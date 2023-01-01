 Skip to content
(IFL Science)   I'm starting to think Australians have Stockholm syndrome   (iflscience.com) divider line
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I don't blame him.  The spider can't hurt him, and it'll probably kill all those awful venomous Australian beasties.  Spider gets fed, he doesn't get bit, win-win.  Just have to not look directly at it.
 
Wolfling [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Huntsman Spiders are pretty common in Oz.  We'd see a big one like that two or three times a year.  Whilst they are venomous, the poison is not lethal to humans, and they're incredibly timid, so the highest risk to humans is from having a heart attack when we see them :D

They eat cockroaches which are a far more unsavoury visitor to most Australian households, so Huntsman Spiders are generally considered to be 'creepy but good'.

Its usually quite easy to catch them with a towel and toss them outside if anyone is bothered by their presence.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How many babies do they have at a time?
 
OilfieldDrunk [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would like to command an army of them
 
Boomstickz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a huntsman, just leave it alone. This is fine

White tails get sent outside and redbacks get nuked
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wolfling: Its usually quite easy to catch them with a towel and toss them outside if anyone is bothered by their presence.


Phrases one does not like to hear in reference to spiders, other arachnids, bugs, or just generally anything with legs numbering > 4.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wolfling: Huntsman Spiders are pretty common in Oz.  We'd see a big one like that two or three times a year.  Whilst they are venomous, the poison is not lethal to humans, and they're incredibly timid, so the highest risk to humans is from having a heart attack when we see them :D

They eat cockroaches which are a far more unsavoury visitor to most Australian households, so Huntsman Spiders are generally considered to be 'creepy but good'.

Its usually quite easy to catch them with a towel and toss them outside if anyone is bothered by their presence.


If they ate large numbers of bed bugs at a time, I'd import them!
 
Wasilla Hillbilly
‘’ 1 hour ago  
we're gonna need a bigger jar
 
UncleDirtNap
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"and if they were to bite you the effects would be mild"

While true, the accompanying heart attack, and sudden explosion out of every orifice would probably not be.
 
HomoHabilis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nope!
 
Mad Canadian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nope Nope Nope Nope Nope!
 
maxheck
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've had my friend Ms. Long-legged Spiddly-Spide living in the humid shower stall. It's a hereditary position, every year there's a new one and a tiny dead male on the soap dish.

She keeps getting larger, which is a little worrying, but I am ok for a while yet. I hope. So far she's my friend in pest-nomming.
 
Wasilla Hillbilly
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The body reminds me of an old Nokia phone I used to have.
 
maddermaxx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As an Australian, I can say this is absolutely ridiculous.

Charlotte was a web weaving spider, you can't call a huntsman that! Do they know nothing?


/I call our huntsman Harry
//or occasionally "Arghblargghehejehbastard!" When he appears next to me unexpectedly.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I stopped killing the spiders and centipedes I saw in the house, and now we hardly ever see a bug at all. The few times we see a spider or centipede they're bigger, but hardly ever see them now and they're keeping pests at bay. I'm arachnaphobic, but once I learned how valuable in my garden that helped a lot. I don't want to touch 'em, but I don't freak out when I see one now either. Just kinda... look the other way until they go away.

But... oof, that one would challenge me. I don't know if I could do it.
 
Rehab Is For Quitters
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Who - Boris The Spider
Youtube Vgx7abJH6uI
 
Bob Down
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait until you see its mother.
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mongbiohazard: I'm arachnaphobic, but once I learned how valuable in my garden that helped a lot. I don't want to touch 'em, but I don't freak out when I see one now either. Just kinda... look the other way until they go away.



Détente in action.
 
Louis Toolz
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Iniamyen
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
While we don't get any spiders close to that big where I live, I am of a similar opinion to Jake. If possible I will leave spiders alone as they are more tolerable to live with than the other insects that they prey upon. I will occasionally evict one outside if it is invading my personal space, but I won't kill them. Giant house spiders are a personal favorite to keep around.
 
genner
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"...seeing her eating a Asian house gecko was a highlight."

thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
dyhchong
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Wolfling: so Huntsman Spiders are generally considered to be 'creepy but good'.


This is basically spiders in general, with only few exceptions. I actively encourage daddy long legs spiders in our house as they don't bother me, but mosquitos and flies do.

I'd be torn about having a monster like this, though, I can see the benefits, but if bump a daddy long legs accidentally, it flattens and I don't have to worry about it coming back with a vengeance.

