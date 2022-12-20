 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Headline of the Year 2022 Voting

(Merriam-Webster)   The word of the day is gainsay. I'm going to eat way too much over the holidays and gainsay 5-10 pounds   (merriam-webster.com) divider line
10
    More: Misc, Literature, work of literary fiction, Fiction, English-language films, Dorian Lynskey, past century, Novel, bad novel  
•       •       •

296 clicks; posted to Main » and STEM » on 20 Dec 2022 at 1:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OK. That was cheesy but good.
 
whidbey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
About a henway, I reckon.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
( -_-)
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That isn't the word of the day.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dammit subby. That was funnier than it had any right to be.
 
Fiatlux
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: That isn't the word of the day.


Yes it is.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Pretty archaic for Word of the Day.
 
chewd [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
FleshMonkey
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Fiatlux: Russ1642: That isn't the word of the day.

Yes it is.


I came here for an argument.
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.