?
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Hickory-smoked: There are a few alt-righters who take a contrarian position on everything,


No there aren't, shiatlib
 
englaja
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Archie Goodwin: Elon Musk isn't an anagram of moron liar but it's close enough.


No, but it is of Lone Skum, and that's even closer.
 
