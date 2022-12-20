 Skip to content
(MSN)   There once was a Florida Teen Who couldn't keep his bedroom clean. He grabbed a big pan, when his mom said he can, And then stabbed her right in the spleen   (msn.com) divider line
17
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Not a big fan of most limerick headlines, and ctrl-f of TFA shows me zero hits for spleen, but this is gold.
+1, Subby.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dr.Fey: Not a big fan of most limerick headlines, and ctrl-f of TFA shows me zero hits for spleen, but this is gold.
+1, Subby.


The line 'when his mom said he can' is crap.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dr.Fey: Not a big fan of most limerick headlines, and ctrl-f of TFA shows me zero hits for spleen, but this is gold.
+1, Subby.


Well, a woman couldn't get hit in the peen... maybe the bean?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait until his boss wants the TPS reports and not using a cover sheet
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's his Fark handle.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
Noxious1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We've all been there, amiright?
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wammin be naggin.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How can you stab someone with a pan? *reads article*. Damn, I was hoping this was going to be about a new kitchen multi-tool.
/really farked up story
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sad story 'n all that, but dang, subby, that was something.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There once was a teen not from Nantucket. His mom had a spleen so large you can effit. While walking one day , he caught her in the back hallway and now she must pee in a bucket.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 1 hour ago  
illallowit.gif
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WTP 2: [Fark user image image 92x92]


After reading that the kid's name is Toby, I did not picture him looking like that.   I blame the Office, I now think every Toby should look like Toby Flenderson..
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
It seems like one day they're just learning to walk and the next day they're being tried as an adult.
 
Mock26
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Little schitt should have just cleaned his f*cking room.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I've spent too much time with parents desperately trying to balance their own safety and sanity against aggressive behavior by a kiddo who has developmental or mental health problems to be super amused.

///welcome to Fark
//I know
/run-on sentence, oh well
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Lotta different personalities staring outa the photo in TFA...
 
