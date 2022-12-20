 Skip to content
(Fox 5 Las Vegas)   You can't make this stuff up: The Las Vegas Mob Museum is offering free admission to any law enforcement professionals who show up on January 9 and present their ID at the box office   (fox5vegas.com) divider line
    Mob Museum, Las Vegas, Nevada, Law, free admission, news release  
chuggernaught
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Legitimate ID or Herschel Walker level of ID?
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Game recognizes game
 
Johnson [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why not? They are the largest gang organization out there.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're just trying to demonstrate authenticity by identifying the patrons they need to pay off. It's Vegas, can't hurt.
 
knbwhite
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a history lesson. Perfectly relevant to the profession.
 
Mimekiller
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The moonshine tasting experience was a blast
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Source
 
darinwil
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
"One moment while we make a scan of your ID, to uh, make sure you only get the one free admission."
 
NINEv2
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Then line them up against the garage.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

chuggernaught: Legitimate ID or Herschel Walker level of ID?


Farking came in here to ask if Walker was going to show up with his toy badge, should have known someone would beat me to it.
 
ShowStop
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Field trip!
 
pleasebelieve [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
You think it's really free?  Fuggetaboutit
 
Smurfnazi420
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
It's good/cheap publicity.
5 minutes ago I didn't know of the Mob Museum.
Now I do. And I'm laughing.
 
Mcavity
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Jaws_Victim
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I didn't like that museum. If you like seeing printed graphics on the wall, you'll be in heaven. If you want to see artifacts and things of actual historic interest, go to a real museum.
 
tuxmaska
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Wife's family lives in Las Vegas, so I went to this museum a few years back. Probably my favorite museum attraction in the city. Goes a lot into the history of the mob in various cities (including Vegas, of course), and has lots of artifacts of interest. Might even go back this year over Christmas.
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Mimekiller: The moonshine tasting experience was a blast


I particularly liked the speakeasy. Great bartenders and fascinating era correct drinks. The wall from the valentines day massacre was interesting as well.
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Smurfnazi420: It's good/cheap publicity.
5 minutes ago I didn't know of the Mob Museum.
Now I do. And I'm laughing.


Tanked tv show did a 'killer' fish tank for them on one episode. I'd love to see it just for the tank if I ever get back out there.
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
cdn.reefs.comView Full Size
 
knbwhite
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Smurfnazi420: It's good/cheap publicity.
5 minutes ago I didn't know of the Mob Museum.
Now I do. And I'm laughing.


It's a history museum that exists in one of the very buildings that hosted a Kefauver hearing. What might be numerous is that Ben Siegel's girlfriend testified under oath that she gave the best BJs west of the Mississippi.
 
General Tom Foolery
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I guess they did several-
tse2.mm.bing.netView Full Size

Sunken rum runner 'The Lizzie D' also in museum.
vegaschanges.comView Full Size

From the museum's speakeasy bar.
 
germ78
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I wonder if they have free wallet inspections there too?
 
i_dig_chicks
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Re-fund the police.
 
Creoena [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Jaws_Victim: I didn't like that museum. If you like seeing printed graphics on the wall, you'll be in heaven. If you want to see artifacts and things of actual historic interest, go to a real museum.


tuxmaska: Wife's family lives in Las Vegas, so I went to this museum a few years back. Probably my favorite museum attraction in the city. Goes a lot into the history of the mob in various cities (including Vegas, of course), and has lots of artifacts of interest. Might even go back this year over Christmas.


One of you is lying.
 
Nosferartoo
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
No surprise, really. The whole place is just a solid block of copaganda.
 
