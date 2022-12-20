 Skip to content
(KUCI)   Are you tired of the same old radio drivel? It's time for your weekly 2-hour dose of alternative music you won't hear on commercial radio, on pastFORWARD presents: Sonic Supernova #024: 2022 EOYReview Pt. 2. Starts @ 3:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
PROGRAMMING NOTE:

First of all, if you're new here, WELCOME! We hope you stick around, and we hope you post.

There are several ways to catch the show:

You can catch it straight from the KUCI 88.9FM website:

https://kuci.org/wp/listen/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on TuneIn:

https://tunein.com/radio/KUCI-889-FM-s35860/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Streema:

https://streema.com/radios/KUCI_88.9FM

(note: the app for Streema is "Simple Radio")

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Radio Garden:

http://radio.garden/listen/kuci/A58GSAOF

Lastly, we stream live on iTunes. Just open iTunes and look for live radio streaming, and search for us, KUCI 88.9FM.

A couple notes:

We unfortunately cannot podcast or post show recordings, so if you miss the broadcast, you miss it - it's an FCC thing (seriously).

But we post a text playlist after the show at the bottom of the thread, and we also post a YouTube playlist after the show here:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWLmRhgwtylQbd_QUxmgFeA/playlists

And if you hear a song that you just can't wait until the end of the show (or the end of the block) to find out what it was, the playlist is also live-Tweeted here:

https://twitter.com/socalnewwaver (no account or sign in needed to view)

Lastly, and most importantly, this is a non-politics, non-bad news thread. We're here for the music, we hope you are too!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
cheers you beautiful lot
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Reserving a seat in the front row
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Ydwoh, Ydwoh, Ydwoh.
Back(wards) in Time!
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Heading to the bar before the start.
Anyone want anything?
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Sorry - I never passed the bar. Thanks anyway...
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
totally not a bookmark for later
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Pista: Heading to the bar before the start.
Anyone want anything?


B&T, please. Put it on my tab

hips.hearstapps.comView Full Size
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

pc_gator: Pista: Heading to the bar before the start.
Anyone want anything?

B&T, please. Put it on my tab

[hips.hearstapps.com image 400x400]


???!!!!! Smithwicks and Guinness joined forces? Does Harp know about this? And, more importantly, how come I didn't????
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
img.thedailybeast.comView Full Size

Harp isn't going to take this breakup lightly. It'll take 4 fingers of Guinness, at least.
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Buenas tardes otra vez, denzens!
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
perigee:

???!!!!! Smithwicks and Guinness joined forces? Does Harp know about this? And, more importantly, how come I didn't????

At any pub in The North (Nor Iron), it's called an Irish B&T or simply "an Irish". Quite Lovely
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
My ears are ready.
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

perigee: [img.thedailybeast.com image 256x256]
Harp isn't going to take this breakup lightly. It'll take 4 fingers of Guinness, at least.


LOL! OMG that movie was so dark and depressing.
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
My ears are staying with Supernova, all the rest goes to work.
Maybe if I repeat it four more times, I will really go...
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Thanks socalnewwaver, have been listening to so much Just Mustard this week because of you

optimise2.assets-servd.hostView Full Size
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Strong start.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Oooh oohh oohh oohh oohh
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

pc_gator: Thanks socalnewwaver, have been listening to so much Just Mustard this week because of you

[optimise2.assets-servd.host image 850x563]


Their hair look like mustard indeed.

(No, no, I'm not here. It's my ears writing.)
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

pc_gator: Thanks socalnewwaver, have been listening to so much Just Mustard this week because of you

[optimise2.assets-servd.host image 850x563]


Saw them play a show here in LA last month, was not disappointed.
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

pc_gator: perigee:

???!!!!! Smithwicks and Guinness joined forces? Does Harp know about this? And, more importantly, how come I didn't????

At any pub in The North (Nor Iron), it's called an Irish B&T or simply "an Irish". Quite Lovely


I must investigate this...
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

pc_gator: Thanks socalnewwaver, have been listening to so much Just Mustard this week because of you

[optimise2.assets-servd.host image 850x563]


Yup - SCNW  exposed me to those guys, and it is one of the many I am in debt to him for.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Banditos!
Funning love this record
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Who is this, I must know... I think I'm in love with this voice
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Pista: Banditos!
Funning love this record


sort of modern-day Edith Piaf vocal going on there
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: pc_gator: Thanks socalnewwaver, have been listening to so much Just Mustard this week because of you

[optimise2.assets-servd.host image 850x563]

Saw them play a show here in LA last month, was not disappointed.


GR. Didn't know they were touring, then JUST found out they only appeared  in BROOKLYN. I am NOT going to Brooklyn for anybody. Then, Instantly, screw me - it was months ago; they didn't even need me to reject them before they rejected me. Bastards.
 
