(Vox)   Author decides now is the time to shame millennials for overused memes from over 10 years ago   (vox.com) divider line
    More: Facepalm, Internet, History of the Internet, Internet meme, Twitter, YouTube, Internet forum, lot of people, astonishingly large portion of the social internet  
•       •       •

DarnoKonrad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Humor sometimes doesn't translate between generations.  Film at 11.
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
yeah but... funny is funny.

Watch this, pull my finger...
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't read sh*t like that. My brain literally shuts down and refuses to let me go any further.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: I can't read sh*t like that. My brain literally shuts down and refuses to let me go any further.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
So article.
Much edgy.
Wow!
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: NewportBarGuy: I can't read sh*t like that. My brain literally shuts down and refuses to let me go any further.

[Fark user image 300x168]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Millennials will never get over Macho Grande.
 
SoupGuru [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Ha ha ha! Those old internet idiots probably still celebrate caturday too!
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fun fact: Using "cringe" as an adjective will itself be "cringe" very soon. (If it hasn't already.)

[insert Leo Inception meme]
 
Bith Set Me Up [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
snowblur [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/ old meme thread?
 
snowblur [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Okay, grandpa.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

snowblur: [Fark user image 850x451]


IT'S STILL FUNNY TO ME

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I love that they think they invented this sh*t... Like, where the f*ck do you think all your wacky sh*t came from, kids?
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
My favorite meme from back in the day. Can't get it to post here.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
That's some lag he's got going there.
 
Theeng
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Yeah the "author" of that article looks like you think she would.
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Akuinnen
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
"Cringe" is a shortened form of "cringey," which itself is a shortened form of "cringeworthy," referring to the embarrassment (often the secondhand kind) of witnessing something that is awkward, uncomfortable, passé, or cliché.

lol
 
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Vox Author:

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mangoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I remember when this was the pinnacle of humor.
 
Bith Set Me Up [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Ermahgerd! Cermgey Merms!
 
Bith Set Me Up [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

JessieL: Vox Author:

[i.kym-cdn.com image 600x431]


Mangoose: [Fark user image 706x500]

I remember when this was the pinnacle of humor.


Dammit!
 
punishmentforshoplifting
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Those certainly are words.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

snowblur: [Fark user image 300x389]

/ old meme thread?


Fark user imageView Full Size


/reallllly old meme
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Here's a few you'll can steal. Or not. I'm an Oregon Trail generation guy.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Goatse anyone?

/ No thanks but that is an oldy.
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
We're gonna throw him a lemon party
 
replacementcool
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Theeng: Yeah the "author" of that article looks like you think she would.


attractive and out of your league?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Omgwtfbbq!+!!1
What is this I can't even
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I'm sure the author is a big hit at funeral homes and wakes.
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Enjoy...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RedfordRenegade
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
mistahtom
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cythraul
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


The internet is now so old, there are nostalgic memes.  Film at 11.
 
Bith Set Me Up [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
My gf was telling me about this article last night, and encouraged me to read it. I had to beg off, being unable to think of anything I wanted to do less than read an article about memes by a social media reporter on Vox.  It shows up on Dark and I at least give it enough of a cursory scan to confirm my preconceived biases. Maybe my gf is right, maybe I do love Fark more than her.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Someone needs to steal the onions from his belt.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The observation that humor is subjective and moves in phases from subversive to popular to played out/cringe is brand-new information.


LOL
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Jake Havechek: [Fark user image image 425x318]


wompampsupport.azureedge.netView Full Size
 
