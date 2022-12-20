 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2022 Voting

(NBC New York)   Today in cyber-dystopia: Facial recognition tech used by MegaCorp to ban all employees of enemy NationalLawFirm from all holdings of MegaCorp, including restaurants and Christmas shows   (nbcnewyork.com) divider line
36
    More: Murica  
•       •       •

741 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Dec 2022 at 1:35 PM (19 minutes ago)



36 Comments     (+0 »)
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The only way this could be more 'Murica is if she'd gotten arrested for child endangerment for leaving her daughter unattended at the Christmas show she'd just gotten kicked from.
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Going after the liquor licence is pure genius.  There are far stricter rules in place for those, and falling afoul can cost a business hundreds of millions of dollars in lost revenue.
 
sithon [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
This some how makes me think of Snow Crash. Corporations  boxing themselves in and acting like litte feudal kingdoms.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
It seems rather, um, hold for a corporation to attack a legal film.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
*bold, I mean.
 
General Tom Foolery
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Keeping attorneys away from the general public?

I'm not sure I see the problem
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"It was pretty simultaneous, I think, to me, going through the metal detector, that I heard over an intercom or loudspeaker," she told NBC New York. "I heard them say woman with long dark hair and a grey scarf."

"They knew my name before I told them. They knew the firm I was associated with before I told them. And they told me I was not allowed to be there," said Conlon.
3.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Poking the Dynamite Attorney?

Let me get the popcorn.
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

sithon: This some how makes me think of Snow Crash. Corporations  boxing themselves in and acting like litte feudal kingdoms.


Snow Crash always seemed to me like the future of the United States if Libertarianism won and the Government was purposefully dismantled in order to let corporations pursue profits at any cost and without the hinderance of regulations that protected people.
 
SimonElectric
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
MegaCorp: We're going to ban lawyers on dubious grounds
Lawyers: You realize we are lawyers, right? You know what we do, right?
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
If you keep expanding your enemies list then less and less people will be able to go to your shows thus lowering the overhead for dealing with all of those people.  There is no way that this type of policy will backfire.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
they have the right to refuse service, they exercised it.
 
baron von doodle [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: sithon: This some how makes me think of Snow Crash. Corporations  boxing themselves in and acting like litte feudal kingdoms.

Snow Crash always seemed to me like the future of the United States if Libertarianism won and the Government was purposefully dismantled in order to let corporations pursue profits at any cost and without the hinderance of regulations that protected people.


And skateboards retaining their peak popularity.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I should get one for my front door. Jehovah's Witness show up and sprinklers come on. I'm picking up lighthouse litter all over the neighborhood for a week.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

SimonElectric: MegaCorp: We're going to ban lawyers on dubious grounds
Lawyers: You realize we are lawyers, right? You know what we do, right?


they have lawyers too.  by refusing service they have maintained a specific position.
 
talkyournonsense
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
AntiFacial recognition make up anyone?
 
baron von doodle [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

asciibaron: they have the right to refuse service, they exercised it.


Seems really short sighted for a live entertainment company though.
 
Epicedion
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

sithon: This some how makes me think of Snow Crash. Corporations  boxing themselves in and acting like litte feudal kingdoms.


This internet meme predates internet memes and is somehow still relevant.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
asciibaron
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

baron von doodle: asciibaron: they have the right to refuse service, they exercised it.

Seems really short sighted for a live entertainment company though.


no, they refused to allow an employee of a law firm currently in suit against them in.  that seems pretty smart.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"Davis is now upping the legal ante, challenging MSG's license with the State Liquor Authority."

There you go. Hit 'em where it hurts.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

asciibaron: they have the right to refuse service, they exercised it.


Apparently they won't get to keep their liquor license though.  Too bad.
 
Epicedion
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

asciibaron: baron von doodle: asciibaron: they have the right to refuse service, they exercised it.

Seems really short sighted for a live entertainment company though.

no, they refused to allow an employee of a law firm currently in suit against them in.  that seems pretty smart.


You post stupid things on Fark, you should probably be banned from all stores that aren't Wal-Mart due to your.. predilections.
 
xalres
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: sithon: This some how makes me think of Snow Crash. Corporations  boxing themselves in and acting like litte feudal kingdoms.

Snow Crash always seemed to me like the future of the United States if Libertarianism won and the Government was purposefully dismantled in order to let corporations pursue profits at any cost and without the hinderance of regulations that protected people.


Can we at least get some of the cool stuff from that book if we're going to be living the shiat parts?
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
This is extraordinarily petty even for a dystopia.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

asciibaron: baron von doodle: asciibaron: they have the right to refuse service, they exercised it.

Seems really short sighted for a live entertainment company though.

no, they refused to allow an employee of a law firm currently in suit against them in.  that seems pretty smart.


You don't understand holding companies, do you?
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Epicedion: sithon: This some how makes me think of Snow Crash. Corporations  boxing themselves in and acting like litte feudal kingdoms.

This internet meme predates internet memes and is somehow still relevant.

[Fark user image 426x532]


It's amazing how much technology fantasy from that book became reality.
 
kindms
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
where did msg acquire her picture for their database ?

dolan sucks
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I spent 15 minutes trying to do a headline for this f*cking story and deleted every one because they sucked.

Bravo subby!!!
 
Anim
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

xalres: Claude Ballse: sithon: This some how makes me think of Snow Crash. Corporations  boxing themselves in and acting like litte feudal kingdoms.

Snow Crash always seemed to me like the future of the United States if Libertarianism won and the Government was purposefully dismantled in order to let corporations pursue profits at any cost and without the hinderance of regulations that protected people.

Can we at least get some of the cool stuff from that book if we're going to be living the shiat parts?


The cool stuff was what got it classified as "Fiction"
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Incog_Neeto: If you keep expanding your enemies list then less and less people will be able to go to your shows thus lowering the overhead for dealing with all of those people.  There is no way that this type of policy will backfire.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Doubleodoug
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
What's the end game? MegaCorp wants to disincentivize people from brining personal damage claims by making it difficult for them to find legal representation?  That's not very nice.
 
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

asciibaron: baron von doodle: asciibaron: they have the right to refuse service, they exercised it.

Seems really short sighted for a live entertainment company though.

no, they refused to allow an employee of a law firm currently in suit against them in.  that seems pretty smart.


I know this is difficult for a lot of people of a certain political demographic to grasp, but sometimes being an asshole simply because you have the right to has further reaching consequences.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Note to self - look into hacking facial recognition software. This apparently has some very serious practical joke potential....
 
UltimaCS
‘’ less than a minute ago  
All impacted attorneys were notified of the policy, including Davis, Saperstein and Salomon, which was notified twice," a spokesperson for MSG Entertainment said in a statement.

And if she needs to be told a third time, they'll pop her in the nose!
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

austerity101: *bold, I mean.


And probably ment firm as well
 
Displayed 36 of 36 comments

