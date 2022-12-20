 Skip to content
(ABC7 Los Angeles)   Quis custodiet ipsos Ring cameras?   (abc7.com) divider line
Drunken Rampage [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Guessing a weak password is not a hack.
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Drunken Rampage: Guessing a weak password is not a hack.


Not even guessing.  Just buying a collection of already-scraped passwords.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 minute ago  

NeoCortex42: Drunken Rampage: Guessing a weak password is not a hack.

Not even guessing.  Just buying a collection of already-scraped passwords.


Back in the day we had to work hard to guess a password, now kids just buy them on the dark web with dogecoin.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Oh fark dude is the news anchor in the autoplay video the guy from this ancient meme?

oddee.comView Full Size
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ less than a minute ago  
All these years later, Did the news 7 anchor ever catch that suspect they were looking for?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
