(KUCI)   Today's 2-hr serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave includes new music from 80's acts and In Memoriam segments for Terry Hall and Jet Black. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #416. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
    Live, KUCI player, University of California, Irvine, University of California, Association of American Universities, Global Radio, California, Student activities and traditions at UC Irvine, Orange County, California  
•       •       •

socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
PROGRAMMING NOTE:

First of all, if you're new here, WELCOME! We hope you stick around, and we hope you post.

There are several ways to catch the show:

You can catch it straight from the KUCI 88.9FM website:

https://kuci.org/wp/listen/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on TuneIn:

https://tunein.com/radio/KUCI-889-FM-s35860/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Streema:

https://streema.com/radios/KUCI_88.9FM

(note: the app for Streema is "Simple Radio")

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Radio Garden:

http://radio.garden/listen/kuci/A58GSAOF

Lastly, we stream live on iTunes. Just open iTunes and look for live radio streaming, and search for us, KUCI 88.9FM.

A couple notes:

We unfortunately cannot podcast or post show recordings, so if you miss the broadcast, you miss it - it's an FCC thing (seriously).

But we post a text playlist after the show at the bottom of the thread, and we also post a YouTube playlist after the show here:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWLmRhgwtylQbd_QUxmgFeA/playlists

And if you hear a song that you just can't wait until the end of the show (or the end of the block) to find out what it was, the playlist is also live-Tweeted here:

https://twitter.com/socalnewwaver (no account or sign in needed to view)

Lastly, and most importantly, this is a non-politics, non-bad news thread. We're here for the music, we hope you are too!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
cheers you beautiful lot
 
dietbubba [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Terry Hall was gutting.  Of course I say that as someone who totally forgot he was in Fun Boy Three.  but man, I love The Specials
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
PROGRAMMING NOTE:

special announcement at the top of the show. don't miss it.
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Howdy Howdy Howdy. Good to see you're live today - thought we were doing pre-recorded for the holiday.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
'Standing' by...
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hello all.
Was a huge shock to wake up to the Terry Hall news.
He was a major part in the soundtrack to my youth :o(
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
RIP Martin Duffy
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

socalnewwaver: RIP Martin Duffy


Fark!
They're dropping like flies :o(
 
dietbubba [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pista: Hello all.
Was a huge shock to wake up to the Terry Hall news.
He was a major part in the soundtrack to my youth :o(


I'd never even heard of The Specials until Gross Pointe Blank and they were on the soundtrack doing Pressure Drop.  After that, I was all in on them
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hi everybody.
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"Present."
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
buenas tardes, denizens!
 
dietbubba [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sno man: [Fark user image 563x689]
"Present."


presents!?! I like presents!
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
dietbubba:

presents!?! I like presents!

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pista: Hello all.
Was a huge shock to wake up to the Terry Hall news.
He was a major part in the soundtrack to my youth :o(


socalnewwaver: Martin Duffy


bloody hell! More legends down...
this always happens when I'm at work.

I should stop working, obviously...
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This town is coming like a ghost town. RIP

telegraph.co.ukView Full Size
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gutted to hear of the passing of #terryhall. He was a lovely, sensitive, talented and unique person. Our extremely brief romance resulted in the song Our Lips Are Sealed, which will forever tie us together in music history. Terrible news to hear this. 😢 pic.twitter.com/Fxxqr0p01T
- Jane Wiedlin (@janewiedlin) December 19, 2022
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dietbubba: sno man: [Fark user image 563x689]
"Present."

presents!?! I like presents!


sno's mother: "You can only open one before Christmas morning, and not until Christmas Eve.."
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sno man: dietbubba: sno man: [Fark user image 563x689]
"Present."

presents!?! I like presents!

sno's mother: "You can only open one before Christmas morning, and not until Christmas Eve.."


I know that game. And they were ALWAYS freaking pyjamas. For the Christmas photo op. Bastids...
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
perigee:
I know that game. And they were ALWAYS freaking pyjamas. For the Christmas photo op. Bastids...