"Big" and "fast" do not inspire confidence in the event of an accident around the home.
 
bloodyaussie
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Saw this little lady in my laundry recently. She only had one eye on me while I took the photo. Taps left in for size comparison.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dyhchong
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I would love for something to prey on cockroaches, but wish for something like a small wasp or daddy long legs to do the job.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Awww

as1.ftcdn.netView Full Size
 
Subtonic
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Spiders eat the roaches, rats eat the spiders, I eat the rats. Circle of life, mate.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
ISO15693
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
If the spuder gets big enough, you can make digeridoos out of its legs like this guy:

Man Turns Spider Crabs Into Digeridoos
Youtube F66UIqx-aAg
 
starsrift
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

bloodyaussie: Saw this little lady in my laundry recently. She only had one eye on me while I took the photo. Taps left in for size comparison.
[Fark user image 729x1500]


What a perfectly hideous shade of wall. And you live with that? To be commended.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Steve the seven-legged living room ground spider has survived a few weeks slowly shuffling around my living room floor.  My greatest worry is accidentally stepping on the little thing.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

puffy999: [i.imgur.com image 352x308]


What is that creature?
 
ISO15693
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: puffy999: [i.imgur.com image 352x308]

What is that creature?


Jerusalem Cricket I think
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: puffy999: [i.imgur.com image 352x308]

What is that creature?


It's the thing for which Peter Jackson named his studio.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

puffy999: NM Volunteer: puffy999: [i.imgur.com image 352x308]

What is that creature?

It's the thing for which Peter Jackson named his studio.


Err. I was wrong. The studio Jackson used for a lot of LOTR effects was named after it
 
ISO15693
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Or a Weta
 
cherryl taggart [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Spiders and centipedes are welcome in my home, with one exception.  I will not tolerate waking up, looking up, and seeing anything over my head.

Curl up in the corner, hang out in a closet, enjoy the shower, knock yourself out little bit, but if you scare me when I first wake up, things are going to get ugly.
 
Winterlight [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

starsrift: bloodyaussie: Saw this little lady in my laundry recently. She only had one eye on me while I took the photo. Taps left in for size comparison.
[Fark user image 729x1500]

What a perfectly hideous shade of wall. And you live with that? To be commended.


They say taupe is very soothing.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

cherryl taggart: Spiders and centipedes are welcome in my home, with one exception.  I will not tolerate waking up, looking up, and seeing anything over my head.

Curl up in the corner, hang out in a closet, enjoy the shower, knock yourself out little bit, but if you scare me when I first wake up, things are going to get ugly.


scontent-sea1-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: Wolfling: Its usually quite easy to catch them with a towel and toss them outside if anyone is bothered by their presence.

Phrases one does not like to hear in reference to spiders, other arachnids, bugs, or just generally anything with legs numbering > 4.


Just use your bare hands; what are you, a pussy?
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

puffy999: [8 lobsters]


external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
CCNP
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Awesome headline subby
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

puffy999: cherryl taggart: Spiders and centipedes are welcome in my home, with one exception.  I will not tolerate waking up, looking up, and seeing anything over my head.

Curl up in the corner, hang out in a closet, enjoy the shower, knock yourself out little bit, but if you scare me when I first wake up, things are going to get ugly.

[scontent-sea1-1.xx.fbcdn.net image 850x850]


What happened to that person's right hand?
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Albert911emt: puffy999: cherryl taggart: Spiders and centipedes are welcome in my home, with one exception.  I will not tolerate waking up, looking up, and seeing anything over my head.

Curl up in the corner, hang out in a closet, enjoy the shower, knock yourself out little bit, but if you scare me when I first wake up, things are going to get ugly.

[scontent-sea1-1.xx.fbcdn.net image 850x850]

What happened to that person's right hand?


The lobster generously gave her some of his legs.
 
SalivaDoorDeli
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I like spiders.
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I don't have cockroaches, but I did have a house centipede decide the hot water heater room off the garage was a fine home.

I dissuaded it with a broom handle.

Between that thing and putting out poison? That thing would be dead as soon as I saw it. So poison I guess.
 
newsvertisement [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

maxheck: I've had my friend Ms. Long-legged Spiddly-Spide living in the humid shower stall. It's a hereditary position, every year there's a new one and a tiny dead male on the soap dish.

She keeps getting larger, which is a little worrying, but I am ok for a while yet. I hope. So far she's my friend in pest-nomming.


Love it when a shower spider hangs out for a few weeks. This past year finally got to see one drink a drop of condensation!
 
