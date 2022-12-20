 Skip to content
(KBZK Bozeman)   Skier buried in avalanche for eight hours so grateful to be rescued that he'll "be maybe a little bit more careful next time"   (kbzk.com) divider line
    More: Stupid, English-language films, Skiing, off-duty Unified Fire EMT, Last week, Joint dislocation, Backcountry skiing, Search and rescue, backcountry skiing  
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Last week, he was backcountry skiing in Utah on what he thought was stable snow when he suddenly realized he was in danger.

Unless you're standing on flat ground, there's no such thing as stable snow.
 
Wasilla Hillbilly
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I feel like, you know, I think I'm gonna die here, or whatever.
 
BigBurrito [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Farking hell, he was exceptionally lucky given he was back country skiing, aparently alone.

That's when I give up my ambitions and become a priest.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
powtard
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I hope someone forces him through a level 1 avy class before he heals.  Thats clearly avy terrain in there, after recent heavy snow and solo.... Dude got real lucky.   Thankfully it's wasangeles and someone actually will come along eventually.  Not saying don't go, but at least find a partner.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
If I had the resources, I'd move to Argentina for December to March. F U Snow
 
MBooda
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Unavailable for comment
Fark user imageView Full Size

also unavailable for comment
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sliding Carp [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Canadian Avalanche Rescue Cat Association
Youtube JAYQyrsX1HM
 
General Tom Foolery
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
fark yeah avalanche dude! That's the spirit!
 
chitownmike
‘’ less than a minute ago  

little big man: Last week, he was backcountry skiing in Utah on what he thought was stable snow when he suddenly realized he was in danger.

Unless you're standing on flat ground, there's no such thing as stable snow.


Even then, no guarantees
 