My family always slept in the nude, Christmas photo was NSFW, lol
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Go Claudia go!
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

perigee: sno man: dietbubba: sno man: [Fark user image 563x689]
"Present."

presents!?! I like presents!

sno's mother: "You can only open one before Christmas morning, and not until Christmas Eve.."

I know that game. And they were ALWAYS freaking pyjamas. For the Christmas photo op. Bastids...


lol, yup... still do that here. Not so much the pics in the morning anymore, but all the rest.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Mornin' everyone!
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Hi everybody!

Present...
but only with my ears. Fingers will be very busy typing on the keyboard of my work computer. I had no choice other than work tonight as some of my normal working hours I spent at the vet's with Lion. He injured his paw while  playing with his sister... That was the wildest play I've ever seen. The doctor said he would be fine though.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

dietbubba: sno man: [Fark user image 563x689]
"Present."

presents!?! I like presents!


I got mine on Friday! Guess who's going to England in July?!!!
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
media4.giphy.comView Full Size

Here etc. etc....
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
here. we. goooo....
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Lioness7: Hi everybody!

Present...
but only with my ears. Fingers will be very busy typing on the keyboard of my work computer. I had no choice other than work tonight as some of my normal working hours I spent at the vet's with Lion. He injured his paw while  playing with his sister... That was the wildest play I've ever seen. The doctor said he would be fine though.


Ack! Poor kitty. Is he playing it up for sympathy and extra treats?
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: here. we. goooo....


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dietbubba [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

sno man: Gutted to hear of the passing of #terryhall. He was a lovely, sensitive, talented and unique person. Our extremely brief romance resulted in the song Our Lips Are Sealed, which will forever tie us together in music history. Terrible news to hear this. 😢 pic.twitter.com/Fxxqr0p01T
- Jane Wiedlin (@janewiedlin) December 19, 2022


Things you learn...
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

djslowdive: dietbubba: sno man: [Fark user image 563x689]
"Present."

presents!?! I like presents!

I got mine on Friday! Guess who's going to England in July?!!!


Siouxsie show yes?
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

djslowdive: dietbubba: sno man: [Fark user image 563x689]
"Present."

presents!?! I like presents!

I got mine on Friday! Guess who's going to England in July?!!!


lucky you!
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

djslowdive: dietbubba: sno man: [Fark user image 563x689]
"Present."

presents!?! I like presents!

I got mine on Friday! Guess who's going to England in July?!!!


Extra Smarty! Nice!!!
(shoulda stopped one country short though. Have I given you the County Donegal sales pitch yet..?)
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Pista: djslowdive: dietbubba: sno man: [Fark user image 563x689]
"Present."

presents!?! I like presents!

I got mine on Friday! Guess who's going to England in July?!!!

Siouxsie show yes?


Fark yes!
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: here. we. goooo....


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

djslowdive: dietbubba: sno man: [Fark user image 563x689]
"Present."

presents!?! I like presents!

I got mine on Friday! Guess who's going to England in July?!!!


OMG, squeee, thought of you when I saw the announcement. So glad you are going!
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Things you learn...

The GoGos documentary on HBO showed early tour in the UK supporting ska bands. Very cool
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
4 HOUR FAMILY CHRISTMAS!

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Present.
RIP Jet
RIP Terry
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
A pastfoward family Christmas:
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
nucal
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Ice cream, beer and music is a strong combo!
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
WheeeEEEEEEP!
i.imgur.comView Full Size

Usually on a Korg, but The Sound of the Eighties!
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
That bass sound is just really meaty
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Stupid white shiat falling from the sky. I might not be going anywhere.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
and now you know where "A Flock Of Seagulls" got their name
 
Nesher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Pista: That bass sound is just really meaty


I saw them in Chicago in about 1980 or so.
Jean-Jaque's bass neck looked about nine feet long to me at the time.
And Jet Black's drumming was just as precise, just as crisp as on the recordings.
Great live band.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Pista: That bass sound is just really meaty


JJ was shedding these thick triangle picks when they played Hollywood Palladium back when.  Managed to grab one.

/(RLYL opening act, iirc - chided by crowd for drum machine, hence our initial conversation)
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
A track produced by David Byrne, iirc
 
CarnySaur [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Hopefully Jane Wiedlin was a happy highlight for him.
 
