(NYPost)   Not that any of you will listen, but you shouldn't masturbate with the Christmas ornaments   (nypost.com) divider line
73
73 Comments     (+0 »)
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They say I'll go blind but my plan is I'm just gonna do it until I need galoshes.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Tell me about it!  I still have glitter on my junk from last year.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You're not my supervisor.
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What if I decorate my tree with Fleshlights and dildos?
 
coffeetime [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I guess it could be worse...
https://www.indy100.com/viral/man-ww1-shell-bum-hospital-evacuated

Fark user image
 
Nah'mean [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

no1curr: What if I decorate my tree with Fleshlights and dildos?


Then, by all means, proceed. Wait... that's not tinsel hanging off those branches, is it?
 
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.tenor.com
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Diogenes: Tell me about it!  I still have glitter on my junk from last year.


My wife accidentally came up with the greatest glam rock band name ever. She was decorating the tree, and got a hacking cough attack. "I've got Glitter Throat."
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It would be awkward to just sit there while they masturbate themselves.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If Jesus didn't want me to do that he wouldn't have given the tree balls.

It's in the bible.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this about dildo Christmas tree ornaments?
 
JRoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image


PAIGE NO!!!
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 1 hour ago  

no1curr: What if I decorate my tree with Fleshlights and dildos?


Bonus if they're illuminated
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The ornaments are the weird part, Sure, candy canes, whatever. But Xmas ornaments are not only made of glass usually, but it's extremely thin glass that breaks extremely easily. Why the fark would someone do this?
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She was listing the dildo's and don'ts of the scandalous Yuletide tradition

Fark user image


I really hate the New York Post.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mikey1969: The ornaments are the weird part, Sure, candy canes, whatever. But Xmas ornaments are not only made of glass usually, but it's extremely thin glass that breaks extremely easily. Why the fark would someone do this?


The thrill?
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image


real, spectacular
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hobnail: It would be awkward to just sit there while they masturbate themselves.


Is protocol to ask if the need a hand or to stat silent and clap afterwards?
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No, just let them have sex with each other.

Fark user image
 
Muso
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.etsystatic.com
 
UncleDirtNap
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Speak for yourself subby

Fark user image
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image

You're not my supervisor.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But can we still masturbate to the Christmas ornaments?
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.com
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Christmas ornaments can have sharp aspects or pieces (probably) that can break during masturbation (one would think), which can cause soreness (it's been said), the risk of trauma (I've heard) and are just generally unsuitable for your vagina (a little bird told me)"
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

coffeetime: I guess it could be worse...
https://www.indy100.com/viral/man-ww1-shell-bum-hospital-evacuated

[Fark user image image 850x495]


Isn't that part of a turducken?
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, and misguided masturbation trifecta in play.

/next up, don't stick your dick in a wood chipper
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
If masturbating with ornaments is wrong, I don't care to be right.
 
sdkOyOte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: [Fark user image 595x615]

real, spectacular


That is phantastic
 
ms_lara_croft [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Gives new meaning to "Oh Come All Ye Faithful". :)
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"...warning people of the dangers of masturbating with ornaments come Christmastime"
"...leave your elf on the shelf come Christmastime."

media.tenor.com
 
swankywanky
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
preview.redd.it
 
nyan9mm
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
How about on to your Christmas ornaments? Also, by "your Christmas ornaments" I mean "your neighbors Christmas ornaments."
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
So much for the family "find the pickle" tradition.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: [Fark user image image 425x705]
You're not my supervisor.


At least that has a retrieval string on it.
 
patcarew [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I came upon a midnight clear...

Oh come all ye faithful...

Thumpity thump thump thumpity thump thump look at Frosty go...

Rudolph with your nose so bright, won't you "drive" my "sleigh" tonight...
 
eagles95
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

CordycepsInYourBrain: So much for the family "find the pickle" tradition.


I have one on my tree and then have to explain it
 
Spooonster
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
FTA: "Indeed, trying to make Christmas come early with ornaments is apparently hazardous to one's health."

I saw what you did there....
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Had a Xmas party many, many years ago - open house. One of my friends managed to hang a dildo on the tree without anyone seeing him doing it. It was there for a few days after the party ended before I noticed.

Not saying you should do it to someone else, but it was pretty funny.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
If you shove a fragile hollow glass ball up your ass you've got the IQ of a bag of rocks.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Wadded Beef: [i.imgur.com image 485x512]


I've got that wreath! Top form.
 
RedfordRenegade
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
And the War on Christmas rages on, you heathens!
 
BeotchPudding
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Going to have some fun:

i.etsystatic.com
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
go on
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Russ1642: If you shove a fragile hollow glass ball up your ass you've got the IQ of a bag of rocks.


You just know it's been done.
i.etsystatic.com
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

coffeetime: I guess it could be worse...
https://www.indy100.com/viral/man-ww1-shell-bum-hospital-evacuated

[Fark user image image 850x495]


So we're talking about Christmas ornaments here.  I assume that's a cartridge from a pear tree.
 
hammettman
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Anything's a Christmas ornament if you're brave enough.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.com
 
