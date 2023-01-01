 Skip to content
(6ABC Philadelphia)   Cops attempting to determine if dead woman, whose body was found encased in concrete, was murdered or died of natural causes   (6abc.com) divider line
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Imagine that, a cop that doesn't know anything.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ok, it sounds a bit stupid on the surface. But, it's not without precedence for things like continuing to collect someone's social security.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is that wrong? Really?

/BRB
 
DoctorCal [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Richard and Linda Thompson - Did She Jump Or Was She Pushed
Youtube 5WWVBnBMnqc
 
toejam
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Hard case. I wonder if they have any solid leads.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: Ok, it sounds a bit stupid on the surface. But, it's not without precedence for things like continuing to collect someone's social security.


Usually it's much easier to just let them fertilize the backyard. Encasing them in concrete under the basement means that you never want anyone to find the body.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

toejam: Hard case. I wonder if they have any solid leads.


Clearly, they've left some concrete evidence...
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
one of the greatest albums OF ALL TIME
 
Jaws_Victim
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I think it's nice they are letting the investigation reveal the facts first. They shouldn't even have said she was dead yet, like during the surfside condo collapse "rescue" mission.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: toejam: Hard case. I wonder if they have any solid leads.

Clearly, they've left some concrete evidence...


They're building their case on a good foundation
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
There's nothing more natural than concrete.

Paint it green and glue some astro-turf on it and it'll last forever.

You want to put some bodies in it, that's your business. My crew don't care.

We start at $8 a sq. ft., but more complex pours might be higher. Also more bodies that we don't see or mention. Those are more too.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
If she was married to a cop or not.
 
CruiserTwelve
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: Ok, it sounds a bit stupid on the surface. But, it's not without precedence for things like continuing to collect someone's social security.


Not possible. The cops should have known immediately that she was murdered and made an arrest before the next commercial break.
 
LrdPhoenix
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Was she found inside the Hoover Dam?
 
jso2897
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: Ok, it sounds a bit stupid on the surface. But, it's not without precedence for things like continuing to collect someone's social security.


A lot of incidents occur with people illegally disposing of the bodies of people they did not murder.
Drug ODs, elders dying at home, etc. It happens.
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Notabunny: Somaticasual: toejam: Hard case. I wonder if they have any solid leads.

Clearly, they've left some concrete evidence...

They're building their case on a good foundation


Winner
 
