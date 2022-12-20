 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   East Ridge police looking for man and woman shoplifters from Dollar General in multi-dollar heist   (local3news.com) divider line
Winterlight [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They must have gotten away with tens of dollars of merchandise. Maybe even dozens of dollars.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nuculer fizzicysts vacationing from Oak Ridge
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They didn't want to get all dressed up to shoplift at Walmart.
 
Omnivorous [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because a dollar store is packed with people, I watched a guy walk out with probably $40 in food in Everett, WA.
 
MBooda
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
woman loaded up two grocery carts with cleaning supplies

CLEANING WOMAN?!?

Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
#LoweredExpectations #Store309
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The Dollar Store cookie aisle is my idea of a vacation, a strip club, and heaven, all for a low, low price. When an economist says "peace dividend" they mean the Dollar Store cookie aisle. When Adam Smith theorized the wealth of nations, he meant capital manifests the Dollar Store cookie aisle even for the workers. Karl Marx is wrong about the revolution because the Dollar Store cookie aisle is affordable for even the lumpenproletariat. We know Joe Biden gets his wafer cookies from the Dollar Store cookie aisle, obviously. The closest thing to the Star Trek replicator that we have is the low prices of the Dollar Store cookie aisle. Stealing from the Dollar Store cookie aisle is like stealing straw from Baby Jesus' manger cradle. It's just not cool. Panhandle for 5 minutes, ffs.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, scammers are swindling people out of billions for crypto junk.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I hope the employee was ok.
 
jso2897
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Winterlight: They must have gotten away with tens of dollars of merchandise. Maybe even dozens of dollars.


This is truly alarming. They may have stolen as much as .001% of the wage theft employers successfully pulled off today with no fear of being prosecuted for it.
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Omnivorous: Because a dollar store is packed with people, I watched a guy walk out with probably $40 in food in Everett, WA.


sign of the times
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
just remember, the Dollar Store is 1 paycheck away from the bread line.

if you really want to how your local economy is going, see how many people are shopping (especially for food) at the Dollar Store.

nobody ever wants to be at the Dollar Store, not even the thieves.
 
