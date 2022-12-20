 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Law and Crime)   First, do no harm. Second, commit no insurrection   (lawandcrime.com) divider line
25
    More: Sad, United States Capitol, Assault, Misdemeanor, United States Capitol Police, Police, Felony, United States Capitol rotunda, Crime  
•       •       •

582 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Dec 2022 at 1:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



25 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Jacquelyn? She should punch her parents for spelling her name that way.
 
snowjack [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Jacquelyn Starer, 68

Fark user imageView Full Size


Maybe being a hate-filled moron keeps you young.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Maximum prison time for you, traitorous biatch.

Maybe she can practice on her fellow prisoners, you know, like Josef Mengele?
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I guess if we can't arrest the people who caused the insurrection.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
She deserves life, no parole
 
Somacandra [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
FTFA: " Officer M.B. struck the woman in response," the affidavit says....a "physical altercation between rioters and officers ensued as the officers attempted to restrict the rioters from passing through the archway entrance to the area behind them," the affidavit says. Starer was reportedly "affected by the chemical irritant that was deployed during the altercation." Security footage and publicly-available photographs appear to show Starer leaving the building at around 3:06 p.m. and receiving "first aid assistance to her eyes and face."

It sounds like they pushed her down and maced her.
 
monsatano [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Somacandra: FTFA: " Officer M.B. struck the woman in response," the affidavit says....a "physical altercation between rioters and officers ensued as the officers attempted to restrict the rioters from passing through the archway entrance to the area behind them," the affidavit says. Starer was reportedly "affected by the chemical irritant that was deployed during the altercation." Security footage and publicly-available photographs appear to show Starer leaving the building at around 3:06 p.m. and receiving "first aid assistance to her eyes and face."

It sounds like they pushed her down and maced her.


They pushed me down and maced me
Youtube EtRSal1Zaas
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

snowjack: Jacquelyn Starer, 68

[Fark user image image 425x222]

Maybe being a hate-filled moron keeps you young.

[Fark user image image 267x189]


Dark-side corruption. Makes you ugly inside and out, and pickles you so you last longer.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Why the fark does it take 4 years when someone commits insurrection against the government?
Oh yeah, Betty.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I love how people think the hippocratic oath is a real thing.
"First, do no harm. Second, cut this person open with a really sharp knife."
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Somacandra: FTFA: " Officer M.B. struck the woman in response," the affidavit says....a "physical altercation between rioters and officers ensued as the officers attempted to restrict the rioters from passing through the archway entrance to the area behind them," the affidavit says. Starer was reportedly "affected by the chemical irritant that was deployed during the altercation." Security footage and publicly-available photographs appear to show Starer leaving the building at around 3:06 p.m. and receiving "first aid assistance to her eyes and face."



I recommend a vinegar eyewash.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: I love how people think the hippocratic oath is a real thing.
"First, do no harm. Second, cut this person open with a really sharp knife."


Tell me you have no idea what that phrase means without telling me you have absolutely no idea what that phrase means.
 
deffuse
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: I love how people think the hippocratic oath is a real thing.
"First, do no harm. Second, cut this person open with a really sharp knife."


Well, it certainly was a thing, and still kinda is, in that a very loosely related oath is still taken by medical doctors, in the US at least.  Written by Dr Lasagne.
 
Nogale
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Who was it who said that when doctors go bad, they go really, really bad?
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Quite frankly I'd like a knife resistant shirt before going to some of the bigger cities.
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Massachusetts Farkers, what is the profile of Ashland?
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
a Massachusetts doctor who has been practicing for almost four decades has been arrested for punching a police officer

Better have been a good punch after practicing for that long.
 
robodog
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Why did the author feel it necessary to put insurrection in quotes? It was officially one of the charges they recommended Trump be charged with, it's not controversial or incorrect to call it an insurrection.
 
shinji3i
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: Quite frankly I'd like a knife resistant shirt before going to some of the bigger cities.


Statistically you're gonna want one more in rural areas.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: a Massachusetts doctor who has been practicing for almost four decades has been arrested for punching a police officer

Better have been a good punch after practicing for that long.


Like some contest where a member of the audience gets one punch at the heavyweight champion to try and knock him down
 
deffuse
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

shinji3i: wildcardjack: Quite frankly I'd like a knife resistant shirt before going to some of the bigger cities.

Statistically you're gonna want one more in rural areas.


Match it with this and you are golden

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

deffuse: moothemagiccow: I love how people think the hippocratic oath is a real thing.
"First, do no harm. Second, cut this person open with a really sharp knife."

Well, it certainly was a thing, and still kinda is, in that a very loosely related oath is still taken by medical doctors, in the US at least.  Written by Dr Lasagne.


Dude I have taken multiple oaths to protect and defend the constitution from all enemies foreign and domestic. I have no idea what the fark that means.

Doctors say the hippocratic oath at graduation, they don't think twice about what it means and they immediately forget it. They're not even allowed to get normal doctor jobs until at least 3 years after graduation. There's not a hippocratic oath law. They don't have to memorize it to get a medical license, they have to follow actual state ethics regulations to retain their license. I know a ton of doctors, none of them ever mention the hippocratic oath.

This isn't the 15th century where people Take Oaths and think they literally go to Hell if they break them. The hippocratic oath is meaningless pop culture trivia.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: moothemagiccow: I love how people think the hippocratic oath is a real thing.
"First, do no harm. Second, cut this person open with a really sharp knife."

Tell me you have no idea what that phrase means without telling me you have absolutely no idea what that phrase means.


Tell me what any other part of the hippocratic oath says without googling it
It exists only as a setup for jokes like this headline, and for people to get mad at doctors
 
Yoeman
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Buh Bye!
 
Megathuma [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

BlazeTrailer: Massachusetts Farkers, what is the profile of Ashland?


I'm not terribly familiar with it (and I live on the border, in RI), but I've a few friends there. It seems relatively liberal with good schools. I think like 60-70% of its votes went to Biden in 2020.
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.