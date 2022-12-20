 Skip to content
(AL.com)   Why'd you call 911 if you didn't want jail, Mr Heart Attack Victim?
    Jeremy Lee Thompson, Autopsy, Plaintiff, Emergency medical services, Coroner, Geneva County jail, Myocardial infarction  
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ketamine is not a tranquilizer, it is an anesthetic.  It always causes changes in mentation and often causes hallucinations and other dissociative behavior, it is an amnesic     I have a very strong opinion that it is not a pre-hospital EMS drug.

Every ALS unit in the country has Valium.  Use that.
 
RodneyToady [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Jordan v New London ... truer every day.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
In our sleepy little town the head pig went on a power trip and ended up killing a guy.

There was a report of a body in somebody's shed. Someone saw a light on, looked in the window, and saw a body hanging from a noose.  The police declared it a Halloween decoration .  The EMTs on scene tried to go in anyway. "Just let us check! It looks real to us!". This, of course, offended the head pig's power trip and he refused. He and his co-pig physically stopped the EMTs from going in.

Eventually the home owner came home and opened the shed. Then she screamed because it was her husband who had hung himself. The EMTs ran in and did there best. There were "residual signs of life" (I have no idea precisely what they saw. I think a very faint pulse and shallow breathing) but they were unable to improve his condition and he died in the ambulance.

Eventually the cop was fired and replaced. I know the family sued but I am not sure if it has settled yet.

Even in a relatively peaceful little town a pig on a power trip can end your life.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

feckingmorons: Ketamine is not a tranquilizer, it is an anesthetic.  It always causes changes in mentation and often causes hallucinations and other dissociative behavior, it is an amnesic     I have a very strong opinion that it is not a pre-hospital EMS drug.

Every ALS unit in the country has Valium.  Use that.


I had minor surgery when I was 18 and they gave me Valium before hand....

BEST DAY EVER! 12 out of 10, would recommend.
 
Serious Black
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Some cops in America like killing people. Most other cops don't care enough to turn on their compatriots who like killing people. The few who do actually care get railroaded out of the force, thrown in jail, or outright killed themselves for betraying their people.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
And if he had been tweaked as hell as they are trying to claim they figured, slamming him with ketamine probably would have killed him too.  Farking cover story is even nonsense
 
davynelson
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
wow having a heart attack and how lucky are you the cops walk by just then?

/he's on drugs
//give him moar
 
WGJ [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: In our sleepy little town the head pig went on a power trip and ended up killing a guy.

There was a report of a body in somebody's shed. Someone saw a light on, looked in the window, and saw a body hanging from a noose.  The police declared it a Halloween decoration .  The EMTs on scene tried to go in anyway. "Just let us check! It looks real to us!". This, of course, offended the head pig's power trip and he refused. He and his co-pig physically stopped the EMTs from going in.

Eventually the home owner came home and opened the shed. Then she screamed because it was her husband who had hung himself. The EMTs ran in and did there best. There were "residual signs of life" (I have no idea precisely what they saw. I think a very faint pulse and shallow breathing) but they were unable to improve his condition and he died in the ambulance.

Eventually the cop was fired and replaced. I know the family sued but I am not sure if it has settled yet.

Even in a relatively peaceful little town a pig on a power trip can end your life.


Was it even during the Halloween season?
 
anuran
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Serious Black: Some cops in America like killing people. Most other cops don't care enough to turn on their compatriots who like killing people. The few who do actually care get railroaded out of the force, thrown in jail, or outright killed themselves for betraying their people.

FTFY
 
firefly212
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I mean, cops murder citizens. It's what they do, and they do it routinely. I genuinely don't understand how my position of defunding the people who routinely murder random citizens is somehow considered "extreme."

Whatever your problem is, calling the cops just means you're gonna have that problem, plus the problem of murderous goons with badges, and now you've got two problems to solve.
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Police have a monopoly on violence.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The cops don't want someone dying in their custody so it's especially stupid of them to take a clearly dying man to their station.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
So why are we supposed to believe that methamphetamine was in his system when they gave us a line of b******* about public intoxication? He was arrested for that and had no alcohol in his system whatsoever.

I think little Brandon and little Ethan have a chip on their shoulder against society from being picked on back in grade school.
 
Serious Black
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

anuran: Serious Black: Some cops in America like killing people. Most other cops don't care enough to turn on their compatriots who like killing people. The few who do actually care get railroaded out of the force, thrown in jail, or outright killed themselves for betraying their people.
FTFY


You think ALL cops like killing people? Cause that's what you're suggesting by getting rid of my word "some" and not replacing it with another. The evidence at hand suggests way too many cops like killing people AND that some probably smaller proportion of cops genuinely do not.
 
LadySusan [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

firefly212: I mean, cops murder citizens. It's what they do, and they do it routinely. I genuinely don't understand how my position of defunding the people who routinely murder random citizens is somehow considered "extreme."

Whatever your problem is, calling the cops just means you're gonna have that problem, plus the problem of murderous goons with badges, and now you've got two problems to solve.


And we sometimes need what in Andy Griffith world means calling the cops. On my way home today I went around a guy whose car had broken down in a bad place. He was fine, said it couldn't be pushed, and that help was on the way. It was in a bad place and a cop (or someone with cones) would have been really helpful. I decided not to call because I didn't want to be responsible for the guys murder by cop. Hopefully no one gets in a fender bender over it that could have been prevented if cops weren't killing machines.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: And if he had been tweaked as hell as they are trying to claim they figured, slamming him with ketamine probably would have killed him too.  Farking cover story is even nonsense


Yup! "Hey this guys on t, why should we do?

"Throw some special K on top of it; he might calm down, his heart might explode, I don't know, I've only ever seen someone do it in a nightclub shiatter.
 
fat_free [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Seriously, unless you're bleeding out, call an uber to take you to the ER and not 911. They'll come quicker and won't cost $3K.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
A white guy died, so they MIGHT get in trouble for this one.
 
azwethnkweiz
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Serious Black: Some cops in America like killing people. Most other cops don't care enough to turn on their compatriots who like killing people. The few who do actually care get railroaded out of the force, thrown in jail, or outright killed themselves for betraying their people.


It's not that they like killing, it's that they're scared little pussies and that's what they do when scary things happen.
 
Rucker10
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Yeah but my grandpa said when he was a kid cops let them drive home drunk and only hassled black people so you know, we still gotta consume their balls like it's prime time great British baking show.
 
