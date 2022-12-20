 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MLive.com)   Michigan man who died in a trailer fire is remembered as a collector of newspapers. Well there's your problem right there   (mlive.com) divider line
22
    More: Strange, Internet privacy, Privacy policy, ROCHESTER HILLS, Privacy, Mobile home, mobile home park, use of this site, lone resident  
•       •       •

339 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Dec 2022 at 5:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



22 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This the bus?

The one going to Hell?!?!
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
darinwil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Collecting newspaper is strange, but on MI it's not...
 
Theeng
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The cause of the fire is under investigation, the report said. However, officials say the victim collected newspapers that fueled the fire and caused it to spread and burn quickly.

Slow down with the incendiary reporting there, you don't want to jump to conclusions or a kerfuffle could flare up!
 
Theeng
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Palined Parenthood: [i.pinimg.com image 640x640]


God that show was aggressively shiatty.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Collector of newspapers = hoarder
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have a... lot of fire gifs

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
actually I just have a lot of gifs
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's black and white and dead all over?
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've said too much
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: Collector of newspapers = hoarder


But if it's money, you're "eccentric."
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
-Briefly Unavailable for Scheduled Maintenance. Check Back in a Minute-

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Karma Chameleon: What's black and white and dead all over?


print media...  heyoooh!!
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The structure was already fully involved in flames.

Well, if they were truly in love...
 
darinwil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Karma Chameleon: What's black and white and dead all over?


A dead penguin rolling down a hill
 
JesusIsNowBlind
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: What's black and white and dead all over?


A nun after being hit by a bus
 
Theeng
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Okay, I have a suggestion for anyone who wishes to collect things, especially flammable things.  Find your local firebug, or if you don't know one your local fire department (most of them are firebugs anyway) and ask them about how you should store it.  Offer your firebug something to burn as compensation, or something nice for the FD to get them to help you out.

/flames are pretty
//also dangerous and will murder you easily if they get going, talk to the people who love that shiat, they'll help you out.
 
gregario
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I'm picturing his mobile home had 7 foot stacks of newspapers everywhere and narrow walkways through them.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
knbwhite
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

gregario: I'm picturing his mobile home had 7 foot stacks of newspapers everywhere and narrow walkways through them.


And an electric space heater.
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

gregario: I'm picturing his mobile home had 7 foot stacks of newspapers everywhere and narrow walkways through them.


My ex had that. Living with a hoarder is awful.
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.